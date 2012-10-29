Re: LETS HAVE A VOTE HOW MUCH JK BRINGS TO THE TABLE AT EOG



I'm a huge JK fan, agree that he's perfect for the job here--although I also think he could do Chad Millman's podcast way better than Millman does and would love for EOG to be a better platform for him so he could find his way to being sports betting's friend on a national stage.



It's clear that EOG's owners have no interest in monetizing the forum. I used to think it was because they were clueless, but have to conclude it's because they either think of this as a long term media play for the day when it's legal, or paying John to do what he does is their way of giving back to the community.