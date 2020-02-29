Longest EOG member

John Kelly said: RIP Larry Adelman.



One of those you didn't know your were on the brink greatness moments until it passed you by. I worked with Larry to create what are now the "covers" stats sheets on the back of daily rotationals at all the vegas sportsbooks. We used to fax them to all the sportsbooks as sportsfax newsletters. Bob Seger said it best, "wish I didn't know now, what I didn't know then"