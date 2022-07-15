Little Andy Serling

He plays big among public handicappers.



I enjoy his thought process when doping out winners at NYRA racetracks.



He also makes for interesting television because he's not afraid to cite when broadcast partners are silly or plain stupid.



I listened closely today to his commentary on "Talking Horses," a preview show featuring the Opening Day card at Saratoga.



How about five winners on top for Andy, including a pair of mild upsets at $19.40 and $13.20!



The smartest line I heard today was when Andy quoted former jockey Richard Migliore who once said, "You have to know the difference between a bad ride and an unlucky ride."