Kyle Schwarber

A couple really funny plays in the outfield today. That guy better get to the AL and DH before he hurts himself.
The Cubs defense is sub par. 26 errors in 30 games?
Starters can't go 5, can't throw strikes, Collective WAR of .6.
Team OPS .724
Not very good thus far.
Javy do you think Schwarber belongs in a MLB outfield? Be truthful.
You’re correct. Outside of the BP, little leaks need to be patched up all around.
Some real imaginative minds in here:doh1. Same old shit every time. Guess who's record is worse than the Cubs? The Dodgers....and the Nationals. And that is after a 4 game losing streak by the Cubs. Yet I don't see the negative obsession with those teams.
The Cubs .540 SOS is best in baseball. In fact, they haven't played a team currently below .500 since the first 5 games of the year.
10 of the next 14 against the Marlins, Reds, and White Sox... need to take care of business.
Thread about schwarber and go figure the next post is about a guy on the Mets and a guy on the Sox.
he said two teams were terrible
.175 .275 .319