rainbow

rainbow

EOG Master
I will come out the gate first. All his radio shows are 5 stars. JK was born with radio talent, thats something you can't teach someone even with a college degree, you either have it or you don't. All his BLOGS are EXCELLENT and most of his posts are sports related. Now if you are looking to make EOG better with DRAMA QUEENS JK is definitely not the right person, the rest is history...
PS: Also how much does JK bring to the table in every aspect to EOG?
 
Tuckman

Tuckman

Uh Poster
Re: LETS HAVE A VOTE HOW MUCH JK BRINGS TO THE TABLE AT EOG

Sure the radio shows and blogs are great, but do they generate money for Eog?

Let me ask you this Rainman, what if you knew sports inside and out but sucked at moving lines off incoming wagers. Do you think Spiro would keep you around because you can spout out meaningless stats?

JK should be paid for what he does well, and that's does not include monetizing Eog as he is literally clueless when it comes to running this place and dealing with sponsors.
 
Tuckman

Tuckman

Uh Poster
Re: LETS HAVE A VOTE HOW MUCH JK BRINGS TO THE TABLE AT EOG

Also let me note, I don't think anyone can turn this site into a profitable position without sinking a boatload of money into it first
 
hamneggs

hamneggs

EOG Addicted
Re: LETS HAVE A VOTE HOW MUCH JK BRINGS TO THE TABLE AT EOG

Listened to his radio show and he was good, has a good radio voice I'd say:scooter


probably one of the classiest guys we've ever seen around the Forums....top 5 for sure.
 
Heim

Heim

EOG Master
Re: LETS HAVE A VOTE HOW MUCH JK BRINGS TO THE TABLE AT EOG

We're gamblers.....we contribute zero to society. Dentists, engineers, teachers bring something
to the table every day...not us.
 
hamneggs

hamneggs

EOG Addicted
Re: LETS HAVE A VOTE HOW MUCH JK BRINGS TO THE TABLE AT EOG

Heim said:
We're gamblers.....we contribute zero to society. Dentists, engineers, teachers bring something
to the table every day...not us.
Click to expand...

the thread title speaks to what Kelly brings "TO EOG"

rather than what he brings to society....:cheers
 
Bushay

Bushay

NHL Expert
Re: LETS HAVE A VOTE HOW MUCH JK BRINGS TO THE TABLE AT EOG

John Kelly's the perfect face of EOG. Johns a respected guy in gambling circles and he represents EOG. If they want someone to bring in money from the offshore end of things, they need to bring in someone to compliment JK. Not replace him. That way you get the best of both worlds. Not the first time I've mentioned this.

The only people who want Kelly out have a personal agenda. And there's no room for that here.

Who better is there to represent us? Ham eggs? Joeyboots? JJ Gold?
You do the math.
 
BEANTOWNJIM

BEANTOWNJIM

Banned
Re: LETS HAVE A VOTE HOW MUCH JK BRINGS TO THE TABLE AT EOG

IF JOHN KELLY COULD STAY OUT OF THE BARS I WOULD GIVE HIM MY SUPPORT BUT WE CANT HAVE SOME DRUNK REPRESENTING THE EOG FORUM IN PUBLIC.I LIKE JOHN KELLY HE IS A WISE ARSE TOWARDS ME AT TIMES BUT I LIKE HIS PERSONALITY.

NOW THAT BEING SAID I EXPECT JOHN KELLY TO HAVE JJGOLD ON HIS RADIO SHOW SOON :btj:

JJGOLD WAS RESPONSIBLE FOR RUINING THAT CREEP OVER AT SBR PETER LOSHAKS CAREER 5 MINUTES WITH JJGOLD ON HIS RADIO SHOW AND THE SHOW WENT OFF THE AIR.

WE NEED JJGOLD ON THE RADIO MAKE IT HAPPEN JOHN KELLY
 
Bushay

Bushay

NHL Expert
Re: LETS HAVE A VOTE HOW MUCH JK BRINGS TO THE TABLE AT EOG

What does JJ gold bring to the table to put him on the radio? Please. There 30-40 guys better suited for a radio spot. He seems like a nice guy. Adds nothing to the gambling community.
 
