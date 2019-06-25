Marco is back - Big Play Tonight

Marco PLAY: (929) CHICAGO CUBS -113

RATING: 5% PLAY



Today we are heading to Chicago for a cross town rivalry. The Cubs will send Jon Lester to the mound. Lester has gone into the 6th inning in his last 3 starts allowing 3 runs or less in all 3. But what I like the most about those 3 starts is the fact that his strikeouts have increased in 3 straight starts. He’s had 6,7 and 8 in his last one. In fact in his last 3 starts he has a strikeout to walk ratio of 21-3. You can’t ask for anymore than that. Lucas Giolito goes for the White Sox and he is going the other way in the form cycle. In his last three starts his strikeouts have gone down 9, 7 and 4 in his last start. In those 3 starts his strikeout to walk ratio is 20-7 posting a ERA of 5.40 and a WHIP of 1.40. Giolito has had a great season thus far intact he was named to the All Star team but what we are seeing with Giolito is some regression as he starts facing teams for the 2nd and 3rd times. The edge pitchers have the first time around the league isn’t the same the more he faces a team. The Cubs just faced him a few weeks ago at Wrigley and rocked him for 6 runs in just 4 1/3 innings of work. Note Jon Lester’s team is 27-8 when he is the favorite and The White Sox are just 3-17 at home on Saturdays the last 2 seasons. Lastly this is the 7th game of the homestead for the White Sox and after 5 or more home games the White Sox are just 12-33 in their next game the last 2 seasons.



TAKE CHICAGO CUBS as MARCO’S 5% IL GAME OF THE MONTH