Lee Hamilton

…(Football)…
Chargers…Lose LT-Rashawn Slater for year with torn left bicep..had 83-rating by Pro Football Focus.
Chargers..Lose WR-Jaylen Guyton for year with torn ACL-in knee
Chargers..DE-Joey Bosa-minor groin injury-could be out 6-weeks
Chargers..WR-Keenan Allen expected to return to full practice on Wednesday
Chargers..Coach Brxandon Staley being criticized for allowing QB-Justin Herbert to remain in game while Bolts were trailing by 28-points in 2nd half….’He wanted to be with his team’
Chargers Coach Brandon Staley-Press Conference-Monday quotes”
..Bosa-‘Signifcant injury-likely IR candidate’
..Slater..’Season ending injury-this is tough for him-us’
..OL..We will decide by Wednesday who replaces him-don’t want to make alot moves’
..Herbert..’He made it out healthy’
..Linsley..’Making progress-likely practice Wednesday
..Allen..’Keenan appears ready to practice Wednesday
..JC Jackson..’Has inflammation in ankle-did not reinjure it-was ready to play’
..Guyton..’You have so many players-someone has to play at the end’
..’This is part of the NFL..it’s an attrition league’
..Offensive Line… ‘Did not play well together
..’It was my decision to keep Herbert on the field’
..’I need to communicate to him-you’ve done enough’
..’A lesson learned moving forward’
..
Chargers..QB-Justin Herbert…”I will keep private about my treatment for the rib injuries’
Chargers..Have had 9-significant injuries in first 3-weeks of season.
——–
(Scoreboard)..Monday Night Football
Cowboys-W-Giants (23-16)….Dallas defense 5-sacks..24-pressures…key interception of Daniel Jones..QB-Cooper Rush (215Y-TD) in going to (3-0) since replacing injured Dak Prescott…Giants QB-Daniel Jones-under seige (184Y) passing…Ezekiel Elliott-Tony Pollard combined (178Y) rushing…
———–
(Injuries)
Patriots..QB-Mac Jones-severe high ankle sprain-may have tendon damage-could be out for extended time.
Lions..RB-DeAndre Swift-shoulder spain-out two weeks
Minnesota..RB-Dalvin Cook-dislocated shoulder
49ers..OT-Trent Williams-high ankle sprain
Saints..WR-Michael Thomas-toe injury..WR-Jarvis Landry-foot issue
Lions..S-Tracy Walker-torn achilles
Bengals..DT-DJ Reader-knee sprain
Bears..RB-David Montgomery-ankle-knee issues
Bills..CB-Chris Benford-fractured hand
Jets..OT-George Fant-knee sprain
———
(Roster Moves)
Seattle..Workout FA-LB-Joe Schobert-ex Steelers-Browns-Jets
Jets..Sign FA-OT-Mike Remmers-ex Chiefs
Titans..Sign FA-DE-Mario Edwards-ex Jaguars
Chiefs..Release K-Matt Ammendola
————
(NFL Notes)
NFL..Folds Pro Bowl-replacing it with skills compepttion and flag football game to be conducted in Las Vegas at Alliegant Stadium…Pro Bowl has operated since 1951
Miami..NFL investigating of handling of QB-Tua Tagovailoa-possible concussion in Sunday game with Bills..Cleared to play 2nd half
Chicago..QB-Justin Fields ..’Played like trash’..has 23-completions in 3-games
San Francisco..QB-Jim Garoppolo..’Will play better’…had 2-turnovers-safety-4 sacks in loss on Sunday to Denver
Raiders..WR-Davante Adams on (0-3) start…’I expecte more’
——————-
(College Football)
AP Poll…1-Georgia…2-Alabama…3-Ohio State…4-Michigan..5-Clemson…6-USC…7-Kentucky…8-Tennessee…9-Oklahoma State..10-North Carolina State
Georgia Tech..Fire Athletic Director Todd Stansbury…Head Coach Geoff Collins…Yellow Jackets (10-28) under Collins
Utah..Lose star TE-Brant Keithe-season ending knee injury
Aztecs..Coach Brady Hoke..’Boo me-don’t boo my players’
Aztecs..NCAA stats ranked SDSU #117-offense…#130-in passing (73Y)
=====================
…(Baseball)…
Padres-Dodgers….Open 3-game series at Petco.. Blake Snell-vs-Tyler Anderson
Padres-Dodgers….Dodgers (19-4) vs San Diego since middle of 2021-season
Padres..(85-68) on season…(32-35) vs teams winning record
Dodgers..(106-57)…(41-16) since June…won (60-of-80) games
Dodgers..Manager Dave Roberts says Dustin May-Tony Gonsolin will likely work out of bullpen in playoffs.
