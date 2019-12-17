Lions give Matt Patricia and GM Bob Quinn one more year

Lions owner Martha Firestone Ford met with Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn on Tuesday morning and informed both that they will return for the 2020 season, when they'll be expected to compete for a playoff berth.



Ford, her daughter, Sheila Ford Hamp, and team president Rod Wood met with a small group of reporters Tuesday to share the decision, which they spent the past few weeks contemplating as the Lions stumbled to a 3-10-1 record amid a slew of injuries.



The Lions have lost seven straight games and 10 of 11 after a 2-0-1 start and are guaranteed to finish in last place in the NFC North for a second straight season. The Fords, however, saw enough progress in the first half of the year to believe Patricia's efforts to bring the organization its first Super Bowl are on the right track.