LOL: Buffalo Gives Kansas City A Touchback

Heim said: I'm always open to debate. But I don't care if Usain Bolt is back there...you don't kick it in the end zone.



The clock is your 12th man...



The Bills were -3500 in live betting to win. Click to expand...

Like I Said, Monday Morning QB's Have All The Correct Answers After The Fact.If It's Run Back For a TD, How Would They Respond ?The ODDS are Better, That If You Kick It Into The End Zone With 13 Seconds Left on The Clock and Give Team Ball at Own 25, Your Chances are Better That Team Will Not Get into FG Range, and Win Game, as Opposed To Team Running it Back For a TD and Winning Game.List All The Games This Year, , That Teams Who Started at Their Own 25 With 13 Seconds Left on Clock, Got into FG Range and Won Game.Then I'll List All Teams Who Ran Kickoff Back For a TD.Running Back Kickoff For a TD Would Win in a Blow Out.