Dodgers..P-Clayton Kershaw (2.24-ERA)…says he is leaning towards pitching in 2023.
Padres-Dodgers..Both off on Monday
—————
Angels-Athletics..Tuesday..Patrick Sandoval-vs-James Kaprelian
Angels..Off day on Monday
—————
(Scoreboard)
Yankees-L-Blue Jays..Vlad Guerrereo RBI single in 10th
.Reds-L-Pirates..Jack Suwinski 2R-double-Pitts
Braves-W-Washington..Matt Olson-Marcel Ozuna-Orlando Arcia HRs-Atl..
Orioles-W–Red Sox..Ced Mullens HR-2R-double-Baltimore.
—————
(MLB Notes)
Yankees..OF-Aaron Judge-still at 60-home runs…Has gone 6-games without a HR..(6-18) hitting in that stretch.
Arizona..P-Madison Bumgarner will not pitch rest of season..had (6-15) record..is owed (37M) on his contract
Pirates..May pull 6’7-SS-O’Neil Cruz out of infield..had 15-errors in half a season
Cubs..Yet to callup top prospect 1B-Matt Mervis…hit (350-300-297) at AAA-AA-A this year
—————-
(Roster Moves)
Pirates..DFA-OF-Mike Chavis-Greg Allen
Pirates..Sign FA-3B-Miguel Andujar-ex Yankees
Seattle..Release 3B-Jake Lamb
—————–
(Injuries)
Tampa Bay..Activate P-Tyler Glasnow
Milwaukee..Activate P-Freddy Peralta
Mets..OF-Starling Marte cleared to take BP-fractured finger
Brewers..IL-P-Luis Perdomo-calf
Cubs..P-Wade Miley-oblique issue
Giants..IL-Of-Luis Gonzalez-back injury
Mariners..Activate 3’B-Eugenio Suarez
==========================
…(Basketball)…
Lakers…Open training camp-Media Day
..Russell Westbrook..”I am all in-do my job..we can be unstoppable..not worried about trade..Fitting in-not a problem.
Brooklyn Nets..Media Day
..Kevin Durant..We need a championship culture
..Kyrie Irving….This summer a cluster-fuck…Gave up 300M-by refusing vaxx
..Ben Simmons..Ready to go at any position
Suns..Media Day
..Monty Williams..’Disbelief about Robert Sarver issue..Disgusted use N-word’
..James Jones..’Don’t want that in our organization’
..Chris Paul..Sad it ended this way’
..Devin Booker..Not the man who welcomed me to Phoenix’
Golden State-Media Day
..Steph Curry..’I met with Commissioner Adam Silver about the Sarver situation’
New Orleans-Media Day
..Zion Williamson..’Ready after 3-years of foot injuries-played just 85-games-changed my lifestyle-training-diets’
———-
USD…Coach Steve Lavin opens training camp with 7-new transfers
..6’11-C-Nick Lynch-Lehigh
..G-Deuce Turner-South Plains Community College
..F-Benji Pierre-Indian Rivers Community College
..F-Jaiden Delaire-Stanford
..G-Eric Williams-Oregon
SDSU…Open workouts with 3-key newcomers
..6’9-F-Jaedon LeDee..played at Ohio State-TCU-redshirt last year
..6’2-G-Darrion Trammell-high scoring guard from U-Seattle
..6’7-F-Micah Parris-starter at U-Oakland-Michigan
============================
 
…(Football)…Thursday Night Football
Bengals-W-Dolphins (27-15)…Joe Burrow (287P-2TD)…Tee Higgins 59Y-TD catch…Hayden Hurst 2Y-TD catch….Bengals defense 2-interceptions…Ted Bridgewater TD-Interception replacing injured QB-Tua Tagovailoa
Miami…QB-Tua Tagovailoa taken to U-Cincinnati hospital with head-neck injury after big sack in 2nd quarter…Head snapped back-hit the turf…Similar to hit he took last week in Buffalo game.

———–
(Schedule)
Chargers-Houston…Bolts QB-Justin Herbert limited to walkthrough workouts…Face Texans team offensively challenged….
