Kudos to Trump for banning the vape stuff

Heim said:
He's doing a lot of good stuff but nobody including conservative GOP want to admit it....
In life and death circumstances he lied to the residents of Alabama. I'm relieved the state of Alabama survived Hurricane Dorian, especially after Pinocchio told them it would be bad.
 
cheapseats said:
Whacko left nor main stream media will say much if anything on the issue, does not fit their narrative.
How about Mike Pence staying at Pinocchio's Turnberry Resort which was 200 miles from his meetings. He used Air Force 2 to fly back and forth for the meetings costing U.S. taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars. His reasoning was he wanted to visit family. Since when do taxpayer's pay for government officials to visit family? This is blatant corruption!
 
Heim said:
Right now Trump is Alabama and Dems are Kennesaw St.
I think I'll invite the Taliban to the WH, 3 days before the anniversary of 9-11. Benedict Donald's reasoning? I meet with bad people. Lol! As he's being played by Putin, KJU, MBS, Pres Xi. Secret meetings in the WH with the Taliban? Wow. Pinocchio in a unilateral trade war with China. America alone. What a dumb fuck!
 
Bigrunner said:
I think I'll invite the Taliban to the WH, 3 days before the anniversary of 9-11. Benedict Donald's reasoning? I meet with bad people. Lol! As he's being played by Putin, KJU, MBS, Pres Xi. Secret meetings in the WH with the Taliban? Wow. Pinocchio in a unilateral trade war with China. America alone. What a dumb fuck!
Bigrunner said:
In life and death circumstances he lied to the residents of Alabama. I relieved the state of Alabama survived Hurricane Dorian, especially after Pinocchio told them it would be bad.
I believe I posted the official press release that included Bama as a slight risk. Typical libtard spinning this any way you want.

Facts matter. I believe I heard that before.
 
Mike Pence, I know my Turnberry G. C. is 200 miles from Dublin but you should stay there. The taxpayer's will pay for your outrageous travel cost. Moscow Mitch and the RepubliCONS won't care. And you'll be lining my pockets at the same time.
- Pinocchio
 
FairWarning said:
I believe I posted the official press release that included Bama as a slight risk. Typical libtard spinning this any way you want.

Facts matter. I believe I heard that before.
They were a slight risk very early in the storm's history, by the time Trump said they were at risk, they no longer were, his info was days old. Trump had one of his lackey's, Wilber Ross, threaten to fire NOAA officials if they didn't back up his erroneous claim regarding Alabama, and you're right, facts do matter https://www.vox.com/policy-and-poli...oaa-officials-trump-tweet-sharpiegate-scandal
 
railbird said:
tulsi was saving them, but they are too stupid to follow her
Tulsi has less of a shot of winning the Nov 3, 2020 election than I do. She would have lost by a wider margin than Hillary

As for what Der Fuhrer did - easy to go after "low hanging fruit" like this. Do something to BIG TIME Tobacco companies OR the NRA..............THEN I'll be impressed. This was nothing more than Mike Tyson (in his Prime) "fighting" Nancy Reagan. I think we know how that woulda turned out - this was nothing but the same
 
Heim said:
He's doing a lot of good stuff but nobody including conservative GOP want to admit it....
100% agree. He is doing GREAT stuff for himself, family and friends

Name ONE THING he has done to MAGA for any of us "normal guys"

Tax Bill Scam?
Allowing companies to pollute the air/water we drink/consume?
Giving workers less rights?
Making life difficult for the LGBTQ Community after saying he was the most LGBTQ friendly candidate out there?
Saying he will cut back Medicare/Medicaid/Social Security if he gets re-elected and the House/Senate are GOP Controlled

How about the Healthcare plan he said he would have in place 30 days after taking office? He now says he won't reveal his plan until after his is re-elected. WANNA KNOW WHY!!!!!!!!! Because if he reveals it ahead of time he will lose the election because his Plan will be so one-sided in favor of the Insurance Companies and screw over all of us - he'd lose the election!

Heim - you are (allegedly smarter than this. Right!
 
