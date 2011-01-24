Re: Las Vegas before.....



Remember Bob



Bob Martin took over the sports side for owner Harry Gordon at Churchill Downs in 1967. During Bob Martin’s tenure, the Las Vegas line originated at Churchill and went out to the country.



Bob Martin was an absolute genius at making numbers (point spread, money line, and odds) to book with. Nobody ever completely knew what he did or how he came up with his the numbers, numbers he booked to, numbers that could get two-way action (bettors wager on both teams). Bob said, "when it fits like a glove, you know it’s the right number." Bob Martin was the king of odds makers. He was the judge of the sports betting world. His word could settle disputes anywhere in the country. Just ask Bob, and whatever Bob Martin says goes. No one has ever filled that universal position since.



Bob was pleasant, a real gentleman. He had a good sense of humor and was a pleasure to be around or speak with. Bob was good company. You’d never know he was the most influential odds maker in the United States. We had had him on a pedestal, though he didn't act like it. He was approachable and easy to talk to. He enjoyed the little guys like me, the average bettors, and we felt honored just having Bob give us some time.



I remember one encounter I had with Bob before I went to work in Churchill. I considered myself a good handicapper (in my own mind), so I told Bob, "I have Southern Methodist +3." It was only for $50, but that was a sizable lay down (putting up your money, a bet) for me at the time.



Seemingly, without even trying, Bob made me feel great. He said, "Southern Methodist! How’d you come up with them, one of the strongest bets on the board." He wasn't being condescending; he was being genuinely nice. Now, years later when I recall those days, who knows if he liked SMU or not, but they fit like a glove to me.



Bob didn’t drive a car, but he had his own driver, Sarge, who was also a taxi driver. All Sarge did was drive Bob around in his cab. That was it. That was the extent of his job. He would park his cab out in front of Churchill and drive Bob around if Bob needed to go somewhere. It was the only cab that was regularly valet parked at Caesars Palace.



Bob would hang the print outs off the office UPI machine, out front on a big bulletin board, for us to see. Shortstops and wiseguys alike. Guys would come in and study the bulletin board (myself included), reading all these write ups. I soon learned a valuable lesson, a lesson to be used later when I took over the Stardust. I knew who I wanted before reading all that info; after digesting it all, it became a guess. We took ourselves off winners and would come up with plays we didn’t even like before. I would later use this and other of Bob’s innovative ideas at the Stardust, every one of which would work for me. Bob Martin left Churchill for the Union Plaza Hotel downtown in 1972. I was hired in 1973. Bob stayed with book manager Johnny Quinn at the Plaza for three years. In a hotel setting and with a TV show, Bob was more mainstream. Newspapers were now using the "Official Las Vegas Line," Bob’s line, from the Union Plaza.



Bob got caught up in a sting he wasn’t even the target of, but he got swept up anyway. He was sentenced to thirteen months in California’s Lompoc Federal Prison in 1983 for transmission of wagering information across state lines. If you have to do time, Lompoc "country club" is the place to do it in. Bob passed away in 2001 at age eighty-two. There has never been anyone of Bob’s stature since. Sure there are guys making numbers, but no one has the respect Bob had—not as a linemaker or human being.