LeBron In A LeSlump...

Heim
EOG Master
"In his last five games, LeBron is averaging 16.6 points a game (down from his 22 for the season) on 39.6% shooting overall and 7.7% from 3 — he has missed his last 19 shots from beyond the arc. That was capped off Monday by a 4-of-16 shooting night (0-of-4 from 3), scoring 10 points with six turnovers on the second night of a brutal back-to-back in Minnesota (having played in Utah Sunday). LeBron James has shot under 45% in each of his last six games, something he has not done since his rookie season"
You know it's bad when Redick is now talking load management....
You know it's bad when Redick is now talking load management....