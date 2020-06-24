Lost in the Sauce. Let's keep track here. Shall we?

big if), it’s going to set a precedent for mandamus relief that will cause all kinds of headaches for the government in future cases.​ Steve Vladeck " If this survives rehearing by the full Court of Appeals (which is aif), it’s going to set a precedent for mandamus relief that will cause all kinds of headaches for the government in future cases.​

What I saw was the Department of Justice exerting significant pressure on the line prosecutors in the case to obscure the correct Sentencing Guidelines calculation to which Roger Stone was subject – and to water down and in some cases outright distort the events that transpired in his trial and the criminal conduct that gave rise to his conviction. Such pressure resulted in the virtually unprecedented decision to override the original sentencing recommendation in his case and to file a new sentencing memorandum that included statements and assertions at odds with the record and contrary to Department of Justice policy.

What I heard – repeatedly – was that Roger Stone was being treated differently from any other defendant because of his relationship to the President. I was told that the Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, Timothy Shea, was receiving heavy pressure from the highest levels of the Department of Justice to cut Stone a break, and that the U.S. Attorney’s sentencing instructions to us were based on political considerations. I was also told that the acting U.S. Attorney was giving Stone such unprecedentedly favorable treatment because he was “afraid of the President.”

...It pains me to describe these events. But as Judge Jackson said in this case, the truth still matters. And so I am here today to tell you the truth.​

Based on what I have seen, and what my colleagues saw and described to me, I was concerned enough to report certain antitrust investigations launched under Attorney General Barr to the Department of Justice Inspector General. I asked him to investigate whether these matters constituted an abuse of authority, a gross waste of funds, and gross mismanagement.

First, at the direction of Attorney General Barr, the Antitrust Division launched ten full-scale reviews of merger activity taking place in the marijuana, or cannabis, industry. These mergers involve companies with low market shares in a fragmented industry; they do not meet established criteria for antitrust investigations… Rejecting the analysis of career staff, Attorney General Barr ordered the Antitrust Division to issue Second Request subpoenas. The rationale for doing so centered not on an antitrust analysis, but because he did not like the nature of their underlying business.

Second, I will detail an investigation – initiated the day after tweets by President Trump – of an arrangement between the State of California and four automakers on fuel emissions… Ordinarily, decisions of import – here, an investigation of a $630 billion automobile market – take time and care to evaluate, especially when the action would face defenses. Here, in its opening memorandum, staff acknowledged that it had not fully examined the public record.​

Clearly, Bill Barr experienced Watergate and its resolution differently than I did. By sometime in the 1980s, if not well before, he had formulated a concept of the presidency that would have cheered Nixon in his heyday. Discounting Levi’s Watergate lesson that public trust depends on having a system of “laws and not men” in which no person is above the law, it is apparent from his advocacy and action when in government that Barr has long believed that the president’s power should be virtually unchecked.

...Even more alarming than this institutionalization of a process to achieve political outcomes in sensitive cases, is the fact that Barr has now clearly signed on as an active participant in the Trump campaign. I mean that in the usual sense – that he is serving as a spokesman and advocate for campaign positions being advanced by the President. It is troubling in general that the nation’s chief law enforcement officer would attempt to double as a campaign spokesman. But here it is far more pernicious, since Barr is also using the Departments litigation and other tools to advance the President’s narrow political interests.​