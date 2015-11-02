LISTEN HERE: Matt "Railbird" Hatfield vs Dave "The MeatMan" Scandaliato (SELECTIONS INSIDE)

The Meatman

The Meatman

EOG Dedicated
#1
#1
Listen here:

https://soundcloud.com/eye-on-gaming/railbird-versus-the-meatman-in-a-one-on-one-handicapping-duel


Matt Hatfield (aka Railbird) and Dave Scandaliato (aka The Meatman) squared off in a football handicapping competition with a $1,000 prize pot.


Joe Apricena contributed to the show early in the program from his VIP suite at Caesars Palace.


John Kelly served as moderator for the hourlong show.





RAILBIRD'S SELECTIONS

387 FLORIDA STATE +10.5


395 LSU +7


400 UNLV -9.5


403 OLD DOMINION +9.5


471 EAGLES -3


467-468 GIANTS-BUCS OVER 49.5


451 RAIDERS +4.5 (Best Bet)


THE MEATMAN'S SELECTIONS


331 TEXAS TECH +7.5


364 TULANE +6.5


402 OREGON -3.5


422 NEBRASKA +5


457 DOLPHINS +3


464 PANTHERS +2.5


347 CINCINNATI +9 (Best Bet)






The money line:



MeatMan -220

Railbird +180


The game wins line:

MeatMan -1.5 wins(+200)

Railbird +1.5 wins(-260)


Reverse game wins line:

MeatMan +1.5 wins(-400)

RaidBird -1.5 wins(+300)


Dave "The MeatMan" Scandaliato
 
nedrow9

nedrow9

EOG Master
#2
#2
Re: Opening line(match goes Friday 11-6-2015): Matt "Railbird" Hatfield vs Dave "The MeatMan" Scandaliato!

Re: Opening line(match goes Friday 11-6-2015): Matt "Railbird" Hatfield vs Dave "The MeatMan" Scandaliato!

Louisville host vs 'Cuse, winner
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
#3
#3
Re: Opening line(match goes Friday 11-6-2015): Matt "Railbird" Hatfield vs Dave "The MeatMan" Scandaliato!

Re: Opening line(match goes Friday 11-6-2015): Matt "Railbird" Hatfield vs Dave "The MeatMan" Scandaliato!

It's a short sample but Birdie is 26-8-2 ATS over his last 36 selections heard on The EOG Sports Hour.
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
#4
#4
Re: Opening line(match goes Friday 11-6-2015): Matt "Railbird" Hatfield vs Dave "The MeatMan" Scandaliato!

Re: Opening line(match goes Friday 11-6-2015): Matt "Railbird" Hatfield vs Dave "The MeatMan" Scandaliato!

nedrow9 said:
Louisville host vs 'Cuse, winner
Click to expand...
Louisville currently -11.5 at CRIS.
 
Brock Landers

Brock Landers

Banned
#5
#5
Re: Opening line(match goes Friday 11-6-2015): Matt "Railbird" Hatfield vs Dave "The MeatMan" Scandaliato!

Re: Opening line(match goes Friday 11-6-2015): Matt "Railbird" Hatfield vs Dave "The MeatMan" Scandaliato!

Where can i wager on the +180 and what is the limit?
 
The Meatman

The Meatman

EOG Dedicated
#6
#6
Re: Opening line(match goes Friday 11-6-2015): Matt "Railbird" Hatfield vs Dave "The MeatMan" Scandaliato!

Re: Opening line(match goes Friday 11-6-2015): Matt "Railbird" Hatfield vs Dave "The MeatMan" Scandaliato!

Brock Landers said:
Where can i wager on the +180 and what is the limit?
Click to expand...
I checked with the guy booking the action.

He said your credit is no good with him, but if you are willing to postup he may be interested.


Dave "The MeatMan" Scandaliato
 
Brock Landers

Brock Landers

Banned
#7
#7
Re: Opening line(match goes Friday 11-6-2015): Matt "Railbird" Hatfield vs Dave "The MeatMan" Scandaliato!

Re: Opening line(match goes Friday 11-6-2015): Matt "Railbird" Hatfield vs Dave "The MeatMan" Scandaliato!

The Meatman said:
I checked with the guy booking the action.

He said your credit is no good with him, but if you are willing to postup he may be interested.


Dave "The MeatMan" Scandaliato
Click to expand...
absolutely

So, i repeat my question.....Where can i wager on the +180 and what is the limit?
 
