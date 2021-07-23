Kudos to DeAndre Hopkins

Anyone know why vaccines are exempt from disclaimers in their ads? You know, every drug ad we see, the final 10-15 seconds is all about the side effects. The vaccines ads should say "long term effects are not known at this point, and this product has not been approved by the FDA".



Have we ever heard from the Danish soccer player Eriksen? He collapsed and basically was dead on the pitch before being revived by EMTs. Italian radio said he had the Pfizer jab on May 31st. Not long after that, the report was discredited. But has Eriksen ever acknowledged either way? Last I heard he was out of the hospital with a defibullator installed.