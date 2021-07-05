LEBRON JAMES GOES AFTER PA ANNOUNCER ABOUT CALL AGAINST SON BRONNY

Los Angeles Lakers star Lebron James berated a public address announcer on Saturday in a prep basketball game featuring his son.





Lebron’s son Bronny plays for Strive for Greatness, and evidently, dad didn’t like that the PA announcer working the game at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School at the LeBron James Arena painted Bronny in a negative light.



The incident took place in the final minutes of Wildcat Select’s 73-69 overtime victory over Strive for Greatness on Saturday.



James got up out of his seat with Wildcat Select leading by five to yell at the PA announcer who was sitting at midcourt.





The NBA star continued his rampage against the announcer, going past a barrier to go up to the announcer and confront him face-to-face.



The game had to be halted for a few moments while James made his way back to his seat.



The event that featured James’ son was a three-day event called “The Battle: Summer Showcase,” which shows off high-level Midwest teams and prospects.



James was not happy that the PA announcer said that Bronny got a foul call because he was playing in a gym with his dad’s name on it.



While the PA announcer shouldn’t have gotten personal and into opinions about Lebron’s son, James himself should not have gone after the announcer.