ZzyzxRoad said:
Well, that's one vote for chocolate and one for vanilla.
I see a couple of patterns. The illegitimate leader of the United States is constantly misleading the citzens. Warning Alabama of a threat was very misleading and one example. The other pattern that is obvious is ZZroad is a dumb Snowflake that complains about threads being in the wrong place.

Zz wipe your tears away and moveon
 
Bigrunner said:
I see a couple of patterns. The illegitimate leader of the United States is constantly misleading the citzens. Warning Alabama of a threat was very misleading and one example. The other pattern that is obvious is ZZroad is a dumb Snowflake that complains about threads being in the wrong place.

Zz wipe your tears away and moveon
Or we can move the thread to where it should be, i'll vote for the latter.
 
The CIA had to extract an high level asset and informant from Russia because America has a traitor in the WH. Not only that, the president is illegitimate! The CIA feared for the informants life.
 
FairWarning said:
I believe I posted the official press release that included Bama as a slight risk. Typical libtard spinning this any way you want.

Facts matter. I believe I heard that before.
Pinocchio was being updated on the storm every couple of hours. 5 days after the original forecast Pinocchio continued to mislead America. He used a black Sharpie to alter an updated forecast. The alteration falsely included Alabama.

As usually you're the one spinning facts in order to defd Individual-1. I starting to think you're almost as stupid as "Dumb Alfie". He said the black guys at Starbucks weren't arrested.
 
Bigrunner said:
Pinocchio was being updated on the storm every couple of hours. 5 days after the original forecast Pinocchio continued to mislead America. He used a black Sharpie to alter an updated forecast. The alteration falsely included Alabama.

As usually you're the one spinning facts in order to defd Individual-1. I starting to think you're almost as stupid as "Dumb Alfie". He said the black guys at Starbucks weren't arrested.
I honestly don't give a fuck. I have much more of a life than to dissect a timeline of who said what and when.

Got it?

It has nothing to do with vaping.
 
FairWarning said:
I honestly don't give a fuck. I have much more of a life than to dissect a timeline of who said what and when.

Got it?

It has nothing to do with vaping.
If you dont know the timeline then stop accusing me of spinning the facts. You and Dumb Alfie must be cousins? You should stop defending Trump when you don't know the facts. Burial?

Fuck Trump. The illegitimate President made a policy change that will now give sick kids a death sentence. When Congress asked the Trump admin to explain, they plead the 5th. These RelubliCONs that are ignoring Congrss should be arrested.
 
LeBron James' trademark application for "Taco Tuesday" has been refused by the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office



i wonder if trump had someone speak to the patent & trademark office to knock it down.
 
MrTop said:
LeBron James' trademark application for "Taco Tuesday" has been refused by the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office



i wonder if trump had someone speak to the patent & trademark office to knock it down.
Don't know? What i do know is after the 9-11 attacks the first public comment Benedict Donald made was "I am now the owner of the tallest building in NY City". Its clear it's always about him.
 
MrTop said:
follow rail's selection in november 2020
You're on the Railbird Trump bandwagon. I am not. Trump has done zero to add votes. His approval rating is a steady 36 to 38%.

Coincidentally deplorables make up 36 to 38% of the country. Railbird is obviously part of the 36% club.

P. S. Railbird when does the Vape ban stuff go into affect?
 
MrTop said:
LeBron James' trademark application for "Taco Tuesday" has been refused by the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office



i wonder if trump had someone speak to the patent & trademark office to knock it down.
Trump, back in the day, wanted to trademark the phrase "You are fired"

HAHAHAHAAHAHAHA

That one was turned down as well.
 
Bigrunner said:
You're on the Railbird Trump bandwagon. I am not. Trump has done zero to add votes. His approval rating is a steady 36 to 38%.

Coincidentally deplorables make up 36 to 38% of the country. Railbird is obviously part of the 36% club.

P. S. Railbird when does the Vape ban stuff go into affect?
railbird picked the winner last time.. and the odds were against him were much higher.


the dems party are a small favorite -124 vs republican

but the future trump is the favorite over warren and the others.
 
