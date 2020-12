Tyrod Taylor's last three teams: Bills, Browns and Chargers.



All three have franchise quarterbacks in Josh Allen, Baker Mayfield and Justin Herbert.



What does Taylor own that Allen, Mayfield and Herbert may never see?



A Super Bowl ring.



Taylor was the backup quarterback to Joe Flacco in Baltimore when the Ravens won Super Bowl XLVII.



Of course, Taylor would trade that Super Bowl ring for a starting quarterback job in the NFL.