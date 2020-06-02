Looking more and more like Russia everyday

Putin's puppet warned of wanting military parades during his inauguration. The puppet has ordered troops with bayonets to be deployed against the American people. He deployed blackhawk helicopters against American people to break up peaceful protests. Trump has declared war on the American people. But he's not acting alone. Nazi Bill Barr is complicit.



I think all of this is being done for Putin. Trump is desperate and senses this is the time to show his loyalty to Putin. I actually think they spoke with each other in the last few days.