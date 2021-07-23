Kudos to DeAndre Hopkins

vaccines do not lower the cases. do not prevent death, more harm than good. and for sure suppress immune system. vaccinations are for 1 reason, and that is a control mechanism by the world govt.I think he deleted that tweet already. Its just dumb to not get the vaccine especially when you're going to be going city to city for the next 5 months. It just doesn't make sense. If the unvaccinated filling up hospital beds throughout the country now isn't enough...
vaccines do not lower the cases. do not prevent death, more harm than good. and for sure suppress immune system. vaccinations are for 1 reason, and that is a control mechanism by the world govt.
vaccines do not lower the cases. do not prevent death, more harm than good. and for sure suppress immune system. vaccinations are for 1 reason, and that is a control mechanism by the world govt.
i strongly disliked hopkins before this tweet, no im going to buy his jerseyRail - Not everything is a conspiracy. The ones getting and passing around the new variant are mainly unvaccinated. It isnt a right or left issue either. There is no actual debate here.
For Hopkins to actually tweet what he did shows me his ignorant, selfish mindset. Kids who wear his jersey and cheer for him. The irony is amazing to me, "questioning his own future in the NFL" how about your life?
why did the donald get it? and his wife ? and the rest of the family?
vaccines do not lower the cases. do not prevent death, more harm than good. and for sure suppress immune system. vaccinations are for 1 reason, and that is a control mechanism by the world govt.
Rail….will bet you a dime he doesn’t retire…..
your shithead boyfreind dave roberts is choking another game tonightCrickets from Rail…..
vikings have no run game