The Meatman

The Meatman

EOG Dedicated
#8
#8
Re: Opening line(match goes Friday 11-6-2015): Matt "Railbird" Hatfield vs Dave "The MeatMan" Scandaliato!

Re: Opening line(match goes Friday 11-6-2015): Matt "Railbird" Hatfield vs Dave "The MeatMan" Scandaliato!

Brock Landers said:
absolutely

So, i repeat my question.....Where can i wager on the +180 and what is the limit?
Click to expand...
OK, Brock. Here is the deal.

The guy booking the action says you can't bet on credit because he thinks you are a stiff.

He also said no Pay Pal because you have a history of chargebacks.

Any suggestions?


Dave "The MeatMan" Scandaliato
 
A

ajt

EOG Dedicated
#9
#9
Re: Opening line (match goes Friday 11-6-2015): Matt "Railbird" Hatfield vs Dave "The MeatMan" Scandaliato

Re: Opening line (match goes Friday 11-6-2015): Matt "Railbird" Hatfield vs Dave "The MeatMan" Scandaliato

Broke doesn't have a pot to piss in. Less than 24 hours after being unbanned he's trying to bet with posters on credit.
 
Brock Landers

Brock Landers

Banned
#10
#10
Re: Opening line(match goes Friday 11-6-2015): Matt "Railbird" Hatfield vs Dave "The MeatMan" Scandaliato!

Re: Opening line(match goes Friday 11-6-2015): Matt "Railbird" Hatfield vs Dave "The MeatMan" Scandaliato!

The Meatman said:
OK, Brock. Here is the deal.

The guy booking the action says you can't bet on credit because he thinks you are a stiff.

He also said no Pay Pal because you have a history of chargebacks.

Any suggestions?


Dave "The MeatMan" Scandaliato
Click to expand...
a history of chargebacks?

Get the fuck out of here
 
The Meatman

The Meatman

EOG Dedicated
#11
#11
Re: Opening line(match goes Friday 11-6-2015): Matt "Railbird" Hatfield vs Dave "The MeatMan" Scandaliato!

Re: Opening line(match goes Friday 11-6-2015): Matt "Railbird" Hatfield vs Dave "The MeatMan" Scandaliato!

Brock Landers said:
a history of chargebacks?

Get the fuck out of here
Click to expand...
Don't shoot the messenger.


Dave "The MeatMan" Scandaliato
 
scrimmage

scrimmage

What you contemplate you imitate
#12
#12
Re: Opening line (match goes Friday 11-6-2015): Matt "Railbird" Hatfield vs Dave "The MeatMan" Scandaliato

Re: Opening line (match goes Friday 11-6-2015): Matt "Railbird" Hatfield vs Dave "The MeatMan" Scandaliato

Brock inserting himself to get some action...
 
B

Blackcloud

EOG Dedicated
#13
#13
Re: Opening line (match goes Friday 11-6-2015): Matt "Railbird" Hatfield vs Dave "The MeatMan" Scandaliato

Re: Opening line (match goes Friday 11-6-2015): Matt "Railbird" Hatfield vs Dave "The MeatMan" Scandaliato

who gives a fuck

oops, sorry, thought it was a poll

GL Meatman
 
Brock Landers

Brock Landers

Banned
#14
#14
Re: Opening line(match goes Friday 11-6-2015): Matt "Railbird" Hatfield vs Dave "The MeatMan" Scandaliato!

Re: Opening line(match goes Friday 11-6-2015): Matt "Railbird" Hatfield vs Dave "The MeatMan" Scandaliato!

The Meatman said:
Don't shoot the messenger.


Dave "The MeatMan" Scandaliato
Click to expand...
Well thats 100% bullshit, and you can't "chargeback" a transfer from paypal balance
 
barryRunSome

barryRunSome

1
#15
#15
Re: Opening line (match goes Friday 11-6-2015): Matt "Railbird" Hatfield vs Dave "The MeatMan" Scandaliato

Re: Opening line (match goes Friday 11-6-2015): Matt "Railbird" Hatfield vs Dave "The MeatMan" Scandaliato

Meaty for the last fucking time, tell Pierre when he picks up your cell, to remove your COCK from his mouth first. Last time I'm going to tell you
 
The Meatman

The Meatman

EOG Dedicated
#16
#16
Re: Opening line (match goes Friday 11-6-2015): Matt "Railbird" Hatfield vs Dave "The MeatMan" Scandaliato

Re: Opening line (match goes Friday 11-6-2015): Matt "Railbird" Hatfield vs Dave "The MeatMan" Scandaliato

barryRunSome said:
Meaty for the last fucking time, tell Pierre when he picks up your cell, to remove your COCK from his mouth first. Last time I'm going to tell you
Click to expand...
It's stuck in your Mom's mouth.

