LETS HAVE A VOTE HOW MUCH JK BRINGS TO THE TABLE AT EOG

rainbow
EOG Master
I will come out the gate first. All his radio shows are 5 stars. JK was born with radio talent, thats something you can't teach someone even with a college degree, you either have it or you don't. All his BLOGS are EXCELLENT and most of his posts are sports related. Now if you are looking to make EOG better with DRAMA QUEENS JK is definitely not the right person, the rest is history...
PS: Also how much does JK bring to the table in every aspect to EOG?
PS: Also how much does JK bring to the table in every aspect to EOG?