LeBron James’ reaction to MVP voting: ‘It pissed me off’

"LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James said Friday night he was “pissed off” to learn that he only received 16 first-place votes for the 2019-20 NBA MVP award that went to Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.
“It pissed me off. That’s my true answer,” he said after the Lakers defeated the Denver Nuggets 126-114 in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals. “It pissed me off because out of 101 votes, I got 16 first-place votes. That’s what pissed me off more than anything. Not saying the winner wasn’t deserving of the MVP, but that pissed me off.”
...“He deserves it,” Anthony Davis said of James after the Lakers big man posted a game-high 37 points and pulled down 10 rebounds. “What he’s been able to do for our team, things he’s been doing individually on a consistent basis, night in and night out, it’s not even a question who deserves it.”
Davis also suggested that players should be a part of the voting process. Right now the honor is only selected by media members.
James waited for Davis to finish his presser Friday night like he always does. When Davis concluded, he approached James playfully and asked him if he needed a hug.
James clarified that he was pissed when he found out about the voting results, but he suggested that he was at peace and that he’d sleep well.
“I’m fine. Don’t get it twisted. I’m going back to my room perfectly fine,” he said. “We’re up 1-0 in the Western Conference finals. I’m absolutely fine. I was pissed off at the reaction earlier when I saw it. I’m absolutely great now. I’m going back to my room and to drink some wine.”
