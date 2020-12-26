Liberty and Hugh Freeze butcher the game's final minute of regulation

Game tied at 34 with 45 seconds left in the fourth quarter.



Liberty inside the CC 5-yard line on second down and goal.



Opponent Coastal Carolina has exhausted its allotment of timeouts.



Quarterback hands off to the running back who fumbles the ball just prior to crossing the goal line, according to the officials on the field.



Bizarre situation with Coastal Carolina defenders trying to coax the Liberty running back to cross the goal line and the running back trying to keep the ball from breaking the plane.



Replay ruled the call on the field stands.



We're headed to overtime.