Lee Hamilton

…(Football)…Thursday Night Football

Bengals-W-Dolphins (27-15)…Joe Burrow (287P-2TD)…Tee Higgins 59Y-TD catch…Hayden Hurst 2Y-TD catch….Bengals defense 2-interceptions…Ted Bridgewater TD-Interception replacing injured QB-Tua Tagovailoa

Miami…QB-Tua Tagovailoa taken to U-Cincinnati hospital with head-neck injury after big sack in 2nd quarter…Head snapped back-hit the turf…Similar to hit he took last week in Buffalo game.



———–

(Schedule)

Chargers-Houston…Bolts QB-Justin Herbert limited to walkthrough workouts…Face Texans team offensively challenged….

..Chargers start Jam Salyer at LT

..Chargers RBs-average (2.6YPC)-ranked 32nd

..Justin Herbert (7TD-2Int-1 Fum) in 3-games

..Texanas offense (287YPG)-ranked 29ty

..Texans defense (410YPG)-ranked 29th

..QB-Davis Mills (662Y-3TD) passing

Chargers…Off Coordinator Joe Lombardi:

..QB-Justin Herbert taking mental reps..limited snaps

..Herbert is alot more calm…

..He is at ease-knows what to expect

..He has not reached out to other QBs who had this type of injury.

————-

Buffalo-Baltimore..Matchup QBs-Josh Allen-Lamar Jackson

Chiefs-Tampa Bay..Patrick Mahomet-Vs-Tom Brady

Rams-San Francisco..Monday Night Football

Broncos-Raiders…Las Vegas (0-3)..Broncos struggling offense

Vikings-New Orleans..QB-Jameis Winston fractured back

Browns-Atlanta..Both Cleveland DEs ailing

Washington-Dallas..QB-Cooper Rush (3-0) as starter

Seahawks-Detroit..Geno Smith-vs-Jared Goff

Titans-Indianapolis..Both need win to try get back in playoff race

Bears-Giants..Bears QB-Justin Fields only 23-completions 3-games

Jaguars-Eagles..Jacksonville coming off road win in LA..Eagles (3-0)

Jets-Steelers..QB-Zach Wilson returns as NY starter

Arizona-Carolina..Kyler Murray-Baker Mayfield matchup

Patriots-Packers..Journeyman Brian Hoyer starts at QB

—————–

(NFL Notes)

Cleveland..Police say DE-Myles Garrett has had 7-traffic citations since 2017…Cited for going 65-in-45 zone-hit ditch-fire hydrant-rolled over twice…Had prior arrests for doing 120mph and 105mph in back to back incidents.

New Orleans…Court case over bar fight delayed till November involving RB-Alvin Kamara

New Orleans..Backup QB-Andy Dalton may replace Jameis Winston as starters

Green Bay…QB-Brett Farve under investigation for taking 130,000 from his foundation and giving money to high school football boooster club and to Southern Mississippi athletics…The money come from Favre’s foundation which was supposed to use it for disadvantaged families and cancer foundation…Gve just 10,000 to those charities….Was given 1.1M in fee from a state fund-money was supposed to be given to poor families in Mississippi…Favre has repaid that 1.1M.

————

(Injuries)

Atlanta..RB-Cordarrelle Patterson-bruised knee

Bills..WR-Gabe Davis-ankle injury

Carolina..RB-Christian McCaffrey-thigh injury

Bengals..Put DT-DJ Reader on IR

Denver..DE-Randy Gregory misses workout-knee issue

Patriots..QB-Mac Jones get 2nd opinion on high ankle sprain

Raiders..CB-Nate Hobbs-in concussion prototocol

—————-

(College Football)

Aztecs-at-Boise State..Friday night game…Broncos new Off Coord-Dirk Koetter takes over…QB-Talen Green to start-after Hank Bachmeir went into Transfer Portal…Aztecs preach patience in development offensive line infront of QB-Braxton Burmeister…SDSU (2-2)…Broncos (2-2)

USD-Stetson..Game cancelled by Hurricane Ian

——————

(PAC 12)

UCLA-Washington…Friday night game at Rose Bowl…Both teams (4-0)…Huskies led by transfer QB-Michael Penix-ex Indiana Hoosiers…Bruins led by veteran QB-Dorian Thompson-Robinson

USC-Arizona State…Trojans (4-0) lead Pac 12 in offense-led by QB-Caleb Williams…Sun Devils (1-3)

Utah-Oregon State…Utes led by QB-Cam Rising…Beavers coming off near upset of USC

Washington State-Cal..Cougars led by transfer QB-Cam Ward

Arizona-Colorado..Buffaloes (0-4) start in state of offensive collapse

Oregon-Stanford..Ducks off to (3-1) strart

——————-

(Mountain West)

Utah State-BYU…Thursday game..Cougars led (38-20) late in 4th quarter…QB-Jalen Hall put up over 400-yards in offense for BYU

UNLV-New Mexico..Rocky Long led defense agaist Rebels QB-Doug Brumfeld

Air Force-Navy..Falcons lead nation in rushing

Fresno State-U Connecticut..QB-Jake Haener remains out with ankle injury

Wyoming-San Jose..

