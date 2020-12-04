Louisana/Appalachian State

Great matchup tonight between two Sun Belt powerhouses. Both teams statistically rank among the top teams in the nation both offensively and defensively. The total for this game opened up somewhere around 53.5 but has since dropped to 51 before popping back up to about 51.5 it seems. This is where my eyes have been the whole week.



I think there is a false expectation that this could become a defensive battle of sorts. While both teams have been dominant at times on the defensive sides, we have to consider how brutal the offenses they face within the 'Belt' - teams like Campbell, Charlotte, Louisiana-Monroe, etc. What we also have to pay attention to is how dynamic both of these offenses are, or at least can be. Both QBs can put up big numbers in the air and on the ground. Both teams feature rushing attacks that have big-play capability sprinkled throughout their depth charts. The same is true with the talented receiving corps within both lineups. Add all of this in with how opportunistic both defenses are and will likely be, we will also likely see a couple of short to very-short fields for these offenses to work with.



All things considered, I feel like the floor for these two teams tonight will be somewhere in the mid to high-40's...and that would mean some uncharacteristic offensive sputtering from both sides. The ceiling on the other hand, I think is a back and forth game with big plays on both sides of the ball that result in points. It wouldn't surprise me to see both teams eclipse 30 tonight.



Playing the OVER 51.5 tonight.



GL