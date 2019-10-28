Lock Him Up....

EOG Master
Those chants at the World Series were loud....and security removed a couple banners.....you just knew that Donnie would ruin the atmosphere by attending the game.....and then obviously no mention of the game on Fox News.....
 
Born Gambler
Staff member
The Nats were outscored 19-3 by the Astros over Games 3, 4 and 5.

They were a miserable 1-for-21 with runners in scoring position at Nationals Park.
 
EOG master
I like how he was getting booed so loudly when they put him on the big screen, so they quickly showed some veterans and the boos turned into cheers. Of course he'll find some way to spin it in his favor, he'll say there were way more cheers than boos, and he'll say he never heard the lock him up chants, and I'll expect the right wing media to either not report it, or to edit it so it looks like he was somehow getting cheers and applause
 
EOG master
FairWarning said:
don’t know why he even went. He wouldn’t go to throw the pitch on opening day. He said he’s not a baseball fan.
In more important news, our Nats future is in big time trouble, I hope at some point after one of the first two games you hedged a little, I hedged my future after the second game and took +200 with Houston, I guaranteed myself a profit by doing so, but I still need the Nats to win to get a bigger payout.
 
Bells Beer Connoisseur
kane said:
In more important news, our Nats future is in big time trouble, I hope at some point after one of the first two games you hedged a little, I hedged my future after the second game and took +200 with Houston, I guaranteed myself a profit by doing so, but I still need the Nats to win to get a bigger payout.
I didn’t hedge. I’m not giving up hope, but their hopes are on life support.
 
2
kane said:
I like how he was getting booed so loudly when they put him on the big screen, so they quickly showed some veterans and the boos turned into cheers. Of course he'll find some way to spin it in his favor, he'll say there were way more cheers than boos, and he'll say he never heard the lock him up chants, and I'll expect the right wing media to either not report it, or to edit it so it looks like he was somehow getting cheers and applause
trump will say they weren’t booing they were yelling “NO COLUUUUUUSION”
 
Born Gambler
Staff member
What happened to Washington's hitters?

The series turned quickly one way and then the other.

Verlander -170 over Strasburg in Game 6 with a total of 7.5 under at Westgate.
 
TYVM Morgan William!!!
kane said:
Haha, I loved it, he also refused to throw out the first pitch to avoid getting booed even louder
He also did it because it would have been a disaster. He would have bounced it unless he was standing 3 feet away. The pussy is one of the fattest and most out of shape POTUS we have ever had. You will hear him and his MAGAts say how he is in great shape but he is fat and doesn't walk all that far because he is unable to do so. If he had throws a first pitch it might have looked something like this:

 
2
John Kelly said:
What happened to Washington's hitters?

The series turned quickly one way and then the other.

Verlander -170 over Strasburg in Game 6 with a total of 7.5 under at Westgate.
Used up all their luck in Houston. No way that lineup should have gotten 12 runs in game two, but regression to the mean is a real bitch to deal with and they are dealing with it now. Could still turn though, they aren't 1 run a game quality either.
 
MrTop

EOG Master
mr merlin said:
It should all be over in about 2 months, then it's on to re election.
i think it won't work for the dems.... it is just to distract the attention ..maybe they feel they cannot win so it could be to give out some hope. Obama took his time and not getting his judges on the bench of the highest court maybe because he thought hillary had an easy win so she would put in the dem judges..... Now the republican judges were put in from trump..and they are all young... will be there forever. Dems should worry about winning the election.. stop fooling around with an impeachment that won't work. ..
 
2
MrTop said:
i think it won't work for the dems.... it is just to distract the attention ..maybe they feel they cannot win so it could be to give out some hope. Obama took his time and not getting his judges on the bench of the highest court maybe because he thought hillary had an easy win so she would put in the dem judges..... Now the republican judges were put in from trump..and they are all young... will be there forever. Dems should worry about winning the election.. stop fooling around with an impeachment that won't work. ..
They aren't trying to get him out of office. They are trying to use this to weaken him. It's all very calculated with daily polls to see if it's working. The moment they get feedback that the American public doesn't care there will be a lame effort to get it over with and move on. These politicians are not stupid they know Trump isn't getting removed from office. And frankly why would they want to at this point? Weaken the incumbent, make GOP Senators in tough districts face a dilemma in how to handle this and then see if it gets you what you want next November. That's all this is and all it was ever meant to be.
 
