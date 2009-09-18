Lloyd Lloyd Dissed in the Malibu Super Fades - Week 3

I promised you losers, and I deliver.

College YTD
Sides 4-5: -6 units
ML 0-2: -2 units
Parlays 0-1: -1 unit

Pro YTD
Sides 2-3 +2.7 units

This week I'm all cracked out, I've been to four different Casinos here in LV, only because last weekend I made bets in 10 different casinos, but hey, the Beavers got out of town with a win and no one from EOG called and asked me to get them out of jail, so it was win win.

You know that Boise State has beat Fresno CC 7 of the past 8 years and the average win margin is 21 points? Fresno CC sucks ass. But since I hate Boise State, I will bet on them this week knowing my dark cloud may fuck up their BCS run.

Here are the super fades for week 3

College
Boise State -7 2* (-120...hook in college, gotta love it)
Utah +4.5 1* (Oregon a mess on the OL and DL)
UW +19 1*
BYU -7 1*
SDSU -3 1*
Toledo +21 1*

The Asskicker Parlay of the week
Florida -29/Kansas -23 1*

Pro
Oakland +3 3*
Giants +3 1*
Cincy +9.5 1*
San Diego -3 1*
Oakland ML 1*
Seattle ML 1*
 
Re: Lloyd Lloyd Dissed in the Malibu Super Fades - Week 3

LLOYD, PLEASE TAKE BACK YOUR BYU PLAY!:cheers LOVE, YA,:thumbsup LT
 
Re: Lloyd Lloyd Dissed in the Malibu Super Fades - Week 3

LLOYD, PLEASE TAKE BACK YOUR BYU PLAY!:cheers LOVE, YA,:thumbsup LT
Hey coach, bout time you came around here. Rx college scene is still great, and filled with idiots all the same. Saw someone hassling Box and it was enough to remind me why I don't go back there.

Sorry I missed you a few weeks back, my kids (plural) got the flu that weekend and spent most of Friday making sure they didn't have that pig sickness.

Gators gonna cover 1/2 of my Super Power Parlay this weekend?

My best to Sooners, Conan, Pags and the gang. Crack 'em.
 
