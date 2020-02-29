Longest EOG member

I was cutting my teeth in the business in 1998 working for Larry Adelman at sportsfax. I developed his website which consisted of lines we would transpose from the Stardust openers and then update daily on his website. It was literally 15 pages of information and a really bad forum. Still hold onto my claim to fame as the voice of the Stardust score phone.
My join date in my profile says Aug 21, 2005...14.5 years...anyone join before that? I'm guessing there's not too many as The Shrink's first post was Aug. 19, 2005 (though I'm guessing most "charter" members joined around the same time after he sold therx.com and started eog.com).
One of those you didn't know your were on the brink greatness moments until it passed you by. I worked with Larry to create what are now the "covers" stats sheets on the back of daily rotationals at all the vegas sportsbooks. We used to fax them to all the sportsbooks as sportsfax newsletters. Bob Seger said it best, "wish I didn't know now, what I didn't know then"