..Chargers start Jam Salyer at LT
..Chargers RBs-average (2.6YPC)-ranked 32nd
..Justin Herbert (7TD-2Int-1 Fum) in 3-games
..Texanas offense (287YPG)-ranked 29ty
..Texans defense (410YPG)-ranked 29th
..QB-Davis Mills (662Y-3TD) passing
Chargers…Off Coordinator Joe Lombardi:
..QB-Justin Herbert taking mental reps..limited snaps
..Herbert is alot more calm…
..He is at ease-knows what to expect
..He has not reached out to other QBs who had this type of injury.
————-
Buffalo-Baltimore..Matchup QBs-Josh Allen-Lamar Jackson
Chiefs-Tampa Bay..Patrick Mahomet-Vs-Tom Brady
Rams-San Francisco..Monday Night Football
Broncos-Raiders…Las Vegas (0-3)..Broncos struggling offense
Vikings-New Orleans..QB-Jameis Winston fractured back
Browns-Atlanta..Both Cleveland DEs ailing
Washington-Dallas..QB-Cooper Rush (3-0) as starter
Seahawks-Detroit..Geno Smith-vs-Jared Goff
Titans-Indianapolis..Both need win to try get back in playoff race
Bears-Giants..Bears QB-Justin Fields only 23-completions 3-games
Jaguars-Eagles..Jacksonville coming off road win in LA..Eagles (3-0)
Jets-Steelers..QB-Zach Wilson returns as NY starter
Arizona-Carolina..Kyler Murray-Baker Mayfield matchup
Patriots-Packers..Journeyman Brian Hoyer starts at QB
—————–
(NFL Notes)
Cleveland..Police say DE-Myles Garrett has had 7-traffic citations since 2017…Cited for going 65-in-45 zone-hit ditch-fire hydrant-rolled over twice…Had prior arrests for doing 120mph and 105mph in back to back incidents.
New Orleans…Court case over bar fight delayed till November involving RB-Alvin Kamara
New Orleans..Backup QB-Andy Dalton may replace Jameis Winston as starters
Green Bay…QB-Brett Farve under investigation for taking 130,000 from his foundation and giving money to high school football boooster club and to Southern Mississippi athletics…The money come from Favre’s foundation which was supposed to use it for disadvantaged families and cancer foundation…Gve just 10,000 to those charities….Was given 1.1M in fee from a state fund-money was supposed to be given to poor families in Mississippi…Favre has repaid that 1.1M.
————
(Injuries)
Atlanta..RB-Cordarrelle Patterson-bruised knee
Bills..WR-Gabe Davis-ankle injury
Carolina..RB-Christian McCaffrey-thigh injury
Bengals..Put DT-DJ Reader on IR
Denver..DE-Randy Gregory misses workout-knee issue
Patriots..QB-Mac Jones get 2nd opinion on high ankle sprain
Raiders..CB-Nate Hobbs-in concussion prototocol
—————-
(College Football)
Aztecs-at-Boise State..Friday night game…Broncos new Off Coord-Dirk Koetter takes over…QB-Talen Green to start-after Hank Bachmeir went into Transfer Portal…Aztecs preach patience in development offensive line infront of QB-Braxton Burmeister…SDSU (2-2)…Broncos (2-2)
USD-Stetson..Game cancelled by Hurricane Ian
——————
(PAC 12)
UCLA-Washington…Friday night game at Rose Bowl…Both teams (4-0)…Huskies led by transfer QB-Michael Penix-ex Indiana Hoosiers…Bruins led by veteran QB-Dorian Thompson-Robinson
USC-Arizona State…Trojans (4-0) lead Pac 12 in offense-led by QB-Caleb Williams…Sun Devils (1-3)
Utah-Oregon State…Utes led by QB-Cam Rising…Beavers coming off near upset of USC
Washington State-Cal..Cougars led by transfer QB-Cam Ward
Arizona-Colorado..Buffaloes (0-4) start in state of offensive collapse
Oregon-Stanford..Ducks off to (3-1) strart
——————-
(Mountain West)
Utah State-BYU…Thursday game..Cougars led (38-20) late in 4th quarter…QB-Jalen Hall put up over 400-yards in offense for BYU
UNLV-New Mexico..Rocky Long led defense agaist Rebels QB-Doug Brumfeld
Air Force-Navy..Falcons lead nation in rushing
Fresno State-U Connecticut..QB-Jake Haener remains out with ankle injury
Wyoming-San Jose..
——————-
(Top 10)
1-Georgia-at-Missouri
2-Alabama-at-Arkansas
3-Ohio State-Rutgers
4-Michigan-at Iowa
5-Clemson-vs-10-North Carolina State
6-USC-Arizona State
7-Kentucky-Ole Miss
8-Tennessee…Bye week
9-Oklahoma State-Baylor
——————-
(College Notes)
Air Force…NCAA hits Academy with 3-years probation for recruitihg violations during Covid blackout period…Fined 5,000…Reduce foortball roster to 85-players over next 4-years…Reduced recruiting visits on campus, in homes.
