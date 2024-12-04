LeBron In A LeSlump...

"In his last five games, LeBron is averaging 16.6 points a game (down from his 22 for the season) on 39.6% shooting overall and 7.7% from 3 — he has missed his last 19 shots from beyond the arc. That was capped off Monday by a 4-of-16 shooting night (0-of-4 from 3), scoring 10 points with six turnovers on the second night of a brutal back-to-back in Minnesota (having played in Utah Sunday). LeBron James has shot under 45% in each of his last six games, something he has not done since his rookie season"







You know it's bad when Redick is now talking load management....