LeBron James believes the Los Angeles Lakers are "hitting their stride"

"LeBron James believes Los Angeles Lakers are 'hitting their stride' as they book spot in Western Conference Finals
The Los Angeles Lakers are back in the Western Conference Finals - In an ominous warning to the rest of the teams remaining, LeBron James believes they are just now "hitting their stride".
The Los Angeles Lakers are in the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2010.
That was the year the Lakers won title number 16. After a long drought by franchise standards, the purple and gold are back in the final four, and now await the winner of the LA Clippers-Denver Nuggets series.
LeBron James was dominant in game 5, pouring in 29 points to go along with 11 rebounds and seven assists, but it was a destructive opening eight minutes that set the tone, as James scored eleven points and the Lakers ran up an early 22-point lead.
"For me mentally, I come in with the same desperation as the opponent. I understand that in a close out game the team that is down is going to play desperate and they're going to play to their best ability," James said postgame of his mentality heading into close out games.
"If you allow that to happen throughout the course of a 48 minutes game they are going to extend the series. I'm not saying I'm always successful in closing out the series but that's my mindset. My mindset is to be just as desperate as my opponent when I approach the game, when I'm out on the floor and then live with the results."
https://ca.nba.com/news/lebron-jame...n-conference-finals/uu7xi5uszzws19a3pl9a4ebjy
