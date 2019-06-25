Marco is back - Big Play Tonight

John Kelly

Born Gambler
The Reds play the Angles tonight in Anaheim.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:07 p.m. PT.

Betting number for the L.A. Angels is 980.

The Angels are currently -136 at William Hill.
 
ChuckyG

If he was sincere, Marco would refund his subscriptions x2. Give back the subscription $$ and then double it so subscribers recoup some of the $$ on Losing Wagers. That would show he was sincere.
 
Sportsrmylife

This is a tout 101 playbook of "guaranteed plays". You lose...you don't get money back....you get more picks. Once I get your money I am never ever giving it back. You will leave before you make money from my selections.

If you went to a restraurant and got sick from a meal and they then offered you another free meal and you again got sick how long before you would simply stop coming back even if it was a free meal.

Rinse and repeat.
 
slyone66

Marco D'Angelo

PLAY: (901) CHICAGO CUBS 1st 5 Innings (-129)
RATING: 3% PLAY

The Cubs should be riding high into Cincinnati tonight after pulling off a come from behind win yesterday. In the Win the Cubs also saw newly acquired closer Craig Kimbrel record his 1st save as a Cub. The Cubs look to get this road trip off to a good start and catch a Cincinnati Red team returning home from a West Coast Road trip where they lost 4 in a row. Cole Hamels has been razor sharp and has owned the Reds over his career. Hamels has started 18 times against Cincinnati and has a ERA of 1.77 and a WHIP of 1.00. In those 18 starts his team is 17-1. Hamels in his last 5 starts has given up a total of 4 runs and going at least 7 innings in all 5 starts. Tonight he will face Sonny Grey who in his last 3 starts has an ERA of 6.00 and a WHIP of 1.53. In those 15 innings of work he has allowed 8 walks and when you have given up 4 HR’s in the last 2 games control problems are going to kill you and it has. We are going 1st 5 innings as to eliminate the Bullpens from the equation. Even though Kimbrel recorded the save yesterday I don’t want to have to deal with the Bullpen. Hamels vs Gray right now is a MISMATCH and I want that match up over 5 innings. Side Note Hamels seems to pitch even better on the weekends where you see bigger crowds as over the last 2 seasons when Hamels starts on a Friday his team is 11-1 with the opposition averaging just 2.7 runs a game. Hamels team is 12-5 the last 2 seasons when he starts on the road at night. The Cubs are 28-11 as a favorite of -150 or less this season. Lastly Cincinnati is 15-33 following game where they scored one run or less the last 2 seasons. I’m on Cubs 1st 5 innings.


TAKE CHICAGO CUBS 1st 5 Innings (-130) as MARCO’S 3% PITCHER MISMATCH PLAY another loserrrrrrrrrrrrrrr
 
slyone66

Marco D'Angelo

PLAY: (954) MY METS -103
RATING: 4% PLAY

The Mets find themselves in a must win situation as they host the Braves this afternoon. The season is slipping away for the Mets but they are at home off a loss in the second game of the home stand. The Mets current losing streak was done all on the road against Atlanta, Cubs and Philadelphia all projected playoff teams. Granted the losing streak doesn’t look good but now at home I expect them to turn things around. Losing the first game back at home is not a surprise especially against Atlanta starter Soroka who has been fantastic all year. Today they face Julio Teheran who is a totally different story. Teheran who in his last 3 starts has a ERA of 9.00 and a WHIP of 2.07. Teheran has always battled control problems and when his control is off he gets lit up. In his last 5 starts his strikeout to walk ratio is 14-15. You can’t walk more batters than you strikeout. Steven Matz goes for the Mets and he’s been two different pitchers at home and on the road. The road Matz is terrible but the Home Matz has an ERA of 2.25 and a WHIP of 1.13. In 6 home starts the Mets are 5-1. Note over the last 2 seasons the Mets are 16-8 when Matz starts following a Mets loss. Mets WIN this.


TAKE METS as MARCO’S 4% NL GAME OF THE WEEK
 
John Kelly

Of course, I'm only needling Marco.

He's a big boy and he can take some good-natured ribbing.

Friendly by all accounts.

A lot of the touts are friendly.
 
Heim

When you're in a slump how hard is it to revert to Touting 101 and go with the boilerplate two teams going in
different directions and pick the one going better. Percentage will be better than his prevailing 6%.
 
Sportsrmylife

5% GOM today.

Im ice fuckin cold. Great time for a 5% max bet play.

Guaranteed with 150%. You buy it. If it loses you get $45 in wagertalk bucks. So you get a bag of shyt and its backed up by a bigger bag of shyt.

Tout 101.
 
texaswizzard

I hear judges are now going to give convicted criminals a choice. Either go to jail for a year or listen to an hour podcast of The Prez and bet Marco's best bet each day? My money is on most choosing the year in jail.
 
texaswizzard

Some guy at Wagertalk uses the name Laurence Prezman anf goes by the name The Prez. Kelly in Vegas looks like Einstein as far as sports knowledge and delivery compared to this moron.
 
Sportsrmylife

This is actually what keeps the lights on for Dave Cokin. He is on multiple sites. Does release both sides of games along with having his own site where $500/month and $5000 for an MLB season keeps him going.
 
Sportsrmylife

Game got there. My question is how were clients able to bet the game when he lost over 100% of a client's bankroll in less than a month.

Almost a clear sign that Marco does not bet his own action unless he is working from a bottomless pit of money to keep throwing out there. Maybe that's why the Westgate rolls out the red carpet for Wagertalk to film their videos with KellyInVegas, GreasyVegasRunner, and NoCoversTeddy in their booths.

I wonder if they will ever go after Fezzik after he has another losing season at pregame.

If Scott Spreitzer can keep finding work after losing over 260u in the course of a year at his last site Fezzik will be able to talk his way into a sales salary!
 
slyone66

Marco PLAY: (929) CHICAGO CUBS -113
RATING: 5% PLAY

Today we are heading to Chicago for a cross town rivalry. The Cubs will send Jon Lester to the mound. Lester has gone into the 6th inning in his last 3 starts allowing 3 runs or less in all 3. But what I like the most about those 3 starts is the fact that his strikeouts have increased in 3 straight starts. He’s had 6,7 and 8 in his last one. In fact in his last 3 starts he has a strikeout to walk ratio of 21-3. You can’t ask for anymore than that. Lucas Giolito goes for the White Sox and he is going the other way in the form cycle. In his last three starts his strikeouts have gone down 9, 7 and 4 in his last start. In those 3 starts his strikeout to walk ratio is 20-7 posting a ERA of 5.40 and a WHIP of 1.40. Giolito has had a great season thus far intact he was named to the All Star team but what we are seeing with Giolito is some regression as he starts facing teams for the 2nd and 3rd times. The edge pitchers have the first time around the league isn’t the same the more he faces a team. The Cubs just faced him a few weeks ago at Wrigley and rocked him for 6 runs in just 4 1/3 innings of work. Note Jon Lester’s team is 27-8 when he is the favorite and The White Sox are just 3-17 at home on Saturdays the last 2 seasons. Lastly this is the 7th game of the homestead for the White Sox and after 5 or more home games the White Sox are just 12-33 in their next game the last 2 seasons.

TAKE CHICAGO CUBS as MARCO’S 5% IL GAME OF THE MONTH
 
winkyduck

Thanks. White Sox +105 is the play then

Just wondering: What is 5% of NOTHING!?
 
Heim

What can you say about a tout that still uses WHIP & ERA to sell a GOM along with a Saturday team record? I'm sure
Marco still uses a VCR and a 8 track cassette player.
 