And ass.

And pussy.

Please tell your mother to get her snatch smelling right. When it stinks like that it's hard to pimp her.


Dave "The MeatMan" Scandaliato
 
scrimmage

scrimmage

What you contemplate you imitate
#17
#17
Re: Opening line (match goes Friday 11-6-2015): Matt "Railbird" Hatfield vs Dave "The MeatMan" Scandaliato

Re: Opening line (match goes Friday 11-6-2015): Matt "Railbird" Hatfield vs Dave "The MeatMan" Scandaliato

miasma...
 
High3rEl3m3nt

High3rEl3m3nt

EOG Dedicated
#18
#18
Re: Opening line(match goes Friday 11-6-2015): Matt "Railbird" Hatfield vs Dave "The MeatMan" Scandaliato!

Re: Opening line(match goes Friday 11-6-2015): Matt "Railbird" Hatfield vs Dave "The MeatMan" Scandaliato!

Brock Landers said:
Well thats 100% bullshit, and you can't "chargeback" a transfer from paypal balance
Click to expand...
I wish that were true, but it isn't unfortunately...might not be a chargeback by definition, but it's effectively what happened.
 
High3rEl3m3nt

High3rEl3m3nt

EOG Dedicated
#19
#19
Re: Opening line (match goes Friday 11-6-2015): Matt "Railbird" Hatfield vs Dave "The MeatMan" Scandaliato

Re: Opening line (match goes Friday 11-6-2015): Matt "Railbird" Hatfield vs Dave "The MeatMan" Scandaliato

Meatman, can we get some Team totals?
 
Brock Landers

Brock Landers

Banned
#20
#20
Re: Opening line (match goes Friday 11-6-2015): Matt "Railbird" Hatfield vs Dave "The MeatMan" Scandaliato

Re: Opening line (match goes Friday 11-6-2015): Matt "Railbird" Hatfield vs Dave "The MeatMan" Scandaliato

David, figure out how I can get $500 on the dog here...I'm in.

I'll have my Man give someone you designate cash to hold, whatever.
 
scrimmage

scrimmage

What you contemplate you imitate
#21
#21
Re: Opening line (match goes Friday 11-6-2015): Matt "Railbird" Hatfield vs Dave "The MeatMan" Scandaliato

Re: Opening line (match goes Friday 11-6-2015): Matt "Railbird" Hatfield vs Dave "The MeatMan" Scandaliato

Brock's like a lion after raw meat...
 
scrimmage

scrimmage

What you contemplate you imitate
#22
#22
Re: Opening line (match goes Friday 11-6-2015): Matt "Railbird" Hatfield vs Dave "The MeatMan" Scandaliato

Re: Opening line (match goes Friday 11-6-2015): Matt "Railbird" Hatfield vs Dave "The MeatMan" Scandaliato

 
The Meatman

The Meatman

EOG Dedicated
#23
#23
Re: Opening line (match goes Friday 11-6-2015): Matt "Railbird" Hatfield vs Dave "The MeatMan" Scandaliato

Re: Opening line (match goes Friday 11-6-2015): Matt "Railbird" Hatfield vs Dave "The MeatMan" Scandaliato

Brock Landers said:
David, figure out how I can get $500 on the dog here...I'm in.

I'll have my Man give someone you designate cash to hold, whatever.
Click to expand...
I will get back with you later today.

Let me talk with the bookie.


Dave "The MeatMan" Scandaliato
 
Brock Landers

Brock Landers

Banned
#24
#24
Re: Opening line (match goes Friday 11-6-2015): Matt "Railbird" Hatfield vs Dave "The MeatMan" Scandaliato

Re: Opening line (match goes Friday 11-6-2015): Matt "Railbird" Hatfield vs Dave "The MeatMan" Scandaliato

The Meatman said:
I will get back with you later today.

Let me talk with the bookie.


