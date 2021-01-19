Kyrie Irving Presser

Dude doesn't want to play. He looked despondent, tired today. Sure he said all the right things but you could tell something is amiss.



He's a good guy. Bought a home for George Floyd's family....set up a slush fund for WNBA players who didn't want to play over health concerns, and involved in many charities.



He has a savior complex, he wants to save the world. That's why he always looks tired. Basketball low on his list. He'll play tomorrow with a coach he never wanted and a team now favored to win it all, but after this season your guess is as good as mine where he's going. Mentally and physically.