Lions give Matt Patricia and GM Bob Quinn one more year

Because why not. Siriusly. If changing coaches and GM's was the answer, they'd have more than 1 playoff win since 1957. Give that fuck Ford Jr the team and see what he can do. Fords are never going to sell. At least let our version of Prince Andrew continue the shit show.
 
Never change, Misses Ford!

Lions owner Martha Firestone Ford met with Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn on Tuesday morning and informed both that they will return for the 2020 season, when they'll be expected to compete for a playoff berth.

Ford, her daughter, Sheila Ford Hamp, and team president Rod Wood met with a small group of reporters Tuesday to share the decision, which they spent the past few weeks contemplating as the Lions stumbled to a 3-10-1 record amid a slew of injuries.

The Lions have lost seven straight games and 10 of 11 after a 2-0-1 start and are guaranteed to finish in last place in the NFC North for a second straight season. The Fords, however, saw enough progress in the first half of the year to believe Patricia's efforts to bring the organization its first Super Bowl are on the right track.
The heir apparent is Sheila Ford Hamp, the daughter of Martha Ford. She sits on several NFL committees. The Fords reiterated today that the team is not for sale now and in the future.

The lions have $50,000,000 in cap space and a top 5 draft pick. This off season will be the most dramatic in probably their history. If Quinntricia (GM + Coach) fail, it will set this franchise back to the level of when Millen was in charge.
 
The Ford family stands alone as the owners of the most inept professional franchise (in the world) since 1962. Without even researching, I will confidently post no other franchise has anything close to 1 playoff win in 57 years.
 
SlipperyPete said:
They probably think that had Stafford not got hurt, they would have been much better.

A bit better, maybe.... but not a lot better

Stafford IS the main problem
Actually this year he wasn't. The big problem is the D, and that is supposed to be Patricia's strength. They realy can't run either, which ties into helping the defense.
 
