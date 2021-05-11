Lavery wins today's second race at Parx

Entered the starting gate at odds of 9/5.



The gates opened and the bell rang to signify the close of wagering.



As the horses approached the far turn, Lavery's odds dropped to 1/2.



From 1.80-to-1.00 down to 50 cents on the dollar.



Looks like a $20,000 win bet was placed on Lavery just before the gates opened.



There was about $7,000 bet to win on Lavery as the horses entered the starting gate and then a final tally of $31,684 bet on Lavery in the win pool.



Lavery broke on top, took pressure down the backstretch and then powered away from rivals through the stretch to win by five lengths.



The money was right.



Happens daily in horse racing but this 20K wager is a large wager at a mid-tier track like Parx.



About a month ago, I spotted win bets of approximately $40,000 placed at the last possible moment on races at Aqueduct and Santa Anita.



One bet won and the other lost.