MrTop

EOG Master
WildBill said:
They aren't trying to get him out of office. They are trying to use this to weaken him. It's all very calculated with daily polls to see if it's working. The moment they get feedback that the American public doesn't care there will be a lame effort to get it over with and move on. These politicians are not stupid they know Trump isn't getting removed from office. And frankly why would they want to at this point? Weaken the incumbent, make GOP Senators in tough districts face a dilemma in how to handle this and then see if it gets you what you want next November. That's all this is and all it was ever meant to be.
they have a weak field.
 
mr merlin

EOG Master
MrTop said:
i think it won't work for the dems.... it is just to distract the attention ..maybe they feel they cannot win so it could be to give out some hope. Obama took his time and not getting his judges on the bench of the highest court maybe because he thought hillary had an easy win so she would put in the dem judges..... Now the republican judges were put in from trump..and they are all young... will be there forever. Dems should worry about winning the election.. stop fooling around with an impeachment that won't work. ..
Apparently, according to the senate rules, a senate trial would begin the day after the house impeaches, and while Clinotns took 3 weeks, this one could go much quicker, trump may put up no defense, Mcconnel could also limit it to as little as 1 day for the dems to lay out their case. the repubs are also talking they could make an immediate motion to dismiss(because there will be no real crime), which would result in an immediate senate vote(no trial at all)
 
MrTop

EOG Master
mr merlin said:
Apparently, according to the senate rules, a senate trial would begin the day after the house impeaches, and while Clinotns took 3 weeks, this one could go much quicker, trump may put up no defense, Mcconnel could also limit it to as little as 1 day for the dems to lay out their case. the repubs are also talking they could make an immediate motion to dismiss(because there will be no real crime), which would result in an immediate senate vote(no trial at all)
dems need a pitch out... get bloomberg in the bullpen to warm up.... he would be the kryptonite
 
Heisenberg

2
WildBill said:
They aren't trying to get him out of office. They are trying to use this to weaken him. It's all very calculated with daily polls to see if it's working. The moment they get feedback that the American public doesn't care there will be a lame effort to get it over with and move on. These politicians are not stupid they know Trump isn't getting removed from office. And frankly why would they want to at this point? Weaken the incumbent, make GOP Senators in tough districts face a dilemma in how to handle this and then see if it gets you what you want next November. That's all this is and all it was ever meant to be.
BINGO....... SPOT ON
 
mr merlin

EOG Master
Well, the whistleblower is outed his name is Eric Ciaramella , an obama holdover who worked with Biden , John brennan, and actually helped dig up dirt of the trump campaign during the 2016 election.

Now we know why they didn't want his name out there.

Here's a little more about him...
A CIA officer specializing in Russia and Ukraine, Ciaramella was detailed over to the National Security Council from the agency in the summer of 2015, working under Susan Rice, President Obama’s national security adviser. He also worked closely with the former vice president.



Susan Rice: Ciaramella worked under Obama's national security adviser.
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File

Federal records show that Biden’s office invited Ciaramella to an October 2016 state luncheon the vice president hosted for Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi. Other guests included Brennan, as well as then-FBI Director James Comey and then-National Intelligence Director James Clapper.


Several U.S. officials told RealClearInvestigations that the invitation that was extended to Ciaramella, a relatively low-level GS-13 federal employee, was unusual and signaled he was politically connected inside the Obama White House.


Former White House officials said Ciaramella worked on Ukrainian policy issues for Biden in 2015 and 2016, when the vice president was President Obama's "point man" for Ukraine. A Yale graduate, Ciaramella is said to speak Russian and Ukrainian, as well as Arabic. He had been assigned to the NSC by Brennan.


He was held over into the Trump administration, and headed the Ukraine desk at the NSC, eventually transitioning into the West Wing, until June 2017.
 