BEANTOWNJIM

BEANTOWNJIM

Banned
Re: LETS HAVE A VOTE HOW MUCH JK BRINGS TO THE TABLE AT EOG

ADDS NOTHING TO THE GAMBLING COMMUNITY :LMAO THIS GUY HAS DONE MORE FOR THE GAMBLING COMMUNITY THAN ANYBODY IN FORUM HISTORY HE CALLS SPORTSBOOK AND GETS TO THE BOTTOM OF PROBLEMS.JJGOLD IS A TRUE WATCHDOG NOT LIKE THESE PHONY F-CK FORUM OWNERS WHO ARE ONLY INTERESTED IN THERE ADVERTISING DOLLARS.JERM YOU HAVE NO IDEA WHAT JJGOLD HAS DONE OVER HIS 10 YEAR POSTING CAREER

JJGOLD WORKS FOR THE PLAYERS NOT THE OWNERS OF THESE SITES.
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
Re: LETS HAVE A VOTE HOW MUCH JK BRINGS TO THE TABLE AT EOG

I agree with BTJ about JJ.

JJGold is a forum legend who has built his reputation by being a consumer advocate.

This industry needs more watchdogs and fewer lapdogs.
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
Re: LETS HAVE A VOTE HOW MUCH JK BRINGS TO THE TABLE AT EOG

Bushay said:
John Kelly's the perfect face of EOG. Johns a respected guy in gambling circles and he represents EOG. If they want someone to bring in money from the offshore end of things, they need to bring in someone to compliment JK. Not replace him. That way you get the best of both worlds. Not the first time I've mentioned this.

The only people who want Kelly out have a personal agenda. And there's no room for that here.

Who better is there to represent us? Ham eggs? Joeyboots? JJ Gold?
You do the math.
Click to expand...

Thanks for the kind words, Bushay.

12io4j2w90
 
J

JJGOLD

1
Re: LETS HAVE A VOTE HOW MUCH JK BRINGS TO THE TABLE AT EOG

Bushay said:
John Kelly's the perfect face of EOG. Johns a respected guy in gambling circles and he represents EOG. If they want someone to bring in money from the offshore end of things, they need to bring in someone to compliment JK. Not replace him. That way you get the best of both worlds. Not the first time I've mentioned this.

The only people who want Kelly out have a personal agenda. And there's no room for that here.

Who better is there to represent us? Ham eggs? Joeyboots? JJ Gold?
You do the math.
Click to expand...

Well what better answer is this??
Kid seemed to have nailed it

I have not been here so really do not know although guys like Fishhead and Shady say Kelly does a great job here.
 
rainbow

rainbow

EOG Master
Re: LETS HAVE A VOTE HOW MUCH JK BRINGS TO THE TABLE AT EOG

Heim said:
We're gamblers.....we contribute zero to society. Dentists, engineers, teachers bring something
to the table every day...not us.
Click to expand...
Sure posters contribute. Did you start the radio show? Do you write the BLOGS? Are you the reason two consecutive years for $10,000 EOG Invitational? Its called promotion what JK brings to the table...
 
Bushay

Bushay

NHL Expert
Re: LETS HAVE A VOTE HOW MUCH JK BRINGS TO THE TABLE AT EOG

BEANTOWNJIM said:
ADDS NOTHING TO THE GAMBLING COMMUNITY :LMAO THIS GUY HAS DONE MORE FOR THE GAMBLING COMMUNITY THAN ANYBODY IN FORUM HISTORY HE CALLS SPORTSBOOK AND GETS TO THE BOTTOM OF PROBLEMS.JJGOLD IS A TRUE WATCHDOG NOT LIKE THESE PHONY F-CK FORUM OWNERS WHO ARE ONLY INTERESTED IN THERE ADVERTISING DOLLARS.JERM YOU HAVE NO IDEA WHAT JJGOLD HAS DONE OVER HIS 10 YEAR POSTING CAREER

JJGOLD WORKS FOR THE PLAYERS NOT THE OWNERS OF THESE SITES.
Click to expand...

In other words, when you fuck up and get yourself in a jam, he bails you out. Sounds like a good guy. OTOH, if you'd play by their rules and act right you wouldn't get yourself in these jams and you wouldn't need someone to help you with your own problems.
 
