Las Vegas mayor won't give businesses social distancing guidelines for reopening: 'They better figure it out. That's their job'

In a way she's right, but the message gets taken the wrong way. She should just say we would expect them to follow existing guidelines on social distancing and leave it at that.



That's the whole problem with the open vs stay closed debate. Open means you start opening up some with a lot of restrictions on it. It doesn't mean we go back to February rules. No one seems to advocate for that. Sure a few fringe types trying to foment disorder want that, but the majority of places opening are calling for face coverings, social distancing and limits on types of businesses to open. Those arguing for keeping things closed talk about what would happen if no limits or restrictions were put in place. So while Carolyn Goodman might wish for a wide open, let the chips fall as they may situation, she should realize how she's fanning the flames of opposition to opening.