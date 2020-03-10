Making the line for league championship games in NCAAB

Please tell me what I am missing.



There are 5 championship games tonight in college basketball.



In 4 of these games, the odds makers set a line which was immediately bet down anywhere from 3 to 5.5 points.



St. Francis/Robert Morris 145 to 142.



NE/Hofstra 140 to 134.5.



St. Mary's/Gonzaga 149 to 143.5.



North Dakota/North Dakota St. 143.5 to 140,5



Only the Northern Ky/UIC game has stayed about the same. (actually moving by a point in the other direction.



If you check the numbers over the last 5 years, the same thing happens over and over on a regular basis.



And if you are able to bet into the opening number, you have made a killing betting the "Unders."



Why do the odds makers continue to come up short? They must know that the smart money is immediately coming to play the unders.



And yet the lines in the vast majority of these championship games are set way too high.



Why?