Lloyd Lloyd Dissed in the Malibu Super Fades - Week 3

I promised you losers, and I deliver.



College YTD

Sides 4-5: -6 units

ML 0-2: -2 units

Parlays 0-1: -1 unit



Pro YTD

Sides 2-3 +2.7 units



This week I'm all cracked out, I've been to four different Casinos here in LV, only because last weekend I made bets in 10 different casinos, but hey, the Beavers got out of town with a win and no one from EOG called and asked me to get them out of jail, so it was win win.



You know that Boise State has beat Fresno CC 7 of the past 8 years and the average win margin is 21 points? Fresno CC sucks ass. But since I hate Boise State, I will bet on them this week knowing my dark cloud may fuck up their BCS run.



Here are the super fades for week 3



College

Boise State -7 2* (-120...hook in college, gotta love it)

Utah +4.5 1* (Oregon a mess on the OL and DL)

UW +19 1*

BYU -7 1*

SDSU -3 1*

Toledo +21 1*



The Asskicker Parlay of the week

Florida -29/Kansas -23 1*



Pro

Oakland +3 3*

Giants +3 1*

Cincy +9.5 1*

San Diego -3 1*

Oakland ML 1*

Seattle ML 1*