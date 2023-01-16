Kokkinakis vs Fognini AO bet of the tournament so far!

Kokkinakis -6 games -120 vs Fognini (bookmaker)



Coming into this tournament Kokkinakis is the one with something to prove. The kid always had talent but gruesome injuries held him back. He can move and has power behind a wicked serve which Fognini will eventually get frustrated with because that's what the Italian historically does. While Fog was playing in just one match in which he lost, Kokkinakis was winning putting in work tuning up for this tournament which is held in his own backyard.



Another important factor is what Kyrgios said about his mate and doubles partner Kokkinakis after making his announcement he had to withdraw.



“I had some hope but after today I hit with Thanasi and someone who is playing the way he is playing, he pushed me around the court a little bit and that was more of a realistic type hit of the intensity that was coming,” he said.



Kokkinakis has the edge across the board including the surface. He should have no problem at making Fognini his bitch here.