Ray Luca

Ray Luca

EOG Master
Re: LETS HAVE A VOTE HOW MUCH JK BRINGS TO THE TABLE AT EOG

I think Tuckman should box JK for the rights to run the site :scooter
 
Brick

Brick

EOG Master
Re: LETS HAVE A VOTE HOW MUCH JK BRINGS TO THE TABLE AT EOG

Bushay said:
John Kelly's the perfect face of EOG. Johns a respected guy in gambling circles and he represents EOG. If they want someone to bring in money from the offshore end of things, they need to bring in someone to compliment JK. Not replace him. That way you get the best of both worlds. Not the first time I've mentioned this.

The only people who want Kelly out have a personal agenda. And there's no room for that here.

Who better is there to represent us? Ham eggs? Joeyboots? JJ Gold?
You do the math.
Click to expand...
Exactly what gambling circles is john respected in? He has said before he runs alone and i have yet to see someone comment on what a great handicapper he is and show proof he wins. Also they tried before to bring in somebody to work along side him that knew offshore in viejo dinosaur. I think john chewed up the whole payroll and the others had to hit the road.
 
FISHHEAD

FISHHEAD

EOG Master
Re: LETS HAVE A VOTE HOW MUCH JK BRINGS TO THE TABLE AT EOG

Heim said:
We're gamblers.....we contribute zero to society. Dentists, engineers, teachers bring something
to the table every day...not us.
Click to expand...

*Fishhead has deducted Heim 393 EOG PTS
 
FISHHEAD

FISHHEAD

EOG Master
Re: LETS HAVE A VOTE HOW MUCH JK BRINGS TO THE TABLE AT EOG

BEANTOWNJIM;3589970[B said:
]IF JOHN KELLY COULD STAY OUT OF THE BARS I WOULD GIVE HIM MY SUPPORT BUT WE CANT HAVE SOME DRUNK REPRESENTING THE EOG FORUM IN PUBLIC[/B].I LIKE JOHN KELLY HE IS A WISE ARSE TOWARDS ME AT TIMES BUT I LIKE HIS PERSONALITY.

NOW THAT BEING SAID I EXPECT JOHN KELLY TO HAVE JJGOLD ON HIS RADIO SHOW SOON :btj:

JJGOLD WAS RESPONSIBLE FOR RUINING THAT CREEP OVER AT SBR PETER LOSHAKS CAREER 5 MINUTES WITH JJGOLD ON HIS RADIO SHOW AND THE SHOW WENT OFF THE AIR.

WE NEED JJGOLD ON THE RADIO MAKE IT HAPPEN JOHN KELLY
Click to expand...
:LMAO
 
FISHHEAD

FISHHEAD

EOG Master
Re: LETS HAVE A VOTE HOW MUCH JK BRINGS TO THE TABLE AT EOG

Bushay said:
What does JJ gold bring to the table to put him on the radio? Please. There 30-40 guys better suited for a radio spot. He seems like a nice guy. Adds nothing to the gambling community.
Click to expand...

*Fishhead has deducted Bushay 35 or so EOG PTS
 
FISHHEAD

FISHHEAD

EOG Master
Re: LETS HAVE A VOTE HOW MUCH JK BRINGS TO THE TABLE AT EOG

BEANTOWNJIM said:
ADDS NOTHING TO THE GAMBLING COMMUNITY :LMAO THIS GUY HAS DONE MORE FOR THE GAMBLING COMMUNITY THAN ANYBODY IN FORUM HISTORY HE CALLS SPORTSBOOK AND GETS TO THE BOTTOM OF PROBLEMS.JJGOLD IS A TRUE WATCHDOG NOT LIKE THESE PHONY F-CK FORUM OWNERS WHO ARE ONLY INTERESTED IN THERE ADVERTISING DOLLARS.JERM YOU HAVE NO IDEA WHAT JJGOLD HAS DONE OVER HIS 10 YEAR POSTING CAREER

JJGOLD WORKS FOR THE PLAYERS NOT THE OWNERS OF THESE SITES.
Click to expand...

*Fishhead has awarded BTJ 49 EOG PTS
 
FISHHEAD

FISHHEAD

EOG Master
Re: LETS HAVE A VOTE HOW MUCH JK BRINGS TO THE TABLE AT EOG

John Kelly said:
I agree with BTJ about JJ.