=====================================
…(Baseball)…
Padres-Dodgers..LA led (4-2) in 7th inning at Press Time…Rookie Miguel Vargas 2R-single…3RBIs for LA…Dodgers scored 3-runs off reliever Pierce Johnson….Thursday Game..Heading into game…SD (86-69)…LA (107-48)…..
Padres-White Sox..Friday game..Yu Darvish-vs-Davis Martin
—————-
Dodgers-Colorado..Friday game..Clayton Kershaw-vs-Chad Kuhl
Dodgers..IL-P-Phil Bickford-shoulder issues
—————–
Angels-A’s,,,Shohei Ohtani had no hitter into 7th inning for Halos…Taylor Ward-Luis Rengifo HRs…Halos led (4-0) at Press Time
Angels-Texas..Friday game..Reid Detmers to start
Angels..Activate 3B-Anthony Rendon from IL-coming off wrist surgery
Angels..DFA-1B-Mike Ford
——————
(Scoreboard)
White Sox-W-Twins.,Chisox snap 8-game losing streak.
Tigers-W-Royals..Javy Baez-Will Castro HRs.-Detroit
Orioles-L-Red Sox..JD Martinez HR-Boston.
Cubs-W-Phillies..Phillies lose 5th in a row..
Tampa Bay-L-Cleveland..Steve Kwan RBI-double-Cleve..
Milwaukee-L-Miami.Avisail Garcia Grand Slam HR-Marlins..
Texas-Seattle..Rangers led (7-4) at Press Time…Jered Kelenic-Mitch Haniger 2HRs each-Seattle.
Rockies-Giants…Ford Proctor Grand Slam-SF led (5-0) at Press Time
——————–
(Roster Moves)
Tigers..Callup P-Miguel Diaz
———————
(Injuries)
Red Sox..Activate P-Nathan Eovaldi from IL
Red Sox..SS-Trevor Story-miss rest of season-heel issues
Tigers..IL-P-Matt Manning-shoulder issues
Rockies..Surgery OF-Charley Blackmon-meniscus knee
Rockies..Activate SS-Jose Iglesias-hand injury
Orioles..IL-Ramon Urias-sprained knee
Twins..P-Chris Paddack-needs 15-months of rehab following 2nd elbow surgery.
============================
…(Basketball)….
New Orleans…C-Zion Williamson dazzling in first workouts-much better conditioning
NBA..Commissisonere Adam Silver met with owner Robert Sarver-told him to sell the Suns for face Board of Governors evicting him from NBA
NBA..Forbes Magazine…Owners wealth…Clippers owner Steve Ballmer worth 81M…Memphis-Robert Para (17.6B)….Cavs owner Dan Gilbert (17B)
Chicago..G-Lonzo Ball undergoes scar tissue surgery in knee for 3rd time..out 3-months minimum
Spurs..kG-Josh Primo-sprained knee
UMemphis…NCAA puts Tigers on 3-years probation..fines school 5,000 for violations in recruitment of C-James Wiseman…Did not take disciplinary action against Coach Penny Hardaway.
======================================
…(Hockey)…
Ducks..C-Trevor Zegras-shoulder injury after open ice hit in game against San Jose.
Ducks..LW-Max Jones-bruised knee on hit..missed last year chest injury
Maple Leafs..Lose D-Jordie Benn..Carl Dahlstrom..with knee injuries…Have 4-defenseman out of camp
Las Vegas..F-William Carrier-shoulder injury
Devils..Lose C-Nico Hischier-hamstring for 10-days
Toronto..Sign D-Rasmus Sandin-2Y extension
Ducks..send D-Ollen Zewwweager back to Everettt-Western Hockey League
Ducks..send C-Nathan Gaucher back to Quebec Remparts-Quebec junior league
Ducks-San Jose..Preseason game-Friday
=====================================
…(General)…
NASCAR…Talladega 500-Sunday in Chase for Championship continues
Indy Car…Jimmie Johnson says he’d like to race in Rolex 24-Hours of Daytona…as well as Indy 500-Daytona 500 and 24-Hours LeMans
English Premier League: Top games:
..Arsenal (6-1)-vs-Hot Spur (5-0-2)
..Manchester City (5-0-2)-vs-Manchester United (4-2)
..Liverool-Brighton
..Wolverhampton-West
 
