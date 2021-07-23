Kudos to DeAndre Hopkins

IWishIWasAPro

I think he deleted that tweet already. Its just dumb to not get the vaccine especially when you're going to be going city to city for the next 5 months. It just doesn't make sense. If the unvaccinated filling up hospital beds throughout the country now isn't enough...
 
railbird

railbird

vaccines do not lower the cases. do not prevent death, more harm than good. and for sure suppress immune system. vaccinations are for 1 reason, and that is a control mechanism by the world govt.
 
MrTop

why did the donald get it? and his wife ? and the rest of the family?
 
IWishIWasAPro

Rail - Not everything is a conspiracy. The ones getting and passing around the new variant are mainly unvaccinated. It isnt a right or left issue either. There is no actual debate here.

For Hopkins to actually tweet what he did shows me his ignorant, selfish mindset. Kids who wear his jersey and cheer for him. The irony is amazing to me, "questioning his own future in the NFL" how about your life?
 
railbird

railbird

i strongly disliked hopkins before this tweet, no im going to buy his jersey
 
V

Valuist

Anyone know why vaccines are exempt from disclaimers in their ads? You know, every drug ad we see, the final 10-15 seconds is all about the side effects. The vaccines ads should say "long term effects are not known at this point, and this product has not been approved by the FDA".

Have we ever heard from the Danish soccer player Eriksen? He collapsed and basically was dead on the pitch before being revived by EMTs. Italian radio said he had the Pfizer jab on May 31st. Not long after that, the report was discredited. But has Eriksen ever acknowledged either way? Last I heard he was out of the hospital with a defibullator installed.
 
ZzyzxRoad

ZzyzxRoad

Do you know that's true, or are you just repeating what you heard Alex Jones say on the radio?
 
railbird

railbird

Michael P Senger

@MichaelPSenger

Malta sees surge of over 4000% in COVID cases despite nearly 90% of its population having been vaccinated.
Dr Clare Craig

@ClareCraigPath
· Jul 22
Malta has vaccinated enough children that 88% of the total population are vaccinated.
 
