Manziel Banned By CFL....

Heim
EOG Master
No details given....violated terms of contract. I'm sure the AAF will sign him however the timing
of this is interesting considering he was due a 75k bonus March 1 and a base salary of 220k with
Montreal. He was no game changer last year and I'm sure Montreal and the league were looking for
anything to get out of the deal.
of this is interesting considering he was due a 75k bonus March 1 and a base salary of 220k with
Montreal. He was no game changer last year and I'm sure Montreal and the league were looking for
anything to get out of the deal.