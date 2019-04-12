MajorWager Back in the Game

Rockfish said: Just a guess on my part. if you remember Allen Stanford operated a massive ponzi scheme and was based in Antigua. Stanford was busted in 2009. Always wondered if WSEX owners lost money in that ponzi scheme. i know WSEX was in trouble before that but at least maybe the WSEX owners lost their personal money they had put away for retirement. Didn't the one owner Schillinger commit suicide? Click to expand...

Yes, he did - according to what I read-I have no proof or documentation That is a sad end and, of course, we do not know the circumstances leading up to the event. Maybe, to have it made and lose it? There was a lot of conversation about once a person was in the sports book business as an owner - it would never be possible again to come back to the USA without getting arrested. I suppose a person can put up with that if there was enough spending money? But, broke and out of work might be unbearable?Steve took my call a few times during the years on something I guess I thought was important and he was real friendly to talk to. I hope they did not have 99 other players they owed 10 k or more to like me that were jerks. I am not saying I can tell by someone's voice on the phone if they are a stand up person or not. But, that is what I choose to believe about Steve. They never once told me - hey - you are winning and we do not like guys like you. I took it like - hey we are taking our shot with you - We know what you are looking for and if you lose you will send in more money. During that time period I bet the crappiest - lousiest stuff to look at - but it had math value and I was willing to roll with it because I was playing with house money. I just kept winning but could not collect it so I guess I really did not win after all. LOL