Little known sports facts

1. Jordan Spieth won $61,867 less at The Masters than Arnold Palmer won in his entire career.

2. Bulls and White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf continued to pay Michael Jordan his reported $4 million basketball salary while he was experimenting with baseball.

3. If Michael Phelps were a country, he’d rank No. 35 on the all-time Olympic gold medal list, ahead of 97 nations.

4. Wilt Chamberlain didn’t win MVP the year he scored 50.4 points and grabbed 22.9 rebounds per game. (Bill Russell did.)

5. The Buffalo Bills haven’t made the playoffs since Bill Clinton was president.

6. Roger Bannister held the world record in the mile for exactly 46 days.

7. “Federer” can be typed entirely with the left hand.

8. When Michael Jordan averaged 37.1 points per game in 1986-87, his Chicago Bulls were a sub.500, eighth-seeded playoff team that got swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round.

9. The average golf ball has 336 dimples.

10. Venus Williams (7 Grand Slams) has been ranked No. 1 in the WTA rankings for 17 weeks, more than a full year less (56 weeks) less than Caroline Wozniacki (0 Grand Slams)

11. Six of Tim Tebow’s seven wins with the miracle 2011 Denver Broncos were of the come-from-behind variety.

12. If three-time Cy Young winner Clayton Kershaw were to break Young’s record of 511 wins, he’d need to stay at his current pace for the next 41 years, until he were 68 years old.

13. Jimmy Chitwood, the hero of the film Hoosiers, only has four lines in the entire movie.

14. Wilt’s 50.4 ppg season is 31.6% better than the next-highest scoring average in history. (Elgin Baylor’s 38.3 ppg is second and was also set in 1962). To put into perspective, someone breaking Tony Gwynn’s record for batting average in last 70 years (.394) would have to hit .518 to match that 31.6% difference.

15. Miguel Cabrera (No. 48 at .321) is the only active player in the top 50 of MLB career batting average.

16. There are 18 minutes of total action in a baseball game.

17. The two golf balls Alan Shephard hit on the moon with a six-iron (one that went into a crater another that “sailed for miles and miles”) are still there.

18. When the Americans defeated favorite England in the 1950 World Cup, the story goes that many newspapers around the world believed the 1-0 score to be a typo and instead printed that England won 10-1.

19. Only three active players are in the top 50 on the all-time MLB home run list, yet 27 of the top 50 have played in the past 20 years.

20. The Phillippines has competed in the most Summer Olympics (20) without winning a gold medal.

21. Liechtenstein has competed in the most Summer Olympics (16) without winning any medal.

22. In the 1970s, Jack Nicklaus played all 40 majors and made the top 10 in 35.

23. While there has never been a three-peat in the Super Bowl, the NBA (10), NHL (9) and MLB (7) have each featured multiple such championships.

24. Babe Ruth only won four World Series in 15 seasons with the New York Yankees.

25. Yogi Berra won 13 World Series in 18 seasons with the Yanks.