Re: Liberal elite pervert Weinstein caught on audio harassing young model



All the left does is wait for one of their bros/sis to fuck up, then they flip it to the rest of the world because you don't agree with the radical left point of view. Wash, rinse, repeat. Like I think assholes like Kimmel or any other shit-brick from Hollywood has any reason to be smart about life. Yea, okay, just because you are on TV that makes you some sort of life coach..............lol...............yea I hold one of those pimples in esteem like the last zit...................