Looks like wre finally getting this grifters taxes

ZzyzxRoad

ZzyzxRoad

MonkeyF0cker said:
They're already out, stupid.

All so brokedicks like you can see that he paid more in taxes per year than you make in 10 years.
Donald Trump is an asshole and Republicans are so stoooopid!
Donald Trump is an asshole and Republicans are so stoooopid!
 
kane

kane

ZzyzxRoad said:
Donald Trump is an asshole and his boot licking brainwashed cultists are so stoooopid!
Donald Trump is an asshole and his boot licking brainwashed cultists are so stoooopid!
FYP Benny, no one thinks republicans are stupid, just the brainwashed MAGA cultists who worship their orange hero like he's a deity, the majority of republicans are normal, rational thinking people, but not the boot licking true believers
 
MonkeyF0cker

kane said:
FYP Benny, no one thinks republicans are stupid, just the brainwashed MAGA cultists who worship their orange hero like he's a deity, the majority of republicans are normal, rational thinking people, but not the boot licking true believers
And that's why you wanted Trump's taxes so badly. LOL.

The delusions run deep.
 
ZzyzxRoad

ZzyzxRoad

kane said:
FYP Benny, no one thinks republicans are stupid, just the brainwashed MAGA cultists who worship their orange hero like he's a deity, the majority of republicans are normal, rational thinking people, but not the boot licking true believers
Would you like me to link you to any number of the thousands of posts made by Bigrunner, Winky, bushy, or Blueline where they say the exact opposite of that?
 
kane

kane

During the 2016 presidential election year, the two again reported losing $32.4 million in adjusted gross income and paid just $750 in taxes, according to the committee. During Trump's first year in office, the couple reported losing $12.9 million and again paid $750 in taxes.

In 2020, they reported losing $4.8 million and Trump paid $0 in taxes.

In 2016 the pig paid $750 in taxes
In 2017 the pig paid $750 in taxes
In 2020 the pig paid $0 in taxes
 
MonkeyF0cker

kane said:
You’ve never been a taxpaying adult in your entire life. Have you? You seriously don’t know how to read a tax form? LMAO.

Total taxes paid by Trump in the published years:

2015: $735,172
2016: $614,299
2017: $284,718
2018: $2,068,822
2019: $460,977
2020: $271,973

That equals $4,435,961.
Or $0 if you're a braindead libtard.

 
MonkeyF0cker

And people wonder how these fucking morons get brainwashed so easily. They can’t even tell they’re being lied to when all they have to do is look at a tax form and have one functioning brain cell.

Holy fuck.
 
boston massacre

MonkeyF0cker said:
a braindead libtard.

There's Lots Of Them.
 
mr merlin

mr merlin

MonkeyF0cker said:
Wow, is this supposed to be the damning and embarrassing evidence?

Talk about a big nothing.
 
Bushay

Bushay

Red Hats found out something the rest of us all knew when his taxes were finally released.

He wasn't under an audit, and never donated a dime of his salary. NOT ONE DIME.

Red Hats ate that up for 4+ years! lol.

Along with the fact hes a grifter.
 
DonaldJTrump

DonaldJTrump

Bushay said:
I am a Billionaire. You are not.
Merry Christmas.
 
boston massacre

Bushay said:
ate that up for 4+ years! lol.

Russian/Trump Collusion.

You Certainly Did.

LOL!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
 
blueline

blueline

why did the irs chief not do the mandatory presidential audit?......so many red flags in his returns.....start popping the popcorn
 
