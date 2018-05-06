Kyle Schwarber

lap18 said: A couple really funny plays in the outfield today. That guy better get to the AL and DH before he hurts himself. Click to expand...

Re: Kyle SchwarberHe made a diving play as well, bad break on it, also recovered from stepping on his laces... this is classic confirmation bias.Cespedes needs to be a DH more than Schwarber. Would keep him healthier and he's given up all fucks in caring about defense... how he went from a gold glover to one of the worst outfielders in baseball in a few years is crazy to me.Every time I turn on a Sox game Nicky Delmonico is botching a ball in LF, but the numbers show he's not quite the worst LF so far.