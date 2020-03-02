Las Vegas Casino Profitable Numbers for Jan 2020

It is a wonder why a casino doesn't fill the floor with just penny machines. Send promos and cater to these people like they are high rollers given how much these machines bring in every month.also to not spend any money on sportsbooks as there isn't enough meat on the bone.found this on twitter.NV casino net win in January:Penny slots $285.9 million (just pennies - not quarters, dollars, etc.)Baccarat $112.2 millionBlackjack $96.4 millionCraps $33.7 millionRoulette $34.6 millionSports $20.2 million Via[Source: Nevada Gaming Control]