Heisenberg

2
mr merlin said:
Well, the whistleblower is outed his name is Eric Ciaramella , an obama holdover who worked with Biden , John brennan, and actually helped dig up dirt of the trump campaign during the 2016 election.

Now we know why they didn't want his name out there.

Here's a little more about him...
A CIA officer specializing in Russia and Ukraine, Ciaramella was detailed over to the National Security Council from the agency in the summer of 2015, working under Susan Rice, President Obama’s national security adviser. He also worked closely with the former vice president.



Susan Rice: Ciaramella worked under Obama's national security adviser.
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File

Federal records show that Biden’s office invited Ciaramella to an October 2016 state luncheon the vice president hosted for Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi. Other guests included Brennan, as well as then-FBI Director James Comey and then-National Intelligence Director James Clapper.


Several U.S. officials told RealClearInvestigations that the invitation that was extended to Ciaramella, a relatively low-level GS-13 federal employee, was unusual and signaled he was politically connected inside the Obama White House.


Former White House officials said Ciaramella worked on Ukrainian policy issues for Biden in 2015 and 2016, when the vice president was President Obama's "point man" for Ukraine. A Yale graduate, Ciaramella is said to speak Russian and Ukrainian, as well as Arabic. He had been assigned to the NSC by Brennan.


He was held over into the Trump administration, and headed the Ukraine desk at the NSC, eventually transitioning into the West Wing, until June 2017.
The whistleblower being a democrat caused trump to violate his oath of office and commit crimes? Interesting
 
boston massacre

EOG Dedicated
winkyduck said:
He also did it because it would have been a disaster. He would have bounced it unless he was standing 3 feet away. The pussy is one of the fattest and most out of shape POTUS we have ever had. You will hear him and his MAGAts say how he is in great shape but he is fat and doesn't walk all that far because he is unable to do so. If he had throws a first pitch it might have looked something like this:

Is that you on the mound ?
 
boston massacre

EOG Dedicated
mr merlin said:
Well, the whistleblower is outed his name is Eric Ciaramella , an obama holdover who worked with Biden , John brennan, and actually helped dig up dirt of the trump campaign during the 2016 election.

Now we know why they didn't want his name out there.

Here's a little more about him...
A CIA officer specializing in Russia and Ukraine, Ciaramella was detailed over to the National Security Council from the agency in the summer of 2015, working under Susan Rice, President Obama’s national security adviser. He also worked closely with the former vice president.



Susan Rice: Ciaramella worked under Obama's national security adviser.
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File

Federal records show that Biden’s office invited Ciaramella to an October 2016 state luncheon the vice president hosted for Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi. Other guests included Brennan, as well as then-FBI Director James Comey and then-National Intelligence Director James Clapper.


Several U.S. officials told RealClearInvestigations that the invitation that was extended to Ciaramella, a relatively low-level GS-13 federal employee, was unusual and signaled he was politically connected inside the Obama White House.


Former White House officials said Ciaramella worked on Ukrainian policy issues for Biden in 2015 and 2016, when the vice president was President Obama's "point man" for Ukraine. A Yale graduate, Ciaramella is said to speak Russian and Ukrainian, as well as Arabic. He had been assigned to the NSC by Brennan.


He was held over into the Trump administration, and headed the Ukraine desk at the NSC, eventually transitioning into the West Wing, until June 2017.
Hope you did something smart for once, and wiped your Ass Hole with the Mueller Report. I did.

You and those Big Dumb Liberal Fruitcakes got sucked right in, and thought Bobby had something.

But you Listen to all those Punks who peddle Fake News.
 
boston massacre

EOG Dedicated
WildBill said:
They aren't trying to get him out of office. They are trying to use this to weaken him. It's all very calculated with daily polls to see if it's working. The moment they get feedback that the American public doesn't care there will be a lame effort to get it over with and move on. These politicians are not stupid they know Trump isn't getting removed from office. And frankly why would they want to at this point? Weaken the incumbent, make GOP Senators in tough districts face a dilemma in how to handle this and then see if it gets you what you want next November. That's all this is and all it was ever meant to be.
Lets see if the Democrats in House Districts that Trump won, want to see him Impeached by forcing their vote, and possibly have It Backfire, by losing the Majority.
 
