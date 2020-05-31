LOAD UP KIDS! Make this your only bet of the day! Paperdon vs Dortmund!

11 am central on FS1.



Alt total over 3 goals -171 (exactly 3 for cushion in case it does end with 3)



What we have here is a team who stands no shot at staying up in Paperdon. Relegation already. Losing 1 to 0 oppose to 5 to 1 really means nothing here. I fully expect Paperdon to take some chances here when they do get possession. Haaland is out for Dortmund but they have enough talent to hit the back of the net on multiple occasions today.



