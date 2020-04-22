Las Vegas mayor won't give businesses social distancing guidelines for reopening: 'They better figure it out. That's their job'

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman on Wednesday repeatedly called for the city's businesses to reopen while refusing to provide any social distancing guidelines on how to do so safely.
"I am not a private owner. That's the competition in this country. The free enterprise and to be able to make sure that what you offer the public meets the needs of the public," Goodman, an independent, told CNN's Anderson Cooper.
"Right now, we're in a crisis health-wise, and so for a restaurant to be open or a small boutique to be open, they better figure it out. That's their job. That's not the mayor's job."
Goodman's comments come as more states plan phased reopenings of their economies following new guidance from President Donald Trump -- even as public health experts have repeatedly stressed the dangers of relaxing social distancing measures too early.
 
Carolyn Goodman embarrassed herself during the CNN interview.

One obvious advantage to a united reopening of the country is to avoid the flooding of one business or one neighborhood or one region.

One general thought about easing the strain on many industries: Expand the second and third shifts in this country.
 
In a way she's right, but the message gets taken the wrong way. She should just say we would expect them to follow existing guidelines on social distancing and leave it at that.

That's the whole problem with the open vs stay closed debate. Open means you start opening up some with a lot of restrictions on it. It doesn't mean we go back to February rules. No one seems to advocate for that. Sure a few fringe types trying to foment disorder want that, but the majority of places opening are calling for face coverings, social distancing and limits on types of businesses to open. Those arguing for keeping things closed talk about what would happen if no limits or restrictions were put in place. So while Carolyn Goodman might wish for a wide open, let the chips fall as they may situation, she should realize how she's fanning the flames of opposition to opening.
 
Goodman "fanning the flames" is less radical than those who talk about no crowds at sporting events for the rest of 2020.

I resent politicians who are talking about a larger second wave.

Talk about scare tactics.
 
WildBill said:
In a way she's right, but the message gets taken the wrong way. She should just say we would expect them to follow existing guidelines on social distancing and leave it at that.

That's the whole problem with the open vs stay closed debate. Open means you start opening up some with a lot of restrictions on it. It doesn't mean we go back to February rules. No one seems to advocate for that. Sure a few fringe types trying to foment disorder want that, but the majority of places opening are calling for face coverings, social distancing and limits on types of businesses to open. Those arguing for keeping things closed talk about what would happen if no limits or restrictions were put in place. So while Carolyn Goodman might wish for a wide open, let the chips fall as they may situation, she should realize how she's fanning the flames of opposition to opening.
She is right, the last thing anyone or any company needs is a long set of rules that need to be followed. All that would lead to are a whole bunch of snitches causing trouble.When it's ok to open, you open, with everyone trying their best to be "careful".
 
