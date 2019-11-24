LSU Tiger chant

Born Gambler
Meaty offered long pauses in his speech for listeners to fill in the blank.

It was fun for about five minutes.
 
John Kelly said:
The gravelly voice and Cajun accent is quite the pairing.
I'll say this for Orgeron. At least he's not a phony. He's a Louisiana Cajun, he knows it, and doesn't pretend to be otherwise.

In contrast, when Nick Saban's team's lose he doesn't accept responsibility, blaming others. He strikes me as a hypocrite.

John,

Not saying you should like him, but what don't you like about Orgeron?

Apparently, the USC players, who couldn't be more different from Orgeron, liked Orgeron as their head coach and were disappointed when he wasn't kept on after being the interim coach.
 
Born Gambler
Orgeron's no doubt a player's coach.

I view him as more of a recruiter than a sophisticated X's and O's coach.

He was at USC serving as recruiting coordinator when Reggie Bush got busted accepting $100,000 in cash.

He also had domestic violence issues while at Miami in the 1990's.

A bar fight in Baton Rouge ended his run in Miami until Syracuse's Paul Pasqualoni gave him a second chance at coaching.

Orgeron was a flop as head coach at Ole Miss after going 3-21 in the SEC over three seasons.

He's on top of the world right now but we'll see how long that lasts.
 
John,

Thanks for the response. You pointed out some things I didn't know. Don't doubt that they are true, just wondering what your source was for the information.

John Kelly said:
He was at USC serving as recruiting coordinator when Reggie Bush got busted accepting $100,000 in cash.
Are you implying he was the "mastermind" behind the payment?

I don't hold it against him that he was a flop at Ole Miss -- tough place to succeed. Bill Belichick was a flop at Cleveland. Many times coaches learn from their experience and improve the 2nd time around. Good coach (Belechick), but not sure he's a good person. Seems to have questionable ethics.

According to Wikipedia, Orgeron has turned his personal life around. Whether that's true I don't know. Doesn't seem like he's had any further problems. Who knows.

I will give him credit for hiring the New Orleans offensive assistant (whose name escapes me) to revamp the LSU offense and then allowing him to do so.

Otherwise, I don't have a strong opinion about him one way or the other. Obviously, his earlier personal problems give pause, but its possible he's overcome those problems. If he has, good for him. But, again, who knows.
 
Born Gambler
He's in a good spot now as CEO of the LSU football program.

There, he has the resources to recruit an outstanding coaching staff as well as outstanding players.

Good point about his time at Ole Miss though I'd like to see an improvement arc after three seasons.

He was 0-8 in SEC play in his third and final season at Mississippi.

Hell, there were whispers last season he was going to be released at LSU.

As it stands now, his contract expires in 2022.
 
Born Gambler
No direct proof of Orgeron's cheating at USC but there were some loud whispers that Orgeron was Pete Carroll's bag man.

And, of course, the NCAA took away USC's national championship in 2004.
 
Born Gambler
Citing major violations by U.S.C.’s football and men’s basketball programs, the N.C.A.A. on Thursday barred the Trojans’ football program from bowl games in the 2010 and 2011 seasons. U.S.C. will also be forced to vacate all victories in which the Heisman Trophy winner Reggie Bush participated beginning in December 2004 — including the Orange Bowl victory that produced the Trojans’ Bowl Championship Series title in January 2005 — and will be docked 10 scholarships in each of the next three seasons.

The harshest penalties stem from improper benefits given to Bush and the basketball player O. J. Mayo, which the N.C.A.A. committee on infractions said struck at the heart of the association’s amateurism principle.

The university was cited for lack of institutional control. The two head coaches — Pete Carroll in football and Tim Floyd in basketball — were not cited individually for violations. Both have left the university within the last year.


Source: The New York Times
 
John Kelly said:
Good point about his time at Ole Miss though I'd like to see an improvement arc after three seasons.
I'd like to see an improvement arc, too. But if he had had an improvement arc, Ole Miss might have kept him.

He's probably very fortunate he got a second chance.

Maybe those whispers at LSU are why he hired the New Orleans offensive assistant.
 
John Kelly said:
Thanks for posting. I never doubted any of this, just wondering about the sources for Orgeron's personal issues (not doubting that they exist) and what you were implying in regards to the USC/Reggie Bush situation and any involvement Orgeron may or may not have had. (Thanks for answering regards to USC/Reggie Bush/Orgeron.)

FWIW, it's widely assumed Pete Carroll left USC for Seattle to stay ahead of the NCAA "posse".
 