——————-

(Top 10)

1-Georgia-at-Missouri

2-Alabama-at-Arkansas

3-Ohio State-Rutgers

4-Michigan-at Iowa

5-Clemson-vs-10-North Carolina State

6-USC-Arizona State

7-Kentucky-Ole Miss

8-Tennessee…Bye week

9-Oklahoma State-Baylor

——————-

(College Notes)

Air Force…NCAA hits Academy with 3-years probation for recruitihg violations during Covid blackout period…Fined 5,000…Reduce foortball roster to 85-players over next 4-years…Reduced recruiting visits on campus, in homes.

=====================================

…(Baseball)…

Padres-Dodgers..LA led (4-2) in 7th inning at Press Time…Rookie Miguel Vargas 2R-single…3RBIs for LA…Dodgers scored 3-runs off reliever Pierce Johnson….Thursday Game..Heading into game…SD (86-69)…LA (107-48)…..

Padres-White Sox..Friday game..Yu Darvish-vs-Davis Martin

—————-

Dodgers-Colorado..Friday game..Clayton Kershaw-vs-Chad Kuhl

Dodgers..IL-P-Phil Bickford-shoulder issues

—————–

Angels-A’s,,,Shohei Ohtani had no hitter into 7th inning for Halos…Taylor Ward-Luis Rengifo HRs…Halos led (4-0) at Press Time

Angels-Texas..Friday game..Reid Detmers to start

Angels..Activate 3B-Anthony Rendon from IL-coming off wrist surgery

Angels..DFA-1B-Mike Ford

——————

(Scoreboard)

White Sox-W-Twins.,Chisox snap 8-game losing streak.

Tigers-W-Royals..Javy Baez-Will Castro HRs.-Detroit

Orioles-L-Red Sox..JD Martinez HR-Boston.

Cubs-W-Phillies..Phillies lose 5th in a row..

Tampa Bay-L-Cleveland..Steve Kwan RBI-double-Cleve..

Milwaukee-L-Miami.Avisail Garcia Grand Slam HR-Marlins..

Texas-Seattle..Rangers led (7-4) at Press Time…Jered Kelenic-Mitch Haniger 2HRs each-Seattle.

Rockies-Giants…Ford Proctor Grand Slam-SF led (5-0) at Press Time

——————–

(Roster Moves)

Tigers..Callup P-Miguel Diaz

———————

(Injuries)

Red Sox..Activate P-Nathan Eovaldi from IL

Red Sox..SS-Trevor Story-miss rest of season-heel issues

Tigers..IL-P-Matt Manning-shoulder issues

Rockies..Surgery OF-Charley Blackmon-meniscus knee

Rockies..Activate SS-Jose Iglesias-hand injury

Orioles..IL-Ramon Urias-sprained knee

Twins..P-Chris Paddack-needs 15-months of rehab following 2nd elbow surgery.

============================

…(Basketball)….

New Orleans…C-Zion Williamson dazzling in first workouts-much better conditioning

NBA..Commissisonere Adam Silver met with owner Robert Sarver-told him to sell the Suns for face Board of Governors evicting him from NBA

NBA..Forbes Magazine…Owners wealth…Clippers owner Steve Ballmer worth 81M…Memphis-Robert Para (17.6B)….Cavs owner Dan Gilbert (17B)

Chicago..G-Lonzo Ball undergoes scar tissue surgery in knee for 3rd time..out 3-months minimum

Spurs..kG-Josh Primo-sprained knee

UMemphis…NCAA puts Tigers on 3-years probation..fines school 5,000 for violations in recruitment of C-James Wiseman…Did not take disciplinary action against Coach Penny Hardaway.

======================================

…(Hockey)…

Ducks..C-Trevor Zegras-shoulder injury after open ice hit in game against San Jose.

Ducks..LW-Max Jones-bruised knee on hit..missed last year chest injury

Maple Leafs..Lose D-Jordie Benn..Carl Dahlstrom..with knee injuries…Have 4-defenseman out of camp

Las Vegas..F-William Carrier-shoulder injury

Devils..Lose C-Nico Hischier-hamstring for 10-days

Toronto..Sign D-Rasmus Sandin-2Y extension

Ducks..send D-Ollen Zewwweager back to Everettt-Western Hockey League

Ducks..send C-Nathan Gaucher back to Quebec Remparts-Quebec junior league

Ducks-San Jose..Preseason game-Friday

=====================================

…(General)…

NASCAR…Talladega 500-Sunday in Chase for Championship continues

Indy Car…Jimmie Johnson says he’d like to race in Rolex 24-Hours of Daytona…as well as Indy 500-Daytona 500 and 24-Hours LeMans

English Premier League: Top games:

..Arsenal (6-1)-vs-Hot Spur (5-0-2)

..Manchester City (5-0-2)-vs-Manchester United (4-2)

..Liverool-Brighton

..Wolverhampton-West