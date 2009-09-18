Lloyd Lloyd Dissed in the Malibu Super Fades - Week 3

I promised you losers, and I deliver.
College YTD
Sides 4-5: -6 units
ML 0-2: -2 units
Parlays 0-1: -1 unit
Pro YTD
Sides 2-3 +2.7 units
This week I'm all cracked out, I've been to four different Casinos here in LV, only because last weekend I made bets in 10 different casinos, but hey, the Beavers got out of town with a win and no one from EOG called and asked me to get them out of jail, so it was win win.
You know that Boise State has beat Fresno CC 7 of the past 8 years and the average win margin is 21 points? Fresno CC sucks ass. But since I hate Boise State, I will bet on them this week knowing my dark cloud may fuck up their BCS run.
Here are the super fades for week 3
College
Boise State -7 2* (-120...hook in college, gotta love it)
Utah +4.5 1* (Oregon a mess on the OL and DL)
UW +19 1*
BYU -7 1*
SDSU -3 1*
Toledo +21 1*
The Asskicker Parlay of the week
Florida -29/Kansas -23 1*
Pro
Oakland +3 3*
Giants +3 1*
Cincy +9.5 1*
San Diego -3 1*
Oakland ML 1*
Seattle ML 1*
