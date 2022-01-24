LOL: Buffalo Gives Kansas City A Touchback

should have kicked a 9 iron to the 10, they were paranoid of tyreek tho
That's Why.
Take Away Possible Kickoff Return For TD.
If They Keep Kickoff in Field of Play, and K.C. Returns It For TD.
Monday Morning QB's Would Ask, " Why The Fuck Didn't They Boot The Ball Deep Into or Out of The End Zone For a Touch Back ? "
Opponent Ball On Their Own 25.
13 Seconds Left on Clock.
If You Can't Keep Opponent Out of Field Goal Range, You Deserve To Lose.
That's Why.
Take Away Possible Kickoff Return For TD.
If They Keep Kickoff in Field of Play, and K.C. Returns It For TD.
Monday Morning QB's Would Ask, " Why The Fuck Didn't They Boot The Ball Deep Into or Out of The End Zone For a Touch Back ? "
Opponent Ball On Their Own 25.
13 Seconds Left on Clock.
If You Can't Keep Opponent Out of Field Goal Range, You Deserve To Lose.
You can adjust your kickoff coverage to your best db & linebackers. You go down and tackle. He can't stay up that long with 13 ticks....it probably cost them a trip to SB.
You can adjust your kickoff coverage to your best db & linebackers. You go down and tackle. He can't stay up that long with 13 ticks....it probably cost them a trip to SB.
I'm sure if Buffalo won the toss Allen would have drove his team down the field for the winning TD too.
What's The Rule on That ?
If Guy Runs it Back For TD, But Clock Hit Zero When He is 4 Yards Away From End Zone, Is It a TD , or Game Over, Because He Didn't Cross Goal Line Before Clock Hit Zero.
As Long as Play Starts Before Clock Hits Zero, I Think You End Up With Whatever Result of Play is, at its Finish.
I thought the even bigger mistake happened on the play with 8 seconds left.
If I am the defense I have all of my defenders up on the line. On the snap I grab, every single receiver. I get called for a holding penalty. 5 yards. Not the Chefs have only Hail Mary left.
A few teams have done variations of this in the past. The rules have since been changed to not make this worthwhile anymore. It’s something along the lines of, if there are multiple intentional holding calls then it’s a 15 yard penalty and the clock is reset to where it startedI thought the even bigger mistake happened on the play with 8 seconds left.
If I am the defense I have all of my defenders up on the line. On the snap I grab, every single receiver. I get called for a holding penalty. 5 yards. Not the Chefs have only Hail Mary left.
Bills got screwed by the OT rules. But if you cannot hold a 3-point lead with 13 seconds left you do not deserve to win the game
Like the holding strategy through em to the ground. Think they didn't think of it since they didnt think they could lose with only 13 sec leftI thought the even bigger mistake happened on the play with 8 seconds left.
If I am the defense I have all of my defenders up on the line. On the snap I grab, every single receiver. I get called for a holding penalty. 5 yards. Not the Chefs have only Hail Mary left.
Bills got screwed by the OT rules. But if you cannot hold a 3-point lead with 13 seconds left you do not deserve to win the game
And That Overtime Rule Sucks.
Both Teams Should Get a Possession.
After That, Make It Sudden Death.
If You Lose Coin Toss, That Shouldn't Result in Possibly, Team Losing Game, Without Getting at Least 1 Possession.
A few teams have done variations of this in the past. The rules have since been changed to not make this worthwhile anymore. It’s something along the lines of, if there are multiple intentional holding calls then it’s a 15 yard penalty and the clock is reset to where it started
i would kick it in the end zone if KC had no timeouts. They had their timeouts so no i would not kick it in the end zone.I'm always open to debate. But I don't care if Usain Bolt is back there...you don't kick it in the end zone.
The clock is your 12th man...
The Bills were -3500 in live betting to win.
could have went with 11 dbs and rush zero on 1st 10 at 25
After thinking about what you said i agree. No reason to have a rush. Mahomes needs to throw the ball quickly. No need to have a rush.could have went with 11 dbs and rush zero on 1st 10 at 25
i didnt care for buf having twin safety all day, i would have blitzed more. they were on the field too long.After thinking about what you said i agree. No reason to have a rush. Mahomes needs to throw the ball quickly. No need to have a rush.
I'm always open to debate. But I don't care if Usain Bolt is back there...you don't kick it in the end zone.
The clock is your 12th man...
The Bills were -3500 in live betting to win.
Romo is right you eat up 4-5 seconds with a return...
These coaches
Randy Moss ( the racing one) said the Chiefs win comes with an asterisk....thats absurd
And That Overtime Rule Sucks.
Both Teams Should Get a Possession.
After That, Make It Sudden Death.
If You Lose Coin Toss, That Shouldn't Result in Possibly, Team Losing Game, Without Getting at Least 1 Possession.