Lock Him Up....

They aren't trying to get him out of office. They are trying to use this to weaken him. It's all very calculated with daily polls to see if it's working. The moment they get feedback that the American public doesn't care there will be a lame effort to get it over with and move on. These politicians are not stupid they know Trump isn't getting removed from office. And frankly why would they want to at this point? Weaken the incumbent, make GOP Senators in tough districts face a dilemma in how to handle this and then see if it gets you what you want next November. That's all this is and all it was ever meant to be.