Los Angeles County's stay-at-home order likely extended through July

John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
#1
#1
Ugh.

An employee at the University of California was told it is a virtual slam dunk that school employees will be working from home until January 2021.

Yikes!

If the students are not attending universities in California, don't expect athletes to be performing in the fall.'

Additionally, the health of Nevada's casinos are closely tied to California's economic picture.
 
mr merlin

mr merlin

EOG Master
#2
#2
These politicians love the power, and they absolutely love the control, they have dreamed of controlling all aspects of commerce and individuals for their whole lives.

They will never give it up unless pressured, ever. the bottom line is if the sad sacks in LA and CA allow it, they deserve it.
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
#3
#3
I hear ya, MERLIN.

Two months ago, I was hoping to see normal business activities to return by Memorial Day.

Last week, I targeted the Fourth of July as a time when everyone enjoyed their indepenent way of living.

Yesterday, I thought about the motto "Saving September" for the upcoming NFL season.

Today, I'm preparing to say goodbye to 2020.

Forget a chance to relive the Roaring Twenties.

These are the Boring Twenties.

Or do you prefer, the Snoring Twenties?
 
railbird

railbird

EOG Master
#4
#4
LA County has 12 X the cases Orange County does. LA County has more than half of California cases. In LA County 70% of people draw a government check, be it welfare or for being a swamp creature. LA county has less than 20% Wasps and is basically a 3rd world shithole.
 
mr merlin

mr merlin

EOG Master
#5
#5
John Kelly said:
I hear ya, MERLIN.

Two months ago, I was hoping to see normal business activities to return by Memorial Day.

Last week, I targeted the Fourth of July as a time when everyone enjoyed their indepenent way of living.

Yesterday, I thought about the motto "Saving September" for the upcoming NFL season.

Today, I'm preparing to say goodbye to 2020.

Forget a chance to relive the Roaring Twenties.

These are the Boring Twenties.

Or do you prefer, the Snoring Twenties?
Click to expand...
You're nuts, thinking" oh well, I'll give it time, it'll change", people in other states are forcing the govs to change - albeit slowly, CAcould too, very easily.
 
WildBill

WildBill

2
#6
#6
The people are just flaunting this more each day. Their "leaders" can either let loose just a little bit or totally lose control of the situation. People could appreciate the need to stay inside for some period of time, but few are buying into the idea they need to stay inside indefinitely.
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
#7
#7
Sharp gamblers are good at managing risk.

Let's go.

Additionally, if everyone watches out for themselves, no one needs to watch out for others.

I'm tired of wearing a mask "not for me, but for my neighbor."
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top