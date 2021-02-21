Lost another one last month.

https://www.covers.com/forum/nhl-betting-23/very-sad-news-about-one-of-our-own-103493417/1
Just came across this today. He was a real good guy. Used to track the BB thread over in the Covers hockey forum and participated in all the hockey contests I used to run over here. Huge hockey lover and everyone loved him over there. He and I conversed for years outside the forums as well so this one feels a little worse than the others for me anyways.
RIP Lippsman!