Dave "The MeatMan" Scandaliato
Click to expand...
Thanks pal

You do that
 
BEANTOWNJIM

BEANTOWNJIM

Banned
#25
#25
Re: Opening line (match goes Friday 11-6-2015): Matt "Railbird" Hatfield vs Dave "The MeatMan" Scandaliato

Re: Opening line (match goes Friday 11-6-2015): Matt "Railbird" Hatfield vs Dave "The MeatMan" Scandaliato

MEATMAN YOU KNOW I LOVE YOU BUT IF YOUR GIVING ME A GUY WITH A 26-8 RECORD ALL RECORDED PLAYS I WOULD TAKE RAILBIRD FOR THE LIMIT.THIS SOUNDS TO GOOD TO BE TRUE 26-8 RECORD AND HE IS +180 YOU WOULD HAVE TO BE RETARDED NOT TO TAKE RAILBIRD

WHOS BOOKING THIS BET I WANT RAILBIRD +180 AND MY CREDIT HAS NEVER BEEN CHALLENGED MY REPUTATION IS A STAND UP GUY.WHAT SPORTSBOOK IS GIVING ME RAILBIRD +180
 
Y

yisman

EOG Master
#26
#26
Re: Opening line (match goes Friday 11-6-2015): Matt "Railbird" Hatfield vs Dave "The MeatMan" Scandaliato

Re: Opening line (match goes Friday 11-6-2015): Matt "Railbird" Hatfield vs Dave "The MeatMan" Scandaliato

Beaner looking for someone else to stiff, no shock there.
 
Pickman Jones

Pickman Jones

EOG Dedicated
#27
#27
Re: Opening line (match goes Friday 11-6-2015): Matt "Railbird" Hatfield vs Dave "The MeatMan" Scandaliato

Re: Opening line (match goes Friday 11-6-2015): Matt "Railbird" Hatfield vs Dave "The MeatMan" Scandaliato

The Meatman said:
The money line:

MeatMan -220

Railbird +180


The game wins line:

MeatMan -1.5 wins(+200)

Railbird +1.5 wins(-260)


Reverse game wins line:

MeatMan +1.5 wins(-400)

RaidBird -1.5 wins(+300)


Dave "The MeatMan" Scandaliato
Click to expand...
any live betting on this? I would like to try and get Meat Man after he loses his first game.
 
The Meatman

The Meatman

EOG Dedicated
#28
#28
Re: Opening line (match goes Friday 11-6-2015): Matt "Railbird" Hatfield vs Dave "The MeatMan" Scandaliato

Re: Opening line (match goes Friday 11-6-2015): Matt "Railbird" Hatfield vs Dave "The MeatMan" Scandaliato

Pickman Jones said:
any live betting on this? I would like to try and get Meat Man after he loses his first game.
Click to expand...
We will have in-game betting.

I will be at Caesars all day and night.


Dave "The MeatMan" Scandaliato
 
M

miggytoddbest

EOG Dedicated
#29
#29
Re: Opening line (match goes Friday 11-6-2015): Matt "Railbird" Hatfield vs Dave "The MeatMan" Scandaliato

Re: Opening line (match goes Friday 11-6-2015): Matt "Railbird" Hatfield vs Dave "The MeatMan" Scandaliato

This Brock Landers guy seems like a real swell fella. Can I loan him 500$ for his wager against da meat man? Brock money in trash can on flamingo and 5th. Good luck. Go meat boy!
 
D

Discreet Cat

EOG Dedicated
#30
#30
Re: Opening line (match goes Friday 11-6-2015): Matt "Railbird" Hatfield vs Dave "The MeatMan" Scandaliato

Re: Opening line (match goes Friday 11-6-2015): Matt "Railbird" Hatfield vs Dave "The MeatMan" Scandaliato

miggytoddbest said:
This Brock Landers guy seems like a real swell fella. Can I loan him 500$ for his wager against da meat man? Brock money in trash can on flamingo and 5th. Good luck. Go meat boy!
Click to expand...
 
A

ajt

EOG Dedicated
#31
#31
Re: Opening line (match goes Friday 11-6-2015): Matt "Railbird" Hatfield vs Dave "The MeatMan" Scandaliato

Re: Opening line (match goes Friday 11-6-2015): Matt "Railbird" Hatfield vs Dave "The MeatMan" Scandaliato

Brock and BTJ trying to freeroll Meatman...can't make this shit up.
 
Brock Landers

Brock Landers

Banned
#32
#32
Re: Opening line (match goes Friday 11-6-2015): Matt "Railbird" Hatfield vs Dave "The MeatMan" Scandaliato

Re: Opening line (match goes Friday 11-6-2015): Matt "Railbird" Hatfield vs Dave "The MeatMan" Scandaliato

ajt said:
Brock and BTJ trying to freeroll Meatman...can't make this shit up.
Click to expand...
i offered POST UP CASH

The man will not take the action

Lots of talk
 
The Meatman

The Meatman

EOG Dedicated
#33
#33
Re: Opening line (match goes Friday 11-6-2015): Matt "Railbird" Hatfield vs Dave "The MeatMan" Scandaliato

Re: Opening line (match goes Friday 11-6-2015): Matt "Railbird" Hatfield vs Dave "The MeatMan" Scandaliato

Brock Landers said:
i offered POST UP CASH

The man will not take the action

Lots of talk
Click to expand...
I just talked with THE FACTSMAN.