Some liberals still don’t get votes for Trump weren’t necessarily pro Trump but anti liberalism.They haven’t figured out that bashing Trump won’t sway people as much as promoting their own policies. Got to be infuriating to liberals that many see Trump as the lesser evil. And it’s easy to just rant about him instead of promoting and selling to America their policies.

Sound like any liberals who post here?
 
Almost Allright said:
Some liberals still don’t get votes for Trump weren’t necessarily pro Trump but anti liberalism.They haven’t figured out that bashing Trump won’t sway people as much as promoting their own policies. Got to be infuriating to liberals that many see Trump as the lesser evil. And it’s easy to just rant about him instead of promoting and selling to America their policies.

Sound like any liberals who post here?
Sounds like a RepubliCON using the lessor of two evils as an ecxuse for their ignorance. RepubliCONS over the last 50 years have done nothing but hurt America and humanity. Nixon, Bush, Trump. Lesser evil. Lol. Deplorables use that excuse.
 
Almost Allright said:
Some liberals still don’t get votes for Trump weren’t necessarily pro Trump but anti liberalism.They haven’t figured out that bashing Trump won’t sway people as much as promoting their own policies. Got to be infuriating to liberals that many see Trump as the lesser evil. And it’s easy to just rant about him instead of promoting and selling to America their policies.

Sound like any liberals who post here?
Mexicans are rapist, Obama isn't American. my bone spurs allowed me to dodge the draft 5 times, I bankrupted 6 companies, I sexually assaulted close to 2 dozen women, I was caught on tape admitting that I'm a serial sexual predator, I like to grab the pussy, I scammed 100's of millions from American students "Trump University", My charitable foundation was shut down for fraud and self dealing, I took out a full page add in the NY Times demanding innocent colored kids be killed, I admitted I'd accept help from foreign enemies to commit election fraud, I know more about ISIS than the Generals, I love President Kim, Putin is a great leader. --- Donald Trump

The lesser evil? LOL This excuse is deplorable, pure ignorance or mostly party over country.
 
I hate this decision, not going to get any credit from me. Regular cigarettes are the fucking scourge and nothing is done about them. Bought a house and place is nearly uninhabitable since our neighbors each smoke 4 packs a day. If they vaped wouldn't bother me a bit, that smoke doesn't contaminate the air fifty feet away. And come on that is total bullshit, protecting lives. If that was the case smoking would have been banned many decades ago.
 
Another victory for Trump yesterday. No asylum for Central Americans if they have to cross thru Mexico.

Hannity is going to go nuts tonight.
 
Almost Allright said:
Some liberals still don’t get votes for Trump weren’t necessarily pro Trump but anti liberalism.They haven’t figured out that bashing Trump won’t sway people as much as promoting their own policies. Got to be infuriating to liberals that many see Trump as the lesser evil. And it’s easy to just rant about him instead of promoting and selling to America their policies.

Sound like any liberals who post here?
I am very liberal but also open minded and willing to civilly debate things with logical people. Y
ou are too smart for this rhetoric. 6 people died from vaping, 6!
480,000 people annually die from cigarettes over 40,000 from second hand smoke.
2 people died from dart guns in 1998 they were banned. In 2018 73,500 people were treated as gun shot victims.

The fact that people are taking sides while we are sheep to d.c. and lobbyists who really run this country and we are gallantly celebrating vape pen bans while we are under the agenda of ethnic cleansing and are quickly becoming enemies of every country on earth basically is about as frightening as it gets.
 
Bigrunner said:
Mexicans are rapist, Obama isn't American. my bone spurs allowed me to dodge the draft 5 times, I bankrupted 6 companies, I sexually assaulted close to 2 dozen women, I was caught on tape admitting that I'm a serial sexual predator, I like to grab the pussy, I scammed 100's of millions from American students "Trump University", My charitable foundation was shut down for fraud and self dealing, I took out a full page add in the NY Times demanding innocent colored kids be killed, I admitted I'd accept help from foreign enemies to commit election fraud, I know more about ISIS than the Generals, I love President Kim, Putin is a great leader. --- Donald Trump

The lesser evil? LOL This excuse is deplorable, pure ignorance or mostly party over country.
So you are voting for the best candidate in the next election or all D’s?
 
