Lee Hamilton

…(Football)…
Chargers…Lose LT-Rashawn Slater for year with torn left bicep..had 83-rating by Pro Football Focus.
Chargers..Lose WR-Jaylen Guyton for year with torn ACL-in knee
Chargers..DE-Joey Bosa-minor groin injury-could be out 6-weeks
Chargers..WR-Keenan Allen expected to return to full practice on Wednesday
Chargers..Coach Brxandon Staley being criticized for allowing QB-Justin Herbert to remain in game while Bolts were trailing by 28-points in 2nd half….’He wanted to be with his team’
Chargers Coach Brandon Staley-Press Conference-Monday quotes”
..Bosa-‘Signifcant injury-likely IR candidate’
..Slater..’Season ending injury-this is tough for him-us’
..OL..We will decide by Wednesday who replaces him-don’t want to make alot moves’
..Herbert..’He made it out healthy’
..Linsley..’Making progress-likely practice Wednesday
..Allen..’Keenan appears ready to practice Wednesday
..JC Jackson..’Has inflammation in ankle-did not reinjure it-was ready to play’
..Guyton..’You have so many players-someone has to play at the end’
..’This is part of the NFL..it’s an attrition league’
..Offensive Line… ‘Did not play well together
..’It was my decision to keep Herbert on the field’
..’I need to communicate to him-you’ve done enough’
..’A lesson learned moving forward’
..
Chargers..QB-Justin Herbert…”I will keep private about my treatment for the rib injuries’
Chargers..Have had 9-significant injuries in first 3-weeks of season.
——–
(Scoreboard)..Monday Night Football
Cowboys-W-Giants (23-16)….Dallas defense 5-sacks..24-pressures…key interception of Daniel Jones..QB-Cooper Rush (215Y-TD) in going to (3-0) since replacing injured Dak Prescott…Giants QB-Daniel Jones-under seige (184Y) passing…Ezekiel Elliott-Tony Pollard combined (178Y) rushing…
———–
(Injuries)
Patriots..QB-Mac Jones-severe high ankle sprain-may have tendon damage-could be out for extended time.
Lions..RB-DeAndre Swift-shoulder spain-out two weeks
Minnesota..RB-Dalvin Cook-dislocated shoulder
49ers..OT-Trent Williams-high ankle sprain
Saints..WR-Michael Thomas-toe injury..WR-Jarvis Landry-foot issue
Lions..S-Tracy Walker-torn achilles
Bengals..DT-DJ Reader-knee sprain
Bears..RB-David Montgomery-ankle-knee issues
Bills..CB-Chris Benford-fractured hand
Jets..OT-George Fant-knee sprain
———
(Roster Moves)
Seattle..Workout FA-LB-Joe Schobert-ex Steelers-Browns-Jets
Jets..Sign FA-OT-Mike Remmers-ex Chiefs
Titans..Sign FA-DE-Mario Edwards-ex Jaguars
Chiefs..Release K-Matt Ammendola
————
(NFL Notes)
NFL..Folds Pro Bowl-replacing it with skills compepttion and flag football game to be conducted in Las Vegas at Alliegant Stadium…Pro Bowl has operated since 1951
Miami..NFL investigating of handling of QB-Tua Tagovailoa-possible concussion in Sunday game with Bills..Cleared to play 2nd half
Chicago..QB-Justin Fields ..’Played like trash’..has 23-completions in 3-games
San Francisco..QB-Jim Garoppolo..’Will play better’…had 2-turnovers-safety-4 sacks in loss on Sunday to Denver
Raiders..WR-Davante Adams on (0-3) start…’I expecte more’
——————-
(College Football)
AP Poll…1-Georgia…2-Alabama…3-Ohio State…4-Michigan..5-Clemson…6-USC…7-Kentucky…8-Tennessee…9-Oklahoma State..10-North Carolina State
Georgia Tech..Fire Athletic Director Todd Stansbury…Head Coach Geoff Collins…Yellow Jackets (10-28) under Collins
Utah..Lose star TE-Brant Keithe-season ending knee injury
Aztecs..Coach Brady Hoke..’Boo me-don’t boo my players’
Aztecs..NCAA stats ranked SDSU #117-offense…#130-in passing (73Y)
=====================
…(Baseball)…
Padres-Dodgers….Open 3-game series at Petco.. Blake Snell-vs-Tyler Anderson
Padres-Dodgers….Dodgers (19-4) vs San Diego since middle of 2021-season
Padres..(85-68) on season…(32-35) vs teams winning record
Dodgers..(106-57)…(41-16) since June…won (60-of-80) games
Dodgers..Manager Dave Roberts says Dustin May-Tony Gonsolin will likely work out of bullpen in playoffs.
