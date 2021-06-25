Lockdowns saved millions of lives

COVID Lockdowns, Social Distancing, and Fatal Car Crashes: More Deaths on Hobbesian Highways? Research Question What happened to US traffic safety during the first US COVID-19 lockdown, and why was the pattern the opposite of that observed in previous sudden declines of traffic volume? Data National and local statistics on US traffic volume, traffic fatalities, injury accidents, speeding...

Lockdowns Kept Car Crash Rates Low, Ohio Study Finds WEDNESDAY, March 10, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Ohio's lockdown early in the COVID-19 pandemic led to a significant decline in traffic crashes, injuries and deaths, but numbers ticked up once the stay-at-home order ended, a new study finds.Like many other states, Ohio had a stay-at-home order...

The impact of banning alcohol during Covid-19 Some countries have experimented with alcohol prohibition during the pandemic to keep hospitals emptier. What was the impact?

COVID-19 Lockdowns and Decline in Traffic Related Deaths and Injuries This paper investigates the decline in traffic accidents, fatalities and injuries during the months that COVID-19 stay-at-home orders implemented in T...

It's not the tourists: Road death toll virtually unchanged from 2019 despite border closures International tourists are often blamed for New Zealand’s woeful road deaths, but the road toll for 2020 tells a different story.

I never tire of being right & your ilk being wrong almost 100% of the time, lol.Your post is limited to one tiny part of the world named USA. So it does not tell us anything about world lockdowns and their effect in saving many young people's lives from death in motor vehicle accidents.Secondly, your info does not distinguish between weeks when hard lockdowns were in effect in 2020 (when streets were mostly empty of motor vehicles) and times and places in 2020 when restrictions were loosened or there never was any lockdown order at all.Thirdly, furthermore:"Early data indicate a year-over-year 14% jump in fatality rates per miles driven in March, in spite of an 8% drop in the total number of roadway deaths compared to March 2019.""... in April... [a] 18% drop in the total number of roadway deaths compared to April 2019."[In May 2020 for all 50 states there was] "an estimated 8% drop in the number of deaths for May compared to the prior year.""Motor vehicle traffic was down 19% in March 2020 in comparison with March 2019 and down 37% in April, the first full month of COVID-19 lockdowns. The decline in traffic then abated to 26% in May, 13% in June, 11% in July, and 12% in August."Ohio's lockdown early in the COVID-19 pandemic led to a significant decline in traffic crashes, injuries and deaths, but numbers ticked up once the stay-at-home order ended...""Using observations of reported traffic incidents in their real-time “California Highway Incident Processing System” (CHIPS), the Road Ecology Center found reduced numbers of crashes, including injury/fatal crashes, on state highways and rural roads that has resulted from Governor Newsom’s “shelter in place” order. The authors estimate that since the order went into effect, collisions and especially injury and fatality collisions have been reduced by half, from ~1,000 crashes and ~400 injury/fatal crashes per day to 500 and 200 per day, respectively."At the height of the pandemic lockdowns, national statistics showed that impaired driving causing death or injury was down 32 per cent, robbery declined 20 per cent, vehicle theft fell 15 per cent and shoplifting dropped 46 per cent."These ills were glaringly apparent after the ban lifted; emergency visits to hospitals in South Africa subsequently doubled, with 85% of them down to alcohol-related events such as car accidents, motorbike accidents, stabs, shootings and assaults."This paper investigates the decline in traffic accidents, fatalities and injuries during the months that COVID-19 stay-at-home orders implemented in Turkey. Taking into account the decline in accidents in March and April together, these rates roughly translate to 200 traffic related deaths and 17,600 injuries avoided during the months that stay-at-home orders were in place. The Difference in Difference estimates that exploit variation in quarantine orders among small cities, I also show that stricter rules in April are responsible for the decline of accidents with death or injury by 35 percent, death by 72 percent and injuries by 19 percent.New Zealand: "the month of April, which saw a massive decline in crashes due to the national Covid-19 lockdown."Australia: "Coronavirus lockdowns and travel restrictions have reduced the nation’s road toll, which claimed 246 lives in the quarter ending June 2020.That is 14.6 per cent lower than the 288 deaths of the previous quarter.The last quarter’s average of almost 19 deaths per week is four fewer than the annual average for the year to June 2019.