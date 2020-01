Just a note on the Kobe tragedy, the Sikorsky had a feature when the warning system signaled the clutches are turning faster than the main engine shaft it will temporarily cut off fuel. (Found this on the web) This can be bad at takeoff and landings. Another issue if the plane uses crush washers or nylon bushings if they are not replaced vibration can loosen bolts...ot sure how Sikorsky's are set on this