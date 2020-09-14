LeBron James believes the Los Angeles Lakers are "hitting their stride"

The Rockets showed their legendary Tin Man heart when things got tough. Sure hope the Lakers think it was their play that did it.



Lakers figure to be an easier matchup for the Nuggets than the Clippers. Not saying the Nuggets should win it, just on matchups I think they are in better shape. Clippers are a nightmare for the Nuggets, well really almost any team, due to their length and depth. Nuggets basically have to let PG have his way because they usually only have one quality defender with size and he's always focused on KL. Get to the Lakers and that one defender can focus on LBJ. Also I think they could get some stretches of defense on AD from Millsap, he's got the game to slow him down and earn his in the paint buckets until he inevitably gets into foul trouble, but the Clippers don't really have anyone he's suited to defend. On offense, Murray is struggling because of Clippers defensive length, he'd have far more success against the Lakers especially without their depth defenders sitting at home. Jokic would have his hands full so Murray would have to step up his contributions.