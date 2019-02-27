Manziel Banned By CFL....

Heim

Heim

EOG Master
No details given....violated terms of contract. I'm sure the AAF will sign him however the timing
of this is interesting considering he was due a 75k bonus March 1 and a base salary of 220k with
Montreal. He was no game changer last year and I'm sure Montreal and the league were looking for
anything to get out of the deal.
 
Dell Dude

Dell Dude

EOG Master
Watch him relapse and either OD or go to prison. No incentive to stay clean. His only chance to get back to the NFL was to have success on and off the CFLe field. 0/2.
 
Dell Dude

Dell Dude

EOG Master
Had Shitface not partied, he could have at least grinded a 5-10 year career as an NFLe backup. There are worse and worse gigs. Can make the case it’s the best position. Paid good money and keep health.
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
Chase Daniel has started only four games over nine seasons.

I like to support him in preseason games.
 
I

IWishIWasAPro

EOG Master
Not sure what this was about but he makes you wonder what could have been for Cleveland?

He showed so many flashes. I was watching a Thursday night game I believe and said to myself if this kid stopped drinking and doing drugs he would be one of the top QBs for years to come. Such a disappointment.
 
Heim

Heim

EOG Master
Not sure what happened.....June Jones the then coach of Hamilton said he would be the MVP of the league.
 
Sportsrmylife

Sportsrmylife

EOG Master
The result of a priviledged life where the word no isn't in the vocabulary. Too many yes people around him.

Great example of Chase Daniels being in the league for 9 seasons. Probably grinds video and acts as an assistant coach on the team. Johnny isn't close to that type of work ethic.

Johnny will play football again.....in 2020 in the XFL. The XFL will use him as a marketing piece to get onto the sports highlight shows.
 
M

MrTop

EOG Master
it he did not take the NFL serious enough. Probably won't get another chance. I would like to see the kid do it. It would be a great comeback
 
Heim

Heim

EOG Master
His interview with Shannon Sharpe on his Shay Shay talk format is a must listen.

His entire swag on the pro level was killed by Browns defensive coordinator
telling him they'd be a good team if he pulled his head out of his ass.

Going forward was a downhill spiral. Depression, drugs...party after party.

To this day he was the most exciting player I saw on the college football field.
 

