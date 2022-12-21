Looks like wre finally getting this grifters taxes

During the 2016 presidential election year, the two again reported losing $32.4 million in adjusted gross income and paid just $750 in taxes, according to the committee. During Trump's first year in office, the couple reported losing $12.9 million and again paid $750 in taxes.



In 2020, they reported losing $4.8 million and Trump paid $0 in taxes.



