This was the one discussion that I wish RJ Bell was on to tear this apart.



Fezzik stated that the key to the 9.5 was Mahomes to the backup.



Aaron Rodgers to his backup in his prime was HUGE! I think it was actually worth 10.5 points. The Packers were completely awful.



The thing that Fezzik missed and Jonas didn't press him on is what the lines were in the games that the Chiefs last season without Mahomes.



One was on a Thursday night at home vs the Packers. the line didn't move anything close to 9.5 points.



Plus favor in one of the best head coaches in the NFL in Andy Reid.



9.5 is way way too much and is more of Fezzik, who is more public each year so that people think "hey he thinks like me" that he announces this factor on the day he signs the biggest contract in NFL history.