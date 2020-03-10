Making the line for league championship games in NCAAB

Please tell me what I am missing.

There are 5 championship games tonight in college basketball.

In 4 of these games, the odds makers set a line which was immediately bet down anywhere from 3 to 5.5 points.

St. Francis/Robert Morris 145 to 142.

NE/Hofstra 140 to 134.5.

St. Mary's/Gonzaga 149 to 143.5.

North Dakota/North Dakota St. 143.5 to 140,5

Only the Northern Ky/UIC game has stayed about the same. (actually moving by a point in the other direction.

If you check the numbers over the last 5 years, the same thing happens over and over on a regular basis.

And if you are able to bet into the opening number, you have made a killing betting the "Unders."

Why do the odds makers continue to come up short? They must know that the smart money is immediately coming to play the unders.

And yet the lines in the vast majority of these championship games are set way too high.

Why?
 
Hmmm....

I would argue there are fewer instances of late-game fouling these days.

College basketball coaches are far less likely to start hacking with two minutes left in a game as we've seen in years past.

You need a perfect storm for a "foulfest" to begin with more than 60 seconds left in a game.

It still happens, as "Pro" mentioned in the Horizon League tournament, but I don't see it as prevalent as 10-15 years ago.
 
Three-point shot is farther back this season, too.

Makes it slightly less likely for a late-game comeback.

So the strategy to foul could be aborted by concession.
 
Some neutral sites in the conference championship games, too.

Not much court familiarity for either team.

The Final Four this season will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta) where no basketball game has ever been played.
 
i like the over in the NEC final

bet over 142.5 , -110

i don't think Robert Morris can slow pace as much as they would like vs St Francis and their two big scorers. you won't see either of those two in foul trouble either if you get my drift.
 
