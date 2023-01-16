Kokkinakis vs Fognini AO bet of the tournament so far!

IWishIWasAPro

Kokkinakis -6 games -120 vs Fognini (bookmaker)

Coming into this tournament Kokkinakis is the one with something to prove. The kid always had talent but gruesome injuries held him back. He can move and has power behind a wicked serve which Fognini will eventually get frustrated with because that's what the Italian historically does. While Fog was playing in just one match in which he lost, Kokkinakis was winning putting in work tuning up for this tournament which is held in his own backyard.

Another important factor is what Kyrgios said about his mate and doubles partner Kokkinakis after making his announcement he had to withdraw.

“I had some hope but after today I hit with Thanasi and someone who is playing the way he is playing, he pushed me around the court a little bit and that was more of a realistic type hit of the intensity that was coming,” he said.

Kokkinakis has the edge across the board including the surface. He should have no problem at making Fognini his bitch here.
 
Jammer

I like the play. He has been playing lights out against very good competition. Fogini is a decent player, but clay is his surface. Plus, at 35, I think he could get tired and then snowballed in the 5th set if it gets that far.
 
IWishIWasAPro

I hate the fact he has to play Murray now. It's going to be one hell of a match but no bet for me.

I think Bonzi gives Carreno Busta a run for his money but +2.5 sets is pricey at -240. Small bet for me.

Gauff does look good. Possibly Sabalenka can win it all if she digs deep and serves well. She has tried to conquer the mental demons that plague her. She still can lose control.
 
Jammer

I have the over in both matches.
 
