LISTEN HERE: Matt "Railbird" Hatfield vs Dave "The MeatMan" Scandaliato (SELECTIONS INSIDE)

The Meatman
EOG Dedicated
https://soundcloud.com/eye-on-gaming/railbird-versus-the-meatman-in-a-one-on-one-handicapping-duel
Matt Hatfield (aka Railbird) and Dave Scandaliato (aka The Meatman) squared off in a football handicapping competition with a $1,000 prize pot.
Joe Apricena contributed to the show early in the program from his VIP suite at Caesars Palace.
John Kelly served as moderator for the hourlong show.
RAILBIRD'S SELECTIONS
387 FLORIDA STATE +10.5
395 LSU +7
400 UNLV -9.5
403 OLD DOMINION +9.5
471 EAGLES -3
467-468 GIANTS-BUCS OVER 49.5
451 RAIDERS +4.5 (Best Bet)
THE MEATMAN'S SELECTIONS
331 TEXAS TECH +7.5
364 TULANE +6.5
402 OREGON -3.5
422 NEBRASKA +5
457 DOLPHINS +3
464 PANTHERS +2.5
347 CINCINNATI +9 (Best Bet)
The money line:
MeatMan -220
Railbird +180
The game wins line:
MeatMan -1.5 wins(+200)
Railbird +1.5 wins(-260)
Reverse game wins line:
MeatMan +1.5 wins(-400)
RaidBird -1.5 wins(+300)
Dave "The MeatMan" Scandaliato
