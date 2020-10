11:29 AM PT -- Investigators say they have videos of the men who paid for sex at the Asian massage parlor that Robert Kraft allegedly used ... and the footage is graphic.



According to police documents obtained by TMZ Sports, officials were able to get a covert surveillance camera inside the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Florida to record illicit activity.



Cops list a variety of sex acts performed on 26 men who entered the business -- one of whom cops say is Robert Kraft. Kraft is not identified by name in the police documents.



The police documents describe the surveillance video in graphic detail -- noting a pattern of behavior from the alleged Johns.



The men would enter the spa and pay up front (some used cash, others used credit cards) before being escorted back into a private massage room.



In almost every case, an Asian woman would tend to the client -- sometimes two women -- and perform sex acts using their hands and mouths.



It does not appear any of the suspects engaged in vaginal intercourse.



Cops say the surveillance videos capture every single detail of the encounters -- including ejaculation and subsequent cleanup