He said he will give you even money.

Your $500 to his $500.


Dave "The MeatMan" Scandaliato
 
The Meatman

The Meatman

EOG Dedicated
#34
#34
Re: Opening line (match goes Friday 11-6-2015): Matt "Railbird" Hatfield vs Dave "The MeatMan" Scandaliato

Re: Opening line (match goes Friday 11-6-2015): Matt "Railbird" Hatfield vs Dave "The MeatMan" Scandaliato

Brock Landers said:
i offered POST UP CASH

The man will not take the action

Lots of talk
Click to expand...
Can you really blame anybody for not wanting to do business with you?

You even tried to scam me which is pretty sad.


Dave "The MeatMan" Scandaliato
 
Brock Landers

Brock Landers

Banned
#35
#35
Re: Opening line (match goes Friday 11-6-2015): Matt "Railbird" Hatfield vs Dave "The MeatMan" Scandaliato

Re: Opening line (match goes Friday 11-6-2015): Matt "Railbird" Hatfield vs Dave "The MeatMan" Scandaliato

The Meatman said:
I just talked with THE FACTSMAN.

He said he will give you even money.

Your $500 to his $500.


Dave "The MeatMan" Scandaliato
Click to expand...
Done, you straight up vs Railbird

How do I get him the $?
 
The Meatman

The Meatman

EOG Dedicated
#36
#36
Re: Opening line (match goes Friday 11-6-2015): Matt "Railbird" Hatfield vs Dave "The MeatMan" Scandaliato

Re: Opening line (match goes Friday 11-6-2015): Matt "Railbird" Hatfield vs Dave "The MeatMan" Scandaliato

Brock Landers said:
Done, you straight up vs Railbird

How do I get him the $?
Click to expand...
Some kind of way you need to get $500 cash in my hands before the first game kicksoff on Saturday.


Dave "The MeatMan" Scandaliato
 
M

miggytoddbest

EOG Dedicated
#37
#37
Re: Opening line (match goes Friday 11-6-2015): Matt "Railbird" Hatfield vs Dave "The MeatMan" Scandaliato

Re: Opening line (match goes Friday 11-6-2015): Matt "Railbird" Hatfield vs Dave "The MeatMan" Scandaliato

Its on meat vs bird......tasty matchup
 
Brock Landers

Brock Landers

Banned
#38
#38
Re: Opening line (match goes Friday 11-6-2015): Matt "Railbird" Hatfield vs Dave "The MeatMan" Scandaliato

Re: Opening line (match goes Friday 11-6-2015): Matt "Railbird" Hatfield vs Dave "The MeatMan" Scandaliato

The Meatman said:
Some kind of way you need to get $500 cash in my hands before the first game kicksoff on Saturday.


Dave "The MeatMan" Scandaliato
Click to expand...
working on it now....will confirm 100% by Friday
 
The Meatman

The Meatman

EOG Dedicated
#39
#39
Re: Opening line (match goes Friday 11-6-2015): Matt "Railbird" Hatfield vs Dave "The MeatMan" Scandaliato

Re: Opening line (match goes Friday 11-6-2015): Matt "Railbird" Hatfield vs Dave "The MeatMan" Scandaliato

Current as of 11-4-15 / The money line:

MeatMan -120

Railbird +100


Current as of 11-4-15 / The game wins line:

MeatMan -1.5 wins(+250)

Railbird +1.5 wins(-200)


Current as of 11-4-15 / Reverse game wins line:

MeatMan +1.5 wins(-300)

RaidBird -1.5 wins(+250)


Dave "The MeatMan" Scandaliato
 
A

ajt

EOG Dedicated
#40
#40
Re: Opening line (match goes Friday 11-6-2015): Matt "Railbird" Hatfield vs Dave "The MeatMan" Scandaliato

Re: Opening line (match goes Friday 11-6-2015): Matt "Railbird" Hatfield vs Dave "The MeatMan" Scandaliato

Brock comes up with $500 by Friday

Yes +650
No -900
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top