LSU Tiger chant

Hope they scored 70 but that post TD cry is annoying! Had to mute the tube on the last 3.
Never liked Ed Orgeron.
I assume his staff is terrific.
The gravelly voice and Cajun accent is quite the pairing.
He was at USC serving as recruiting coordinator when Reggie Bush got busted accepting $100,000 in cash.
Good point about his time at Ole Miss though I'd like to see an improvement arc after three seasons.
Citing major violations by U.S.C.’s football and men’s basketball programs, the N.C.A.A. on Thursday barred the Trojans’ football program from bowl games in the 2010 and 2011 seasons. U.S.C. will also be forced to vacate all victories in which the Heisman Trophy winner Reggie Bush participated beginning in December 2004 — including the Orange Bowl victory that produced the Trojans’ Bowl Championship Series title in January 2005 — and will be docked 10 scholarships in each of the next three seasons.
The harshest penalties stem from improper benefits given to Bush and the basketball player O. J. Mayo, which the N.C.A.A. committee on infractions said struck at the heart of the association’s amateurism principle.
The university was cited for lack of institutional control. The two head coaches — Pete Carroll in football and Tim Floyd in basketball — were not cited individually for violations. Both have left the university within the last year.
Source: The New York Times
Orgeron was the recruiting coordinator at USC in 2004 before he fled for higher ground.
Lane Kiffin was part of that USC fiasco too.