Dodgers..P-Clayton Kershaw (2.24-ERA)…says he is leaning towards pitching in 2023.
Padres-Dodgers..Both off on Monday
—————
Angels-Athletics..Tuesday..Patrick Sandoval-vs-James Kaprelian
Angels..Off day on Monday
—————
(Scoreboard)
Yankees-L-Blue Jays..Vlad Guerrereo RBI single in 10th
.Reds-L-Pirates..Jack Suwinski 2R-double-Pitts
Braves-W-Washington..Matt Olson-Marcel Ozuna-Orlando Arcia HRs-Atl..
Orioles-W–Red Sox..Ced Mullens HR-2R-double-Baltimore.
—————
(MLB Notes)
Yankees..OF-Aaron Judge-still at 60-home runs…Has gone 6-games without a HR..(6-18) hitting in that stretch.
Arizona..P-Madison Bumgarner will not pitch rest of season..had (6-15) record..is owed (37M) on his contract
Pirates..May pull 6’7-SS-O’Neil Cruz out of infield..had 15-errors in half a season
Cubs..Yet to callup top prospect 1B-Matt Mervis…hit (350-300-297) at AAA-AA-A this year
—————-
(Roster Moves)
Pirates..DFA-OF-Mike Chavis-Greg Allen
Pirates..Sign FA-3B-Miguel Andujar-ex Yankees
Seattle..Release 3B-Jake Lamb
—————–
(Injuries)
Tampa Bay..Activate P-Tyler Glasnow
Milwaukee..Activate P-Freddy Peralta
Mets..OF-Starling Marte cleared to take BP-fractured finger
Brewers..IL-P-Luis Perdomo-calf
Cubs..P-Wade Miley-oblique issue
Giants..IL-Of-Luis Gonzalez-back injury
Mariners..Activate 3’B-Eugenio Suarez
==========================
…(Basketball)…
Lakers…Open training camp-Media Day
..Russell Westbrook..”I am all in-do my job..we can be unstoppable..not worried about trade..Fitting in-not a problem.
Brooklyn Nets..Media Day
..Kevin Durant..We need a championship culture
..Kyrie Irving….This summer a cluster-fuck…Gave up 300M-by refusing vaxx
..Ben Simmons..Ready to go at any position
Suns..Media Day
..Monty Williams..’Disbelief about Robert Sarver issue..Disgusted use N-word’
..James Jones..’Don’t want that in our organization’
..Chris Paul..Sad it ended this way’
..Devin Booker..Not the man who welcomed me to Phoenix’
Golden State-Media Day
..Steph Curry..’I met with Commissioner Adam Silver about the Sarver situation’
New Orleans-Media Day
..Zion Williamson..’Ready after 3-years of foot injuries-played just 85-games-changed my lifestyle-training-diets’
———-
USD…Coach Steve Lavin opens training camp with 7-new transfers
..6’11-C-Nick Lynch-Lehigh
..G-Deuce Turner-South Plains Community College
..F-Benji Pierre-Indian Rivers Community College
..F-Jaiden Delaire-Stanford
..G-Eric Williams-Oregon
SDSU…Open workouts with 3-key newcomers
..6’9-F-Jaedon LeDee..played at Ohio State-TCU-redshirt last year
..6’2-G-Darrion Trammell-high scoring guard from U-Seattle
..6’7-F-Micah Parris-starter at U-Oakland-Michigan
============================