JJGold is a forum legend who has built his reputation by being a consumer advocate.

This industry needs more watchdogs and fewer lapdogs.
Click to expand...

*Fishhead has deducted JK 10 EOG PTS
 
Viejo Dinosaur

Viejo Dinosaur

EOG Master
Re: LETS HAVE A VOTE HOW MUCH JK BRINGS TO THE TABLE AT EOG

Heim said:
We're gamblers.....we contribute zero to society. Dentists, engineers, teachers bring something
to the table every day...not us.
Click to expand...

Not true...we are probably the most generous people around when it comes to charaties and helping others that are less fortunate...MOST of us know how to give back...:cheers
 
FISHHEAD

FISHHEAD

EOG Master
Re: LETS HAVE A VOTE HOW MUCH JK BRINGS TO THE TABLE AT EOG

jjgold said:
Well what better answer is this??
Kid seemed to have nailed it

I have not been here so really do not know although guys like Fishhead and Shady say Kelly does a great job here.
Click to expand...

*Fishhead has awarded JJgold 2 EOG PTS
 
FISHHEAD

FISHHEAD

EOG Master
Re: LETS HAVE A VOTE HOW MUCH JK BRINGS TO THE TABLE AT EOG

Viejo Dinosaur said:
Not true...we are probably the most generous people around when it comes to charaties and helping others that are less fortunate...MOST of us know how to give back...:cheers
Click to expand...

*Fishhead has awarded VEIJO 200 EOG PTS
 
Viejo Dinosaur

Viejo Dinosaur

EOG Master
Re: LETS HAVE A VOTE HOW MUCH JK BRINGS TO THE TABLE AT EOG

Brick said:
Exactly what gambling circles is john respected in? He has said before he runs alone and i have yet to see someone comment on what a great handicapper he is and show proof he wins. Also they tried before to bring in somebody to work along side him that knew offshore in viejo dinosaur. I think john chewed up the whole payroll and the others had to hit the road.
Click to expand...

I was the one that had to go...JK's contributions go a lot farther than just posting here...I respect the position that John is in and he does very well keeping everyone happy...without him there is no EOG...if Kinger steps up his game now that EOG has added posters, they will make up a great 1/2 punch along with JJ Gold's expertise in the forum world...:cheers
 
B

ballgame

EOG Member
Re: LETS HAVE A VOTE HOW MUCH JK BRINGS TO THE TABLE AT EOG

bushay nailed it. jk is the man for the job. people who dont think so need to reconsider. we are fortunate to have him.
 
D

dinkenson

EOG Dedicated
Re: LETS HAVE A VOTE HOW MUCH JK BRINGS TO THE TABLE AT EOG

i was with JK for most of the weekend...he always kept an eye out for what was going on at the forum, worrying about getting the contest correct, thinking about ways to make EOG better in the future ....i think the workload for john is far greater then most would imagine..... was very surprised how well he knows so many of the contributors
 
WVU

WVU

EOG Master
Re: LETS HAVE A VOTE HOW MUCH JK BRINGS TO THE TABLE AT EOG

Viejo Dinosaur said:
Not true...we are probably the most generous people around when it comes to charaties and helping others that are less fortunate...MOST of us know how to give back...:cheers
Click to expand...

surprisingly enough this is very true
 
KingRevolver

KingRevolver

Born Rambler
Re: LETS HAVE A VOTE HOW MUCH JK BRINGS TO THE TABLE AT EOG

WVU said:
surprisingly enough this is very true
Click to expand...

It is true. Gamblers probably view things like that differently and don't mind just giving money away.

Ask Luca, he gave away $1000 to Math Geeks Anonymous of Indiana :LMAO
 
J

jfhst18

EOG Veteran
Re: LETS HAVE A VOTE HOW MUCH JK BRINGS TO THE TABLE AT EOG

I'm a huge JK fan, agree that he's perfect for the job here--although I also think he could do Chad Millman's podcast way better than Millman does and would love for EOG to be a better platform for him so he could find his way to being sports betting's friend on a national stage.

It's clear that EOG's owners have no interest in monetizing the forum. I used to think it was because they were clueless, but have to conclude it's because they either think of this as a long term media play for the day when it's legal, or paying John to do what he does is their way of giving back to the community.
 
