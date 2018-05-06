Kyle Schwarber

A couple really funny plays in the outfield today. That guy better get to the AL and DH before he hurts himself.
 
Re: Kyle Schwarber

lap18 said:
A couple really funny plays in the outfield today. That guy better get to the AL and DH before he hurts himself.
https://www.fangraphs.com/leaders.a...am=0&rost=0&age=0&filter=&players=0&page=2_30

He made a diving play as well, bad break on it, also recovered from stepping on his laces... this is classic confirmation bias.

Cespedes needs to be a DH more than Schwarber. Would keep him healthier and he's given up all fucks in caring about defense... how he went from a gold glover to one of the worst outfielders in baseball in a few years is crazy to me.

Every time I turn on a Sox game Nicky Delmonico is botching a ball in LF, but the numbers show he's not quite the worst LF so far.
 
Re: Kyle Schwarber

The Cubs defense is sub par. 26 errors in 30 games?

Starters can't go 5, can't throw strikes, Collective WAR of .6.

Team OPS .724


Not very good thus far.
 
Re: Kyle Schwarber

worst fielding % in MLB .....they are getting to balls but screwing it up


too wild....too many walks.... get rid of chatwood ( what was theo thinking ? )


fire the pitching coach
 
Re: Kyle Schwarber

billysink said:
The Cubs defense is sub par. 26 errors in 30 games?

Starters can't go 5, can't throw strikes, Collective WAR of .6.

Team OPS .724


Not very good thus far.
good points billy.


sad ...chicago has a big payroll.......theo packing suitcase ?
 
Re: Kyle Schwarber

Errors. Lol.

Back to 1973. Batting average. What’s ops lol

In 2016 Cubs had one of the best defenses ever and I think they were like 20th in fielding percentage or maybe like 16 I forget

but just lol
 
Re: Kyle Schwarber

lap18 said:
Javy do you think Schwarber belongs in a MLB outfield? Be truthful.
Most left fielders are bad defenders. That’s why they’re in left field. Schwarber is not significantly worse than average in left field. In fact, his arm is a cannon as a former catcher so he throws plenty of people out and prevents people from taking the extra base often.
 
Re: Kyle Schwarber

all I know is there are 3 guys in this thread so far that do not look with money on the cubs when the ball is hit to swarber


sad
 
Re: Kyle Schwarber

Cards look real good early into the season. NL central a bit misleading as both pirates and brewers will likely finish right at .500

Love to see the Cubs suck like they have thus far...
 
Re: Kyle Schwarber

Some real imaginative minds in here:doh1. Same old shit every time. Guess who's record is worse than the Cubs? The Dodgers....and the Nationals. And that is after a 4 game losing streak by the Cubs. Yet I don't see the negative obsession with those teams.

Get a life.
 
Re: Kyle Schwarber

billysink said:
The Cubs defense is sub par. 26 errors in 30 games?

Starters can't go 5, can't throw strikes, Collective WAR of .6.

Team OPS .724


Not very good thus far.
You’re correct. Outside of the BP, little leaks need to be patched up all around.
 
Re: Kyle Schwarber

FairWarning said:
You’re correct. Outside of the BP, little leaks need to be patched up all around.
The Cubs .540 SOS is best in baseball. In fact, they haven't played a team currently below .500 since the first 5 games of the year.

10 of the next 14 against the Marlins, Reds, and White Sox... need to take care of business.
 
Re: Kyle Schwarber

Valuist said:
Some real imaginative minds in here:doh1. Same old shit every time. Guess who's record is worse than the Cubs? The Dodgers....and the Nationals. And that is after a 4 game losing streak by the Cubs. Yet I don't see the negative obsession with those teams.

Get a life.
Nats, Dodgers have been decimated by injuries, both teams missing All Star caliber players.
 
Re: Kyle Schwarber

JavyBaez9 said:
The Cubs .540 SOS is best in baseball. In fact, they haven't played a team currently below .500 since the first 5 games of the year.

10 of the next 14 against the Marlins, Reds, and White Sox... need to take care of business.
Agree
 
Re: Kyle Schwarber

billysink said:
https://www.teamrankings.com/mlb/ranking/schedule-strength-by-other
so you said the dodgers and nationals are decimated by injuries and that explains why they're both below .500...

Arizona Diamondbacks #1 so far in SOS according to your little ratings system b/c they've played Dodgers/Nationals a combined 13 times...

So which is it? Do you rate SOS by the expected value of the teams you've played so far or by how the teams you're playing are ACTUALLY playing so far this first month+???

talk about having your cake and eating it too lol
 
Re: Kyle Schwarber

[FONT=&quot]Our new power ratings have been in development since 2011. Designed exclusively for predictive purposes, these ratings improve upon the old ratings in several ways, most notably by incorporating a preseason rating for each team that improves early season accuracy.

So a team that plays the Nats/Dodgers 13 times out of the first 30 or so games would probably have their SOS completely inaccurate if say the dodgers and nationals were both significantly worse than expected... [/FONT]
 
Re: Kyle Schwarber

With baseball it always makes sense to judge SOS by how the teams they're playing are currently playing. A few years ago, the Phillies had the worst record in baseball but at the same time had the best record in baseball over one calendar month. It matters whether you were facing them in April or July.
 
Re: Kyle Schwarber

Lost the argument, went to nonsense and personal attacks.

So are the Dodgers and Nationals decimated by injuries and sub .500 baseball teams or does playing them 13 indicate the hardest schedule in the league?

Which is it?
 
Re: Kyle Schwarber

swarber looking better at the plate this year.....you have to be pleased if you are a cubs fan in his improvements at the plate
 
Re: Kyle Schwarber

Thread about schwarber and go figure the next post is about a guy on the Mets and a guy on the Sox.
 
Re: Kyle Schwarber

kane said:
:lightbulb:
I won the argument in landslide, you side with the troll

sad

he said two teams were terrible and riddled with injuries then cited a metric that rewards playing them 13 times lol

the detriment of low intelligence like billy is unable to see the logical conclusion of your own statements
 
Re: Kyle Schwarber

soon as the cubs said no more juice... jake leaves... rizzo turns back into clark kent
 
