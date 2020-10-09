Lakers/Heat Under 216

Love the under for this closing game again tonight. Was on game 4 under and I think we will see a similar blue print and result. Both of these team's strengths are on the defensive side (collectively). There were a LOT of possessions where even bringing it up either side of the court and there was pressure and teams weren't getting into their offenses much before the 10-12 second possession mark. The first three games of this series 'looked' like a completely different style than what was played in game 4 (almost reminiscent of what NBA playoff ball should be).



I think the Heat's supporting cast will struggle to find rhythm tonight with Butler probably forcing things a bit more tonight. Did anyone else catch the couple of times it seemed like Jimmy might have an uncontested rim attack only to have him dish it out to the perimeter? I don't think we'll see that tonight and what it will mean is one of the Herro's, Robinsons, Crowder will really struggle to get their offense going. I think all of these guys need to be 'on' tonight in order for the total to go over.



LBJ and AD will control the offense as usual but think like last game we'll see lots of iso and shot clocking winding shots from both of them.



Only thing that scares me in an elimination game is the "can't let it go" fact that the series is done for the Heat and they do stupid things like continue to foul down double digits in the final minute(s).