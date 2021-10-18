Kudos to the millions who got the vaccine

Dell Dude

Dell Dude

EOG Master
Correct, kane. He did not, did not, he did not die because he was vaccinated. He died despite being vaccinated. The 30 year old health MILF died and suddenly because she was vaccinated.
 
kane

kane

EOG master
And it takes a special kind of stupid to not realize getting vaccinated lowers your odds of dying from Covid
 
kane

kane

EOG master
Dell Dude said:
Correct, kane. He did not, did not, he did not die because he was vaccinated. He died despite being vaccinated. The 30 year old health MILF died and suddenly because she was vaccinated.
How many people died from Covid because they were unvaccinated?
 
kane

kane

EOG master
How many people have died from Covid who weren't vaxxed, and how many have died solely as a result of getting vaxxed?
 
Dell Dude

Dell Dude

EOG Master
We know vaccines not 100% effective and not 100% safe. People dying of Covid with and without the vaccine. And now people also dying from the vaccine. Small, very small. So far. But not 0. I think you have a problem with your position and I like my position.
 
kane

kane

EOG master
Dell Dude said:
So now it becomes a Computer Bob numbers game and betting on the vaccine is the square play.
Not taking the shot is about as square as it gets, the odds of you dying from Covid are much higher if you're not vaccinated, it ain't rocket science
 
Dell Dude

Dell Dude

EOG Master
It's too early to grade. You may still get my (censored). But you no longer have a sure thing winning ticket. Sort of like my Big Ben and under last night. Was looking good at HT and not so good when the Steelers decided to let Seattle run 2HT. The rest. As they say. Good lick.
 
kane

kane

EOG master
No, it's not too early to grade. How many people have died from Covid who refused the shot, and how many have died solely due to taking the shot. You can stay in your postion thinking the shot will kill you, I'll stay in my position thinking the shot will save you
 
Dell Dude

Dell Dude

EOG Master
If we are done with the surges and little to no vaccine deaths, you win and I will mea cookie. Find out by or on 11/11.
 
Dell Dude

Dell Dude

EOG Master
railbird said:
more have died from being vaxxed
So we need Bobby to keep track of covid deaths vaxed vs no vaxed and the # of people who die because of the vax. It's straight forward. Just look at the #'s. If more people vaxed dying of covid plus people dying of vax, grade it Anny. Birdie and I go to payout window. kane pounds his MyPillow.
 
kane

kane

EOG master
Like I said, it takes a special kind of stupid to actually think more people are dying from getting the shot, than are dying of Covid
 
Dell Dude

Dell Dude

EOG Master
kane said:
No, it's not too early to grade. How many people have died from Covid who refused the shot, and how many have died solely due to taking the shot. You can stay in your postion thinking the shot will kill you, I'll stay in my position thinking the shot will save you
I trust you understand the concept of a point spread. It is meant to equalize a matchup. 1 death of covid being unvaccinated not the same value as 1 death from the vaccine.
 
Dell Dude

Dell Dude

EOG Master
Cuties example. If only 500 cuties died from covid before the vaccine and 5 cuties die from the vaccine, you going to grade that a success? And after the vaccine, if 500 more cuties die who were vaccinated, well, that makes it worse and worse. With #'s of deaths so low to begin, any death due to the vax is big.
 
Crazy Pete

Crazy Pete

EOG Senior Member
It takes a special kind of stupid to think that if anyone who dies who is old, comorbid but has a 6 degrees of Kevin Bacon caliber connection to Covid, should be listed as a 💯Covid death with the life expectancy of an average person.

Loss of USA life expectancy due to actual Covid is @ 1/10,000 .
That works out to 3 days.
Loss of life expectancy due to Covid overreaction is much much much more.
 
Dell Dude

Dell Dude

EOG Master
What I am saying with confidence, more vaccinated cuties will die from covid and the vaccine than died from covid before the vaccine. Cut and paste and save. It's a very low total to clear and will be cleared easily.
 
Dell Dude

Dell Dude

EOG Master
This is a full stop post. Full stop. None of these vaccines should have been approved emergency or otherwise until they did a complete verification of its efficacy and safety. That means at least 5 years. They are playing Grouchie roulette with all of our lives. They have no idea because it is impossible without going Back To The Future. If this works out, a suckout miracle.
 
Dell Dude

Dell Dude

EOG Master
On top of it, the dangerous mnra method which was never given FDA approval until now. They had been trying to get it approved for years and years until now when they said LFG.
 
