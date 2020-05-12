Los Angeles County's stay-at-home order likely extended through July

John Kelly
Born Gambler
Staff member
Ugh.
An employee at the University of California was told it is a virtual slam dunk that school employees will be working from home until January 2021.
Yikes!
If the students are not attending universities in California, don't expect athletes to be performing in the fall.'
Additionally, the health of Nevada's casinos are closely tied to California's economic picture.
