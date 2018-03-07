Losing bettor sues harness trainer over positive test. wtf???

http://www.drf.com/news/losing-bettor-sues-harness-trainer-over-positive-test

An Illinois man has filed a lawsuit against a New Jersey-based Standardbred trainer seeking more than $31,000 in compensation for bets he lost in a 2016 Meadowlands harness race because the winner of the race tested positive for a banned drug.


Jeffrey Tretter, a Granite City, Ill., resident, filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court in New Jersey against trainer Robert Bresnahan and J. L. Sadowsky LLC, the company that owned Tag Up and Go, who won the fourth race at the Meadowlands on Jan. 15, 2016. The lawsuit alleges fraud and violations of both state and federal Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization laws, which are commonly known as RICO laws, seeking both compensation for the lost bets and punitive damages.


The suit states that Tretter placed a variety of online wagers on the Meadowlands race on the horses that finished behind Tag Up and Go in the second, third, fourth, and fifth positions. Bresnahan was later barred from the Meadowlands for 60 days after a blood sample pulled from Tag Up and Go five weeks prior to the Jan. 15 race tested positive for the banned blood-doping drug erythropoietin. The positive test and the ban were not announced until Jan. 31.


The lawsuit claims that “but for the illegal entrance of Tag Up and Go into the race, Mr. Tretter would have won in excess of $31,835.50.” The lawsuit states that Tretter’s winning bets would have included win, place, show, exacta, trifecta, and superfecta bets. Tag Up and Go won the race at odds of 6.50-1, and the next four finishers all went off at single-digit odds, according to a chart of the race.


Racing commissions and racing regulations have long held that bettors have no recourse in the case of a horse testing positive following a race, even in the case of disqualifications. In this specific case, because Tag Up and Go tested positive in a test administered by the Meadowlands under its own house rule, the horse was not disqualified, and the result of the race stands to this day.


The lawsuit is being funded by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, the large animal-rights organization which has often adopted novel approaches toward furthering its goals. PETA said in a statement that the plaintiff “approached PETA with his concerns about the effect of the illegal substance on Tag Up and Go’s performance.”
“This lawsuit may open the door to hundreds of similar lawsuits across the U.S.,” PETA said.


Although several racing officials with knowledge of the sport’s case law said that they could not remember a case being pursued in this fashion, one longtime racing lawyer, Alan Foreman, said he doubted that the approach would be successful. Foreman specifically said that the plaintiff in a civil lawsuit using this approach would have to prove that he or she has standing to bring the suit against the trainer, a determination that he called a longshot.


“It’s only groundbreaking if [PETA] is successful in arguing the case in front of a judge,” Foreman said. “I just don’t see that happening here.”
 
billysink

Losing bettor sues harness trainer over positive test. wtf???

Shit every trainer out there uses one natural EPO formula or another that doesn't test. Why someone use a synthetic is beyond me. That shit will end a horse's career in a hurry.
 
Losing bettor sues harness trainer over positive test. wtf???

Serena uses EPO, hence the blood clots in lungs, when drug testers showed up at door, she locked her self in basement went fetile posisition and called 911
 
Losing bettor sues harness trainer over positive test. wtf???

maybe billysink the wannabe sleuth can look that one up
 
Losing bettor sues harness trainer over positive test. wtf???

I was rooting for the frustrated gambler until I discovered PETA was funding the lawsuit.
 
Losing bettor sues harness trainer over positive test. wtf???

Kathy Guillermo, who has been employed over 30 years, and is now a Vice President at PETA has been exposing drug abuse in Horse Racing for many years and was part of a PETA expose on drug abuse where accusations were levelled at trainer Steven Asmussen in 2011.

https://www.nytimes.com/2014/03/20/...f-cruelty-to-horses.html?hpw&rref=sports&_r=2


With the deep pockets at PETA, I am expecting a determined effort by Kathy, and her legal team, to bring the case before the Court and also into the MSM, to the fullest extent possible.
 
Case reportedly settled for 20 dimes.
Better than nothing, which used to be standard.
...

Aggrieved bettor gets $20,000 in unique horse-doping lawsuit

NEW YORK (AP) — An aggrieved harness-racing bettor received $20,000 in the settlement of a first-of-its-kind lawsuit in which he claimed he was cheated out of his winnings when a doped horse won a race in New Jersey in 2016.

After the lawsuit was filed in March 2018, leading figures in harness racing said they had never before heard of such a lawsuit, which accused the trainer of fraud and racketeering. The general practice has been to reallocate the purse to other owners in the event a winning horse is later proven to have been doped, but not to pay back bettors.

The settlement, reached in July and made public Wednesday, resulted from extensive negotiations on behalf of the bettor, Jeffrey Tretter, and the lawsuit’s two defendants – trainer Robert Bresnahan Jr, and the horse’s owner, J.L. Sadowsky.

Under the settlement, the defendants agreed to pay Tretter $20,000, and Tretter agreed to donate $7,500 of that sum to a racehorse adoption program .

The settlement bars the parties from making any future claims related to the case and stipulates that the agreement does not constitute an admission of liability.

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in New Jersey, was financed by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals to open the gates for more litigation by bettors, which the animal rights group hopes would dramatically curtail illegal horse doping. PETA contends that injured horses are sometimes dying on the tracks because they were doped illegally or overmedicated to keep them running when they should be recuperating.

Tretter, an experienced gambler from Granite City, Illinois, said he hoped the lawsuit would strengthen efforts to “clean up harness racing.”

“We faced a lot of opposition because of the precedent involved, but I hope this will open the door for others to come forward and hold those responsible accountable for their blatant cheating at tracks across North America,” he said in a written statement. “Bettors must organize and go after the cheats for every verifiable dime that was lost. ”

Andrew Benedict, one of Bresnahan’s lawyers, described the case as “a David vs. Goliath type thing,” with PETA able to finance extensive litigation against two defendants who were not major figures in harness racing and had far fewer resources.

“It was rough for us to defend this case on all fronts, because of the amount of money that PETA was pouring into it,” he said. “It shows they had no evidence of criminal wrongdoing or they wouldn’t have settled so cheaply.”

The lawsuit said Tretter placed wagers through an online betting site on a harness race at the Meadowlands Racetrack on Jan. 15, 2016. The horses he picked to place first through fourth instead finished behind Tag Up and Go, who had been a longshot in the race.

Meadowlands later revealed that Tag Up and Go had tested positive for EPO, a banned performance-enhancing substance, based on blood samples taken in December. As a result, Bresnahan was barred from competing at Meadowlands, but there was no redress for bettors such as Tretter.

According to his lawsuit, he correctly picked the horses that finished second, third, fourth and fifth behind the doped horse in a variety of wagers that would have paid a combined $31,835 if Tag Up and Go had been disqualified.

The lawsuit alleged fraud on the part of Bresnahan and the company that owned Tag Up and Go. It also alleged violations of the federal and state anti-racketeering laws known as RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act), contending that the federal law was violated because Bresnahan was engaging in interstate commerce.

The owner of Meadowlands, Jeff Gural, has been among the leaders in harness racing trying to curb doping. The Tag Up and Go doping case emerged through one of his initiatives, establishing “out of competition” drug testing that subjects horses to the possibility of testing at any time.

PETA is critical of horse racing, but is pushing for reforms rather than actively campaigning for an all-out ban.

-
 
