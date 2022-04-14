Malinsky Compilation

Today is the four year anniversary of Dave's death, and in tribute his old podcast partner just released a compilation of Dave doing his thing.
Props & Hopes
I first became acquainted with Dave when he was part of John Kelly's old Stardust Line show. How cool would it be to listen to some of those old shows if anybody out there could make it happen.
