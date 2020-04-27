Las Vegas Downs -- Thunderbird Downs

My HOA just sent this out -- I guess with the lockdown everyone (except people like me who telework) is digging deep to fish around for stories, things to do, etc.:



"It is hard to believe, but in the 1950’s and 1960’s Las Vegas had a thoroughbred horse racing track called the Thunderbird Downs Race Track (also known as Las Vegas Downs, and Joe W. Brown Race Track), built by Joe Smoot. The now long-defunct track originally sat behind the old Thunderbird Hotel, then the track was moved across the street to where the Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino, and the Las Vegas Country Club Estates (which includes the Monterey Community) are now located. Thunderbird Downs closed in 1965."



The rest talks about pictures of the track that recently were donated to the Monterey HOA, which they have put up for viewing. Folks within the guarded, gated confines of the Las Vegas Country Club can view the pics at the HOA office in #3401 on Loveland Drive -- assuming that physical access to the office is not still COVID-19 restricted, which it had been up to this point. They're otherwise not subject to general public viewing as the HOA office is within the guarded, gated perimeter.



They had a picture of a full 10-horse field breaking out of the gate under Thunderbird Downs signage, but I couldn't quickly figure how to copy and paste it, and, as I say, I am teleworking today.



Figured that diehard race bettors and fans of the sport of kings like John would find this of interest. Las Vegas is such an intriguing and ever-changing place, with 1965 being "ancient history" that now is gone without a current trace evident.



Maybe 55 years from now they'll be talking about how there used to be these big casino resorts here before the coronavirus (B.C.).