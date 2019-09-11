Kudos to Trump for banning the vape stuff

Heim said: He's doing a lot of good stuff but nobody including conservative GOP want to admit it.... Click to expand...

100% agree. He is doing GREAT stuff for himself, family and friendsName ONE THING he has done to MAGA for any of us "normal guys"Tax Bill Scam?Allowing companies to pollute the air/water we drink/consume?Giving workers less rights?Making life difficult for the LGBTQ Community after saying he was the most LGBTQ friendly candidate out there?Saying he will cut back Medicare/Medicaid/Social Security if he gets re-elected and the House/Senate are GOP ControlledHow about the Healthcare plan he said he would have in place 30 days after taking office? He now says he won't reveal his plan until after his is re-elected. WANNA KNOW WHY!!!!!!!!! Because if he reveals it ahead of time he will lose the election because his Plan will be so one-sided in favor of the Insurance Companies and screw over all of us - he'd lose the election!Heim - you are (allegedly smarter than this. Right!