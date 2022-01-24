LOL: Buffalo Gives Kansas City A Touchback

IWishIWasAPro

EOG Dedicated
Only explanation I can think of was just the mind going from being too fatigued. That's it. On and off the field. Players and coaches. That's why we saw the craziness we saw.

You can't process things. Youre not thinking correctly.
 
winkyduck

winkyduck

TYVM Morgan William!!!
I thought the even bigger mistake happened on the play with 8 seconds left.

If I am the defense I have all of my defenders up on the line. On the snap I grab, every single receiver. I get called for a holding penalty. 5 yards. Not the Chefs have only Hail Mary left.

Bills got screwed by the OT rules. But if you cannot hold a 3-point lead with 13 seconds left you do not deserve to win the game
 
B

boston massacre

EOG Dedicated
should have kicked a 9 iron to the 10, they were paranoid of tyreek tho
That's Why.

Take Away Possible Kickoff Return For TD.

If They Keep Kickoff in Field of Play, and K.C. Returns It For TD.

Monday Morning QB's Would Ask, " Why The Fuck Didn't They Boot The Ball Deep Into or Out of The End Zone For a Touch Back ? "

Opponent Ball On Their Own 25.

13 Seconds Left on Clock.

If You Can't Keep Opponent Out of Field Goal Range, You Deserve To Lose.
 
B

boston massacre

EOG Dedicated
And That Overtime Rule Sucks.

Both Teams Should Get a Possession.

After That, Make It Sudden Death.

If You Lose Coin Toss, That Shouldn't Result in Possibly, Team Losing Game, Without Getting at Least 1 Possession.
 
Heim

Heim

EOG Master
Heim

Heim

EOG Master
You can adjust your kickoff coverage to your best db & linebackers. You go down and tackle. He can't stay up that long with 13 ticks....it probably cost them a trip to SB.
 
C

cheapseats

EOG Master
NFL proved how foolish they are in this game. It came down to a coin flip. They're OT policy only proves that 1 D is better than, or worse than. It is not a team effort policy. Change post season policy ASAP. If both O's don't get a chance, it's a flawed and horrible policy. PERIOD.
 
B

boston massacre

EOG Dedicated
You can adjust your kickoff coverage to your best db & linebackers. You go down and tackle. He can't stay up that long with 13 ticks....it probably cost them a trip to SB.
What's The Rule on That ?

If Guy Runs it Back For TD, But Clock Hit Zero When He is 4 Yards Away From End Zone, Is It a TD , or Game Over, Because He Didn't Cross Goal Line Before Clock Hit Zero.

As Long as Play Starts Before Clock Hits Zero, I Think You End Up With Whatever Result of Play is, at its Finish.
 
P

Patrick McIrish

OCCams raZOR
What's The Rule on That ?

If Guy Runs it Back For TD, But Clock Hit Zero When He is 4 Yards Away From End Zone, Is It a TD , or Game Over, Because He Didn't Cross Goal Line Before Clock Hit Zero.

As Long as Play Starts Before Clock Hits Zero, I Think You End Up With Whatever Result of Play is, at its Finish.
Yes. Once the play has begun the clock is irrelevant if it hits zero.
 
Crazy Pete

Crazy Pete

EOG Senior Member
A few teams have done variations of this in the past. The rules have since been changed to not make this worthwhile anymore. It’s something along the lines of, if there are multiple intentional holding calls then it’s a 15 yard penalty and the clock is reset to where it started
 
P

pro analyser

EOG Veteran
Like the holding strategy through em to the ground. Think they didn't think of it since they didnt think they could lose with only 13 sec left
 
B

boston massacre

EOG Dedicated
Just Like I Said.

Already a Statement About Rule.


profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Overtime rule undermines NFL's best weekend ever - ProFootballTalk

The divisional round delivered. In every way possible. Four games. Four walk-off endings. But the best of the quartet of high-stakes postseason games left an unsatisfying feeling for everyone except the Chiefs and their fans.The overtime rule no longer makes sense. A first-drive touchdown...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
 
winkyduck

winkyduck

TYVM Morgan William!!!
A few teams have done variations of this in the past. The rules have since been changed to not make this worthwhile anymore. It’s something along the lines of, if there are multiple intentional holding calls then it’s a 15 yard penalty and the clock is reset to where it started
From the NFL rule book: Defensive holding cannot be called within five yards of the line of scrimmage.

Hold them for a second at the line. It throw off timing and since within 5 yards is LEGAL
 
R

Rockfish

EOG Addicted
i would kick it in the end zone if KC had no timeouts. They had their timeouts so no i would not kick it in the end zone.

Romo was also right about not having four guys rush Mahomes when there was seven seconds left. Mahomes has to throw the ball quickly so you should only rush three so you have another guy back to defend the pass.
 
B

boston massacre

EOG Dedicated
Like I Said, Monday Morning QB's Have All The Correct Answers After The Fact.

If It's Run Back For a TD, How Would They Respond ?

The ODDS are Better, That If You Kick It Into The End Zone With 13 Seconds Left on The Clock and Give Team Ball at Own 25, Your Chances are Better That Team Will Not Get into FG Range, and Win Game, as Opposed To Team Running it Back For a TD and Winning Game.


List All The Games This Year, , That Teams Who Started at Their Own 25 With 13 Seconds Left on Clock, Got into FG Range and Won Game.

Then I'll List All Teams Who Ran Kickoff Back For a TD.

Running Back Kickoff For a TD Would Win in a Blow Out.
 
V

Valuist

EOG Master
Heim is correct. You cannot give them a touchback. There were NINE kickoff returns for TDs during the entire season. Out of hundreds and hundred of kick returns. With those odds, if you can't prevent one, you don't deserve to win.
 
O

ouch

EOG Veteran
While it does seem fair for each team to get the ball, the NFL is all about optics, and a playoff game ending on a 4th down and 10 incomplete pass is not the look they want.

They want the game to end with someone scoring.
 
