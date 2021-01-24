Lakers 101 Bulls 90

The Lakers opened 9-point road favorites (Circa) over the Bulls and closed a 10-point choice last night.



For those who did not watch the game, read the recap or study the box score, the 11-point margin appears to be a narrow point spread victory for LeBron and the Lakers.



However, upon further review, the Lakers led by 12 after one quarter and led by 30 at halftime.



The Bulls never had possession of the ball in the second half with a chance to cut L.A.'s lead to single digits.



None of the starters for Los Angeles played in the fourth quarter.



Good example of a phony final score.



Not an every night occurrence in the NBA but it happens frequently.





