Kyrie Injury

Heim

Heim

EOG Master
I know it wasn't intentional by Giannis but you have to give a guy some space to land. Silly he stands underneath Kyrie
watching the ball. Sprained ankle, if not worse, ready to happen. He might be out for the whole series.

Harden will be a adequate replacement at the point next game but it sucked all the wind out of NJ when he went down.
 
