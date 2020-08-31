Longtime forum poster Doug has passed away

His name was Doug John’s from Connecticut. He was a huge Yankee fan. I never met him and didn’t converse a whole lot with him over the years but he reached out to me last year wanting a Firestick. We exchanged many PMs and he finally pulled the trigger on one. He loved it so much he tried to sell everyone he knew a stick and it frustrated the hell out of him no one would listen to him. He was tough to talk to on the phone and according to his step daughter was a heavy drinker. I guess they found him dead in his room or wherever he lived on his own and she went through his phone and read some of our conversations and called me this morning to make me aware. He’s been around forever and this is the only forum I really post at anymore so if anyone else wants to make a post at the other forums, mainly The RX. I’m sure some of those guys who don’t post here may like to know. R.I.P. my friend. May you backdoor cover a few parlays in your next lifetime.