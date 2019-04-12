MajorWager Back in the Game

It would be pretty interesting to learn the story within the story. So, Slippery you are saying it was way more than a processor getting nailed by the DOJ and bad investments that lost money were the key. (brutal - they badly invested the post up money and screwed up a good business). They were pretty staunch in their beliefs that they did not have to offer bonuses to get deposits. They had to break from that stance as competition was getting the post up money that way. Even though WSEX more or less invented live betting other companies started taking it to a new level with more offerings.
My theory is their bookmaking or lack of eventually left them one sided when players became sophisticated enough to not pay high juice for favorites and to shop for the best price. Their prices were biased and their dog side had value time after time. The only bets they must have got then were the sharps who just kept pounding away and winning.
So, you have three owners - you wonder how much they pulled out of the Golden Goose and apparently could find no way to stop the bleeding. Their style was not going to guarantee a good year every time. But, RIP - they certainly did a lot of things well for a long time. Steve Schillenger was real decent on the phone. Sorry, it had to end like it did.