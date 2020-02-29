Longest EOG member

SpottedCow

SpottedCow

2
#3
#3
I was cutting my teeth in the business in 1998 working for Larry Adelman at sportsfax. I developed his website which consisted of lines we would transpose from the Stardust openers and then update daily on his website. It was literally 15 pages of information and a really bad forum. Still hold onto my claim to fame as the voice of the Stardust score phone.
 
Viejo Dinosaur

Viejo Dinosaur

EOG Master
#4
#4
SpottedCow said:
I was cutting my teeth in the business in 1998 working for Larry Adelman at sportsfax. I developed his website which consisted of lines we would transpose from the Stardust openers and then update daily on his website. It was literally 15 pages of information and a really bad forum. Still hold onto my claim to fame as the voice of the Stardust score phone.
Click to expand...
Didn’t know that.....very interesting
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
#5
#5
SpottedCow said:
I was cutting my teeth in the business in 1998 working for Larry Adelman at sportsfax. I developed his website which consisted of lines we would transpose from the Stardust openers and then update daily on his website. It was literally 15 pages of information and a really bad forum. Still hold onto my claim to fame as the voice of the Stardust score phone.
Click to expand...
RIP Larry Adelman.

I haven't heard that name in many years.
 
tuleythetout

tuleythetout

2
#6
#6
My join date in my profile says Aug 21, 2005...14.5 years...anyone join before that? I'm guessing there's not too many as The Shrink's first post was Aug. 19, 2005 (though I'm guessing most "charter" members joined around the same time after he sold therx.com and started eog.com).
 
SpottedCow

SpottedCow

2
#10
#10
John Kelly said:
RIP Larry Adelman.

I haven't heard that name in many years.
Click to expand...
One of those you didn't know your were on the brink greatness moments until it passed you by. I worked with Larry to create what are now the "covers" stats sheets on the back of daily rotationals at all the vegas sportsbooks. We used to fax them to all the sportsbooks as sportsfax newsletters. Bob Seger said it best, "wish I didn't know now, what I didn't know then"
 
sharky99

sharky99

EOG Dedicated
#13
#13
SpottedCow said:
I was cutting my teeth in the business in 1998 working for Larry Adelman at sportsfax. I developed his website which consisted of lines we would transpose from the Stardust openers and then update daily on his website. It was literally 15 pages of information and a really bad forum. Still hold onto my claim to fame as the voice of the Stardust score phone.
Click to expand...
Love the old stories, thanks for sharing them fellas
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top