LSU Tiger chant

John Kelly said: He was at USC serving as recruiting coordinator when Reggie Bush got busted accepting $100,000 in cash. Click to expand...

John,Thanks for the response. You pointed out some things I didn't know. Don't doubt that they are true, just wondering what your source was for the information.Are you implying he was the "mastermind" behind the payment?I don't hold it against him that he was a flop at Ole Miss -- tough place to succeed. Bill Belichick was a flop at Cleveland. Many times coaches learn from their experience and improve the 2nd time around. Good coach (Belechick), but not sure he's a good person. Seems to have questionable ethics.According to Wikipedia, Orgeron has turned his personal life around. Whether that's true I don't know. Doesn't seem like he's had any further problems. Who knows.I will give him credit for hiring the New Orleans offensive assistant (whose name escapes me) to revamp the LSU offense and then allowing him to do so.Otherwise, I don't have a strong opinion about him one way or the other. Obviously, his earlier personal problems give pause, but its possible he's overcome those problems. If he has, good for him. But, again, who knows.