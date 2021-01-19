Kyrie Irving Presser

Dude doesn't want to play. He looked despondent, tired today. Sure he said all the right things but you could tell something is amiss.

He's a good guy. Bought a home for George Floyd's family....set up a slush fund for WNBA players who didn't want to play over health concerns, and involved in many charities.

He has a savior complex, he wants to save the world. That's why he always looks tired. Basketball low on his list. He'll play tomorrow with a coach he never wanted and a team now favored to win it all, but after this season your guess is as good as mine where he's going. Mentally and physically.
 
Harden going to take on the Kyrie role, they can move him and get some defensive assets to get even better. Question now is where would he even want to play? And if you are the Nets do you willingly trade him to say an LA team knowing you could be giving them what they need to beat you later?
 
I'd be exhausted too if I tried to solve every problem in the world.

Kyrie missed seven games -- five for personal reasons and two for conditioning purposes.

Somewhere Isiah Thomas and Joe Dumars are shaking their heads in disbelief.
 
